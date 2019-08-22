Be Careful With Targa Resources

I do not think that the dividend is sustainable without tapping into the debt market or issuing common stock.

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) is a no-go. The company is posting lower revenue despite higher natural gas inlet volumes and NGL production. On top of that, expenses continue to soar despite the management's commitment to contain costs. The company has made a substantial capital expenditure in 2019, and so far, there is no revenue materialization. Lastly, I do not think that the dividend is sustainable without taking on more debt or issuing stock.

TRPG's pros and concerns

First, I am going to discuss something good about TRGP. The company took advantage of the strong demand for natural gas in the U.S. The country consumed almost 30 trillion cubic feet of natural gas in 2018 according to the EIA, up 10% from a previous year. I believe that the trend will continue as the electricity production shifts from coal to natural gas. Unfortunately, for TRGP, it did not capitalize on the revenue side, as revenue declined for 2Q 2019 by 18.3% on a Y/Y basis.

Source: 2Q 2019 earnings presentation deck

Another aspect that is concerning about TRGP is the rising expenses. Jennifer Kneale was adamant in the previous earnings call about TRGP's focus on managing its operating and SG&A costs. However, history is suggesting otherwise. Revenue shrunk for 2Q 2019 year-over-year while operating and SG&A expenses rose significantly. I will speak more about this in the following section. Although the company is committed to controlling costs, it is not evident.

TRGP's outlook looks uncertain. On the one side, TRGP is posting lower revenue despite higher natural gas inlet volumes and NGL production. The second one is higher expenses despite lower sales. I am unsure if the current management team can execute a strategy that is beneficial to shareholders.

One item to keep a close eye on is the change in the management team early next year. Matt Meloy, President, will become the CEO and be elected to the Board of Directors. Joe Perkins, the CEO, will become the Executive Chairman of the Board. While I do not expect a significant pivot from the current strategy, we will have to keep an eye on how the new management team performs.

TRGP's past numbers are not encouraging

TRGP has posted worrisome numbers in the past six quarters. First, I want to speak about its operational performance. My preferred metric is the DuPont ROE analysis because it provides a holistic view of a company. I have included the inputs and DuPont ROE summary in the following tables. All figures are in 1000s unless ratios or otherwise noted.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

The first worrisome aspect is that the company has posted net losses in the past four quarters, putting in question the dividend sustainability. I will speak more about this later.

Also, the operating income margin is ticking lower. For 2Q 2019, the company posted an operating income margin of 3.65% compared to 4.84% in 2Q 2018. Ideally, you want to see an expanding operating income margin. On the expense side, I was impressed to see lower revenue but higher operating expenses for 2Q 2019 on a Y/Y comparison. The operating expenses jumped 23% from $170 million in 2Q 2018 to $210 million in 2Q 2019. Furthermore, SG&A expenses also rose by 27% to $72.8 million. The higher expense has been a constant in these past quarters, and I doubt that management can execute a cost-savings plan. The company must reduce costs immediately to improve its margins.

When the operating income margin is contracting, you want to see lower leverage because it amplifies the damage. In TRGP's case, you observe the opposite. The company is taking on more debt. As a result, the equity multiplier has been continuously expanding from 2.34 in 1Q 2018 to 3.16 in 2Q 2019. The rapid rising in leverage is worrisome. I will speak more about this in the following section.

Another interesting aspect of TRGP is the declining asset turnover metric. It seems that the company does not have the optimal assets to execute the strategy. Perhaps, it would be wise for management to dispose of underperforming assets.

There is not much to write about the tax burden and the interest burden. The high volatility in the metrics primarily due to interest income makes the metrics close to impossible to predict.

Overall, I am highly concerned about the company's recent operational performance. The ROE has been negative for the past six quarters.

TRGP's debt is worrisome

Although the leverage is not high, the company is struggling to generate operating income to cover the interest expense.

My go-to metrics to study the debt healthiness are the interest coverage ratio (ICR) and the debt/equity ratio (D/E). The former tells me if the company can pay its creditors every quarter, and the later tells me about the leverage of the company. First, I want to discuss the financial leverage ratio. While I am not concerned about the financial leverage level, I am worried about the rapid increase in debt. TRGP has taken on $1.5 billion in debt, and the revenue is not increasing. Also, equity is slowly declining. Going forward, I want to see a stabilizing D/E ratio.

What I am more concerned with is the interest expense. For the past two quarters, the company has not generated enough operating income to pay the interest expense, popping a warning flag. If the company is struggling to pay its creditors, the sustainability of the dividend is severely compromised. While TRGP can tap the debt to fund the dividends, TRGP must generate enough operating income to cover the interest expense at least three times.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

The dividend coverage is alarming

If you are an income-oriented investor, you must pay close attention to the dividend coverage to determine dividend sustainability. My go-to metrics are the dividend coverage ratio (DCR) calculated from the net income and the cash flow from operations (CFO). From the net income perspective, the dividend coverage has been deteriorating since 2Q 2018. What is even worse is that the company is has posted consecutive net losses in the past four quarters.

Looking at the DCR from the CFO side, the picture looks much worse. The company has not generated enough CFO to cover capital expenditures, much less the dividends. Over the previous six periods, TRGP has generated $1.70 billion in CFO. Meanwhile, capital expenditures and dividends account for $4.86 billion and $1.40 billion, respectively. According to Matt, it seems that the company's capital expenditures have peaked. If all goes well for TRGP, the capital expenditures for 2H 2019 should be close to $700 million. I hope that revenue starts to materialize soon from the significant capital investment.

To continue funding the dividend, I would not be surprised if the company issues equity stock even though Jennifer said that the company may not need to do so.

Our expectation is we may not need to issue any equity into the foreseeable future."

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

In conclusion

I think that it is safe to avoid TRGP from the long side. The company is posting lower revenue despite higher volumes. Also, revenue is shrinking, but expenses are soaring. Moreover, the company has not capitalized on the vast capital expenditure. Lastly, I do not think that the dividend is sustainable in the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions expressed herein are the author’s sole views, and they do not constitute investment advice in any form. Past performance may not be indicative of future performance. Always do your due diligence, and determine if the investments mentioned here suit your risk tolerance and objectives, your return objectives, and your personal constrains.