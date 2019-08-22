IQIYI: Buy On Recent Weakness

Unlike U.S. competitor Netflix, iQIYI isn't yet saturated in its home market. In addition, it's been expanding aggressively into Southeast Asia.

I'm always eager to buy shares of iQIYI (IQ) when they're down - this time, due to an unfortunate combination of poorly received earnings as well as broader U.S.-China trade tensions (which, despite having little impact on iQIYI's business, have rattled confidence in Chinese stocks overall). Like many of its Chinese internet counterparts, iQIYI has been a major loser this year, having shed about 35% of its market value since notching a YTD high near $28 in February:

Data by YCharts

In my view, investors should buy iQIYI on recent weakness and hold on for a rebound. Its valuation is incredibly attractive at current levels. In the mid-$18 range, iQIYI trades at a market cap of $13.5 billion. After netting off the company’s ¥18.0 billion of cash and ¥16.0 billion of debt, we are left with a net cash position of ¥2.0 billion - which, at today's exchange rates of ¥7.06 to the dollar, equates to a net position of $283.2 million. This gives iQIYI an enterprise value of $13.2 billion.

For FY20, analysts are projecting consensus revenues of $5.31 billion, representing 23% y/y growth over the current year estimate of $4.31 billion (per Yahoo Finance). This gives iQIYI a very modest valuation of 2.5x EV/FY20 revenues.

Compare that to Netflix (NFLX), iQIYI's closest U.S. counterpart - which, despite recent earnings-driven weakness, is still trading at just under 7x forward revenues:

Data by YCharts

iQIYI is a fast-growing, market-leading streaming platform in China, a country with a rapidly gentrifying middle class that is, in some cases, adopting technologies like e-payments at a faster rate than in the U.S. Like Netflix, iQIYI's original content ranks among the most popular shows in its home country. While the company may hit short-term snags, iQIYI is a solid bet for the long term and an incredible deal at just 2.5x FY20 revenues.

Content-driven strategy driving subscription growth

Let's now consider the issue of iQIYI's growth. For several quarters now, iQIYI's top-line growth rates have been marred by a pullback in online advertising revenues, as iQIYI shifts its focus toward its membership base. Conversely, however, subscription revenues have seen tremendous progress.

Here's a look at the company's latest results below:

Figure 1. iQIYI 2Q19 results Source: iQIYI 2Q19 earnings release

While total revenues grew 15% y/y to ¥7.11 billion (in-line with Wall Street's expectations), underlying membership (subscription) revenues actually grew much faster, at 38% y/y to ¥3.41 billion. Membership fees have become a much larger portion of iQIYI's overall revenue mix, comprising 48% of total revenues now (up eight points from 40% in the year-ago quarter).

The company reported that the quarter's subscription strength was driven by iQIYI's premium original content offerings. Here's some further color on content releases from Yu Gong, iQIYI's CEO, during prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

To take a few examples. During the second quarter, we launched several original dramas such as The Thunder and the Bureau of Transformer. The Thunder was clearly a blockbuster title that attract a massive and broad audience, with the Bureau of Transformer, which incorporates mild science fiction and comic elements, attracted a younger demographic of viewers. Our wide variety of content caters to increasingly diversified user tastes, especially since our subscribers have reached a critical mass. In addition, we further deploy AI technologies to curate personalized content recommendation for our subscribers."

Like Netflix, iQIYI's primary weapon is the strength and popularity of its original content offerings. Recall that last year, iQIYI announced that more than 700 million people tuned in to watch original show Yanxi Palace - more than half of China's population. iQIYI's premium content positions it similarly to HBO, giving it a powerful platform to attract and retain subscribers.

Of course, content production is expensive. But delisted the fact that iQIYI's GAAP EPS of -$0.49 missed Wall Street's expectations of -$0.45, we note that iQIYI's losses haven't ballooned out of control as many feared. Net losses only grew 10% y/y to -¥2.33 billion, representing a -33% net margin (one point better than -34% in the year-ago quarter).

Despite temporary subscriber growth headwinds, iQIYI has many growth drivers ahead

Taken at face value, 38% y/y subscription revenue growth is impressive. Netflix, by comparison, grew revenues at 26% y/y in its most recent quarter. However, some investors are sounding off caution bells at the prospect of deceleration. After all, in Q1, iQIYI's subscription revenue growth had clocked in at 64% y/y.

iQIYI's CEO acknowledged the near-term headwinds on the earnings call, noting as follows:

In recent months, we have observed some slowdown in subscriber growth, resulting in lower net additions than [we expected]. This was primarily due to the delayed schedules of some major content. However, we remain confident in the future growth potential in our subscription business; and expect the growth to be mainly driven by, one, deeper penetration in lower-tier cities and older demographics age groups where the paying ratio is still significantly -- lower than among younger age groups and in first-tier cities; number two, longer average paying period per subscriber per year. Given the size of China's population and overall demographics, the rapidly developing Internet infrastructure as well as iQIYI's growing brand awareness and reputation for original content quality, we believe our subscription business will continue to grow at a healthy pace and will serve as a major pillar of our revenue streams."

Recall that iQIYI announced that it had crossed the 100 million subscriber mark on June 24; by the end of Q2, that figure had risen to 100.5 million. By all means, this is an impressive figure - Netflix ended its most recent quarter at 151.6 million subscribers, of which 60.1 million (40%) are domestic subscribers.

The difference is that Netflix's domestic subscriber count suggests that it has already reached ~20% of the U.S. population (not counting shared/family accounts and freeloaders, as Netflix is notorious for being rather lax on password sharing). iQIYI, on the other hand, has covered just 7% of China's massive 1.4 billion population, in a country with a rapidly growing middle class that is quickly adopting digital distractions as a primary form of entertainment. While Netflix's U.S. saturation (plus its cutting of key shows and price increases) have led to subscriber declines, iQIYI's relatively low penetration into its home market is a major vehicle for growth going forward. While content release schedules and macro conditions may present temporary headwinds, there is still plenty of future growth for iQIYI to lean on.

iQIYI has also set its sights overseas as well. Recall that in June, the company signed a major distribution partnership with the largest TV provider in Malaysia. In August, the company also rolled out a new joint venture to operate an OTT streaming service with a media company in Indonesia, the largest country in Southeast Asia and the fourth-largest in the world by population (behind the U.S.)

Key takeaways

The market opportunity in front of iQIYI is massive. Not only does the company have minimal penetration into its huge domestic Chinese market, but it's also sowing the seeds for growth in Southeast Asia. iQIYI's sizable ¥18.0 billion cash pile also gives it plenty of flexibility to continue investing in content and in subscriber growth. Focus on the longer-term picture here and ignore the near-term noise. At just 2.5x forward revenues, investors are getting the chance to buy the "Netflix of China" for dimes on the dollar.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.