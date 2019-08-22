Sell Himax Technologies

Ahead of Himax Technologies (HIMX) reporting quarterly results, it looked as though the stock would hold the $3.00 - $3.50 support line. But instead of reporting a stronger quarter, Himax lowered its outlook and failed to announce any major contract wins with Android smartphone suppliers. Now that the stock is $2.08 and with a market capitalization of just $361 million, investors should consider taking a loss and speculating elsewhere.

Last month in July, I said I would buy the stock if the company reported a turnaround in its business. Instead, the Q2 report could not have been worse. Investors bailed the stock on Aug. 8 and sent the stock from $3.00 to $2.08. Himax reported net revenue of $169.3 million, down 6.6% year-over-year. Revenue from automotive fell as the company blamed worldwide sluggish car sales. An astute investor will note that Ambarella (AMBA) is winning deals with car companies while NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) is growing market share in that space. NXP emerged as the No. 1 supply for the complete radar subsystem, with radar representing around 10% of its auto revenue in 2018. Business is so good that as a design win will result in NXP having about 20% of the overall radar market.

Below: Himax stock falls after its earnings report:

Source: SA

Said another way, Himax cannot blame weak car sales for its poor results. Weak TV sales, driven by falling panel prices, also hurt revenue. Gross margin is slipping quickly, down 310 basis points sequentially to 19.5%. A drop in shipments for large panel driver IC and pricing erosion hurt its display drivers division. Revenue fell 2.2% Y/Y to $59.3 million. And small and medium-size display driver revenue fell 8.5% Y/Y to $81.7 million.

Outlook

Himax forecast a significant decline in discrete driver ICs in the smartphone segment. The addressable market is being quickly replaced by TDDI and AMOLED. Driver IC revenue for automotive applications fell as Q2 sales totaled $25.6 million. This downward trend will continue in the second half of the year.

Himax’s large driver IC business faced pricing pressure, hurt by TV panel oversupply and high material costs. Gross margins of its WLO business dropped due to lower shipment per anchor customer. This lower capacity utilization will likely persist as the demand-supply imbalance persists.

Operating cash flow will likely fall again in the next quarter. In Q2, its cash and cash equivalents totaled $122.4 million. Its cash position rose $14.1 million sequentially due to a $37 million unsecured borrowing. Looking at the inventory of $188.5 million, up from $142.1 million, suggests this is a red flag of further pain ahead.

Himax faces serious overcapacity and weak demand in the large panel segment. It forecast revenue falling further in the fourth quarter as margin pressure persists. As expected, management expressed optimism over securing new design wins for 8K TVs. But if LG Display (LPL) is any indication of the weak display market, 8K is not likely to catch on with consumers.

Valuation and Your Takeaway

Himax stock might have a fair value of $2.37, representing an upside of 14% (per finbox.io). But that's using a discount rate of 9% and a normalized EBIT margin of 8.3%. Analysts have a $2.73 price target. That may change. If they look at the updated downside guidance and evaluate the headwinds ahead, they may lower their price target.

Investors should avoid Himax stock and consider taking a loss. The days of buying the stock at $5 and selling it at $8 - $10 are long over. Chances are high that the stock may keep drifting lower as shareholders give up on the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NXPI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.