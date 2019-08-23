Financial Advisors | Portfolio Strategy | Podcasts

The Asset Allocator: Thoughts On The Quest For Yield (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs
Summary

The quest for income is becoming as salient a concern as it was during the financial crisis of a decade ago.

Much of the market commentary is focused on options that ratchet up risk quite a bit, like high-yield corporate bonds.

Could we perhaps glean lessons by the example of highly sophisticated investors who are also income dependent?

To offer a lay of the risk landscape, I note two possibilities – one low-risk, the other high risk – each with its limitations.

I conclude with two other ideas that definitely boost income, but which require great effort.

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify (click the highlighted links).

The quest for income is becoming as salient a concern as it was during the financial crisis of a decade ago.

This podcast (5:43) looks at the example of highly sophisticated income-dependent investors – insurance companies – and finds no magical solutions to the quest for yield. We lay out approaches on two sides of the risk spectrum, and find that you must risk something to obtain a yield. There are, however, two other solutions that are sure to boost yield, if the client is willing to do the heavy lifting.

Nationwide SA For FAs Sponsored by