Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Files For U.S. IPO

STSA will have the necessary resources to fund its operations through at least its next major milestones.

The company is developing a treatment for acute migraine headaches.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has filed to raise $86 million in an IPO, although the final figure may differ.

Quick Take

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $86.25 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is focused on the development of a treatment of acute migraine headache.

STSA has begun Phase 3 trials and expects to publish initial topline results by the second half of 2020.

Company & Technology

San Francisco, California-based Satsuma Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2016 to develop and commercialize an acute treatment for migraine headaches.

Management is headed by co-founder, CEO and Director John Kollins, who was previously Chief Business Officer and Senior Vice President at Transcept Pharmaceuticals.

Satsuma’s drug candidate STS101 is a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate [DHE] that can be self-administered via a proprietary single-use nasal delivery device designed to overcome the limitations associated with DHE administration.

According to management, DHE products have a long history as a first-line therapeutic option for acute migraine treatment due to its significant advantages over other therapeutics, however, their broad use is limited by invasive administration and/or sub-optimal clinical performance of available injectable and liquid nasal spray formulations.

The firm initiated Phase 3 efficacy clinical trial of STS101 named ‘EMERGE’ while management anticipates to ‘report topline data’ in H2 2018.

Investors in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals include Osage University Partners, Surveyor Capital, Cormorant Capital, TBG Biotech, Wellington Management, Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Lumira Ventures, CAM Capital, RA Capital Management, CDK Associates, Citadel, and Eventide Asset Management among others. Source: Crunchbase, company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Grand View Research, the global migraine drug market was valued at $1.7 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $7.8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18% between 2018 and 2025.

The main factors driving forecasted market growth are the high unmet clinical needs, the development of new therapies, lifestyle changes, and hormonal medications as well as the rise in disease prevalence.

Major competitors that provide or are developing treatments include:

Bausch Health (TSE:BHC)

Impel NeuroPharma

Promius Pharma (DRREDDY)

Allergan (AGN)

Eli Lilly (LLY)

Biohaven (BHVN)

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (ALDR)

Source: Sentieo

Financial Status

Satsuma’s recent financial results are typical of clinical stage biopharma firms; there have been no revenues and significant R&D and G&A costs associated with moving through clinical trials.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $55 million in cash and $8.4 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

STSA intends to raise $86.25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common shares.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price; since this is a typical feature of successful life science IPOs, I would expect to see some form of investor ‘support’ for the IPO in a future filing.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to fund our Phase 3 EMERGE efficacy trial for STS101; to fund our Phase 3 safety trial for STS101; and any remaining amounts for further development of STS101, including the establishment of commercial-scale manufacturing capabilities, working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Credit Suisse, SVB Leerink, and Evercore.

Commentary

Satsuma is seeking public investment to advance its only candidate, STS101, which was in-licensed from Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories [SNBL], and which is also a 5% or greater holder of Satsuma’s stock.

The market opportunity for treating migraines appears to show extremely strong growth expectations.

STSA has no disclosed commercial collaborations, other than the in-licensing of STS101 from SNBL.

The firm recently began its Phase 3 trials and said it expects to report initial topline results in the second half of 2020.

So, the IPO net proceeds combined with its current cash is likely to fund the firm through to its next milestones up to 15 months away if there are no delays.

When we learn more IPO details from management, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.