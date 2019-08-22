GameStop: Trading At A Discount To Net Cash

The company is currently in its earnings blackout period and cannot repurchase shares. Share repurchases are likely to resume after the Q2 2019 earnings release.

Due to the seasonality of GameStop’s business, I do not believe that the market is giving GameStop credit for its net cash position which should be over 2x greater than its current market capitalization by year-end 2019. As I mentioned in my last article, a sponsor can acquire the company, dividend itself the cash and let the business run its course and still generate an attractive IRR. Although I do not believe the business will die in the next few years, the analysis illustrates how cheap the stock is. In this piece, I will go over the changes to GameStop’s current cash position throughout the year and how I think about the projected year-end net cash balance. For purposes of this analysis, I excluded leases from debt.

Net cash position

Beginning with year-end 2018 financials, GameStop reported $1.6 billion of cash and $825mm of debt. With 102.3 million shares outstanding (as of March 21, 2019), the net cash per share balance was $7.82. At the time the 10-K was released on April 2, 2019, the share price was $10.10 representing a 29% premium to the net cash balance.

In Q1 2019, the company repaid the $350mm 2019 notes and $3mm of the 2021 notes, made a dividend payment of $40mm and was FCF negative of $688mm due to the pay down of working capital. Like other retailers, GameStop historically repays accounts payable in the first quarter and redraws later in the year. As of Q1 2019, GameStop had $543 million of cash and $472mm of debt resulting in a net cash per share balance of $0.70. All of this information is disclosed in the Q1 2019 10-Q.

Following the first quarter, GameStop repaid $36 million of the 2021 senior notes and completed a tender offer of 12mm for $62.4 million. Based on the disclosure in 10-Q, I assume that the notes were repaid at 101.5. Therefore, pro forma Q1 2019 the company was approximately net cash neutral as seen below.

When comparing GameStop’s Q1 2019 net cash position to past Q1 periods it is noticeably higher.

This is significant when evaluating the seasonality of GameStop’s business as the company generates its cash flow in the back half of the year. Over the past 3 years, from Q2 to Q4, GameStop generated free cash flow of $780mm, $599mm and $800mm, respectively.

Consequently, in my projection of 2019 year-end cash, I take a conservative approach and assume that GameStop is free cash flow neutral in 2019. A free cash flow neutral business would represent a $231mm decrease from 2018. Also, it assumes that the company was unable to realize any G&A savings although management said it was on track to achieve annualized savings of $100mm. Below I reversed the FCF loss from Q1 to assume GameStop generates $0 of free cash flow in 2019. Q4 2019 net cash per share comes out to $7.71 or over 2x the current share price.

Even if I were to make a more conservative assumption and assume GameStop loses $100mm or $200mm of cash this year, the net cash position would be $6.56 and $5.45, respectively. GameStop has not been free cash flow negative as a public company but these figures would still represent a sizeable premium to the current share price.

Now let’s say the company does a share buyback post Q2 2019 earnings. Since the share price is so cheap, any buyback would be accretive to the net cash per share projection of $7.71 (as well as earnings). Below I have sensitized the Q4 2019 net cash balance pro forma for a tender and show the accretion to the $7.71 projection. In both sensitivities, I used the number of shares tendered and tender price as the drivers.

Conclusion

At the current share price, GameStop shareholders own a business that is trading at a discount to its net cash balance while receiving the operating business for free. Management has done the right thing by using proceeds from the sale of the tech business and savings from the dividend cut to repay debt and repurchase stock. However, since the tender offer was completed on July 10, 2019, management has been effectively barred from repurchasing stock. The tender offer restricted management from making repurchases through July 25, 2019 and management likely entered the earnings blackout period shortly after that. Over this time period, the stock has continued to decline. I expect that management will resume repurchases shortly after the Q2 earnings release and continue to chip away at the 2021 notes. There is no disagreement that the math around share buybacks is compelling, but buybacks alone are not enough. GameStop is priced as if it is going bankrupt and is likely being penalized for an inability to articulate a long-term strategy. George Sherman needs to present a long-term vision on how GameStop will grow sales and compete with digital.

