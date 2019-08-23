The Asset Allocator: Thoughts On The Quest For Yield (Podcast)

Summary

The quest for income is becoming as salient a concern as it was during the financial crisis of a decade ago.

Much of the market commentary is focused on options that ratchet up risk quite a bit, like high-yield corporate bonds.

Could we perhaps glean lessons by the example of highly sophisticated investors who are also income dependent?

To offer a lay of the risk landscape, I note two possibilities – one low-risk, the other high risk – each with its limitations.

I conclude with two other ideas that definitely boost income, but which require great effort.