Lightbridge Corporation: Next Steps To Achieve Nuclear Fuel Success

Summary

When I last wrote about Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR), a nuclear fuel company, they had reapplied for a Department of Energy (DOE) funding opportunity after having their 1st application rejected. Since then Lightbridge, via their Enfission joint venture with Framatome won a DOE GAIN Voucher, but were subsequently rejected in their 2nd DOE funding opportunity application attempt. Shortly after the 2nd DOE rejection publicized testing plans slated to start next year were pushed back. A utility contract expected early this year was delayed until the end of it. These events raised concerns and further eroded the share price.

The company must now execute on their fuel fabrication roadmap and communicate more effectively with shareholders or the cash burn coupled with rising skepticism may cripple their prospects. In spite of these setbacks I believe reasons for optimism remain if near term milestones are achieved which ensure Lightbridge remains a viable company producing a product the industry needs in the timeframe they need it.

Summary of Nuclear fuel concepts

At one time Lightbridge generated revenue from nuclear energy consulting services, but this line of business has been effectively shuttered for years leaving their metallic fuel as the sole pathway towards profitability. I discussed the merits of their fuel in my 1st article about Lightbridge. In brief it is helically shaped metallic zirconium alloy, shaped like a strand of DNA or as some affectionately note, Twizzlers.

Source: Enfission website

The fuel is capable of using High Assay Low Enriched Uranium (HALEU) at higher assays than all other fuel concepts in existing reactors. While a number of fuels are capable of being enriched beyond the current 5% standard, Lightbridge is uniquely capable of safely utilizing some of the highest assays in the industry up to 19.75%. This capability essentially allows utilities to 'overclock' their reactors facilitating higher power uprates and potential profits out of their capital investments. With numerous nuclear reactor lifetime extensions being granted recently there is clearly a market for such a fuel. Both the shape and metallic properties of the rods allow it to operate more efficiently and safely, running approximately 1000°C cooler than oxide fuel which is the standard today. There are several vendors in various stages of conception, developing advanced nuclear fuels. These are generally categorized as Accident Tolerant Fuels (ATF) because they reduce the risk of nuclear meltdowns. Lightbridge claims and various experts agree, that their fuel is not only accident tolerant, but the most efficient as well.

Lightbridge and several others are members of the DOE's Accident Tolerant Fuel Working Group, this recognition is positive however only Framatome, GE, and Westinghouse are members of the DOE's Accident Tolerant Fuel Program which concomitantly receive significant funding and support. This distinction is important because one of Lightbridge's primary challenges and the greatest pressure on the share price is securing non-dilutive funding. There are several pathways Lightbridge is pursuing like upfront utility technology access fees and private investment, but the DOE remains a critical prospective partner to fund the fuel project to conclusion.

Department of Energy Accident Tolerant Fuel Program

Source: NRC

Accident Tolerant Fuel Working Group

Source: NRC

Department of Energy Funding Sources

Like Lightbridge itself, Nuclear Energy has its share of fans and detractors. However in the years since the industry-wide turmoil caused by the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster there is growing bipartisan support for nuclear energy expressed through legislation and paid through Department of Energy funding programs.

As mentioned the DOE has an official Accident Tolerant Fuel Program of which Lightbridge is not a member. This and related questions have been a source of concern for investors. If the fuel has the merits claimed and support of leading utilities as shown through their Nuclear fuel advisory board (NUFAB) then why isn't Lightbridge a member of this particular program? Why haven't venture capitalists taken a stake or another company bought them out? Are the technical merits of the fuel valid? The issue of their exemption from this particular DOE program has been raised in several conference calls. However note, Framatome, their JV partner is a member yet saw sufficient potential in Lightbridge fuel to form a JV so there are industry prospects beyond what the concepts in the program provide.

In reflection of these concerns staff members of Manzanita Research have independently contacted and collected publicly expressed opinions and endorsements from members of NUFAB, Enfission Board of directors and industry experts through email and social media channels like Rod Adams and Ed Pheil.

Based on the collective opinions of Lightbridge and these experts I am convinced the fuel has the technical merits claimed. Testing at commercial and government sites when they occur, will quantify and provide data the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NASDAQ:NRC) requires to commercialize it.

In addition to noting merits of Lightbridge fuel Ed references political hurdles Lightbridge may face. Innovators like Elon Musk surely faced industry opposition with their disruptive technologies, thus skillful diplomacy must underlay all ambitions. Manzanita Research staff have found that the DOE and NRC are receptive to our queries and suggestions regarding promotion of disruptive technologies like Lightbridge fuel however shareholders and management alike should remain vigilant that the potential for personal bias doesn't exert undue influence who receives funding awards and resource allocations.

Lightbridge's exclusion from the aforementioned ATF program was comprehensively chronicled in the Q3 2018 conference call by VP of Fuel Development, Jim Malone.

Associations with nuclear weapons and irrational fears of radiation create pessimism towards nuclear energy in the minds of many including our leaders on Capitol Hill. Nuclear energy is not without risks, but this is true of all energy sources. Even if you do not believe in climate change, the pollutive effects of carbon based energy sources are plain to see and all solutions must be considered. Nuclear energy remains one of the most effective tools we have towards combating these environmental problems, however fears often cloud judgment and Mr. Malone is essentially saying at the DOE (ATF) program's inception shortly after the Fukushima incident these fears coupled with misunderstandings about the fuel prevented Lightbridge's inclusion in the program, but new opportunities have since emerged.

DOE Advanced Nuclear Technology Funding Opportunity

Lightbridge applied twice to the DOE's Advanced Nuclear Technology Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) also known as. DE-FOA-0001817. This program offers several lucrative cost sharing funding pathways. Lightbridge applied in the Advanced Reactor Development Projects pathway. Both applications were unsuccessful. Lightbridge CEO Seth Grae has shared his opinion on these rejections, we'll review that and the rejection letter itself to ascertain why rejections occurred and what the company must do now.

2nd DOE Rejection Letter dated May 23rd 2019

Source: SEC

Similar to the 1st rejection letter this 2nd DOE rejection summary documents Strengths & Weaknesses. In the Q2 2019 conference call the CEO noted that no one had won in the category they applied and that rejections were common. He observed that the DOE reprioritorizes who receives funding and why every quarter, and for that reason this will be the last time the company publicly shares what grants they have applied unless they win.

For a company with limited public disclosures this is frustrating, but perhaps should've been the course taken from the beginning given volatility the at least partially subjective rejections cause.

GAIN - Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear

The DOE describes the GAIN program as follows:

GAIN is a voucher, not grant program. The key difference being in funding size and intent. GAIN primarily allocates in-kind resources like access to industry experts and national laboratory capabilities.

On April 4th 2019, over a month before the 2nd DOE FOA grant rejection which was announced on May 23rd 2019, Lightbridge was awarded a GAIN voucher via their Enfission joint venture partner Framatome to study properties of their fuel via what is known as phenomenon identification and ranking (PIRT analysis). Note the Advanced Metallic U-Zr Fuel award.

Additionally, Lightbridge announced an MOU with the leader in small modular reactors, Nuscale Power, a week before the 2nd rejection. 3 days before the rejection Lightbridge announced the addition of EDF Energy, parent company to Framatome, to their nuclear fuel advisory board. Though none of these events are revenue producing, and that is what is most critically required, many shareholders including myself thought they all but assured a coveted prize in the related FOA grant program which would've been a funding milestone. Framatome was directly involved in the GAIN voucher award and Nuscale MOU, but their assistance with other Lightbridge DOE grant applications is less clear. In light of these rejections if Framatome wasn't assisting them before, perhaps they will increase their involvement since Lightbridge remains eligible to apply for this and other awards. That isn't a knock against existing Lightbridge staff who on every call have demonstrated a thorough understanding of the application process, but the prestige and resources of Framatome should be leveraged to the fullest.

Nuscale Power themselves were initially rejected by the DOE and went on to receive hundreds of millions of dollars from them. Furthermore it is correct that no one won in the Advanced Reactor Category this round. However if that were the totality of the matter I believe only the above mentioned Policy Factor weakness would be the reason for rejection. Additionally, the strengths section of the letter praises the logical sequence and details of the application but goes on to criticize the same stated strengths as weaknesses. These contradictions, a mere few paragraphs apart in the same letter raise the question how much of the summary is boilerplate and not meaningful to Lightbridge specifically.

Seth's comments in the Q2 2019 LTBR conference call offer additional insights into the 2nd DOE FOA rejection.

Though Seth stated earlier in the same call that no one had won in the category they applied here he acknowledges that they must show more progress before this particular line of DOE funding will be awarded. "Not quite there yet." Without proven commitment from utilities the applications were a gamble, perhaps worthy ones, but unfortunately unsuccessful.

The usage of HALEU continues to gain industry acceptance and Lightbridge has been invited to industry events which discuss it, so this weakness can likely be resolved.

Fuel Fabrication

Lightbridge and Framatome are engaged in the fabrication of a commercial length fuel rod via The Genesis Project. I previously speculated that a DOE grant would lead the way to a commercial utility contract. I now believe my assumption of a DOE grant preceding utility commitment may not be possible. Though recent events like a Nuscale MOU, EDF joining NUFAB, the GAIN voucher and an invitation to the DOE Micro Reactor workshop at INL where HALEU provision was discussed keep are steps forward, the 2 DOE rejections and date pushbacks indicate utility commitment may need to come first, and rod fabrication may need to precede both.

Recent SEC filings indicate the company and Framatome are negotiating the next phase of funding and planning for Genesis. Investors eagerly await and require an understanding why these negotiations are occuring, how they are preceding and when they are complete. While enhanced corporate communications are welcome, completed fabrication of the rod itself would send the clearest message. The fuel rod will not initially be used to generate electricity because it will use surrogate material rather than uranium, but it'd demonstrate in an empirical sense that Framatome is committed to the project and that fabrication of the rod is possible. While no milestone can guarantee the price rises over $1 I believe fabrication of a fuel rod alone would abate the most grievous investor concerns and aid the company in achieving its remaining goals like attaining a utility contract.

Investor Relations: An area of potential improvement and value

I don't believe any of the key industry players doubt the technical merits of Lightbridge fuel though further testing is required. The question is does the government, Framatome, and nuclear utilities have sufficient confidence in its commercial viability to help fund the remaining research, development and testing required to bring it to market. Lightbridge fuel is revolutionary. On one hand that makes it a coveted tool in the quest to make nuclear energy itself more commercially viable, but on the other hand 'Good is good enough' is a generally accepted engineering principal. Lightbridge must prove not only their fuel has its stated technical merits, but that it isn't good (and expensive) beyond what the industry is willing to fund. They are caught up in a chicken and egg conundrum where lucrative funding from institutional investors and the DOE would advance their commercial ambitions, but these parties may be hesitant to provide additional funding until Lightbridge's commercial prospects are ostensibly proven via a final utility contract. Again, anticipated near-term fabrication of a completed commercial length fuel rod would be a definitive step towards this achievement. Time has shown advancing their position solely through, patents, enhancements and studies, while important are not sufficient.

All executives leverage forward looking statements to paint their company's prospects as promising and I do not fault Lightbridge for doing the same. All companies must also disclose risks and worst case scenarios in their SEC filings.

However, the gap between Lightbridge's promising forward looking statements and risks documented in their SEC filings has been widening. Opacity into why delays are occurring and where the company is in their timeline is increasing. I believe the company's survival depends on closing this gap.

The Nuclear industry is known for a glacial pace which congress has been enacting legislation to overcome and help it increase profitability. In a similar vein management should seek to abbreviate estimate divergences presented in quarterly earning calls vs. their counterparts in related filings such as those shown below which may lessen the potency of Lightbridge's noted strengths and accomplishments with the DOE and investors alike. Deeper public involvement from Framatome in addition to Lightbridge at corporate events and conference calls is another way Lightbridge could promote their progress.

Source: LTBR Q2 2019 Conference call.

Source: LTBR Q2 2019 10-Q SEC filing

Seth has repeatedly expressed strict confidentiality clauses preclude him from greater disclosure. I believe these claims are valid, but communication improvements are necessary to offset the deleterious effect timeline omissions, conflicts and resets have on investor confidence. Interest and support from Nuscale, Framatome, utilities and the GAIN voucher prove prospects are there, but even if some of the DOE's stated weaknesses aren't dismissive of Lightbridge specifically, like the Policy Factor, it's important management understand and address them where applicable. Lightbridge will need to provide adequate timeline and strategy details to satisfy the DOE and related parties who provide capital if they wish to reach the upper echelon of funding and resource access Lightbridge requires. As I mentioned Lightbridge has their share of fans and detractors, but with fans like Nuscale, Framatome, and major utilities I believe these parties can be rallied, the strategy refined and success achieved.

Risks

The share price of Lightbridge is well below a dollar which makes it deficient with NASDAQ and presents numerous risks. In lieu of milestone achievement a reverse split may be effected to resolve it since Lightbridge meets all other listing requirements. A reverse split itself is a nominal event meaning it doesn't alter the company's financials. Companies can and do recover from such corporate actions, however it is symbolically a blemish on investor sentiment. It signifies the company has not organically achieved milestones that merit a capitalization increase and raises doubt how soon the company will. Lightbridge has repeatedly expressed they do not wish to effect a reverse split, but in the most recent conference call the CFO acknowledged one may be required. For a company without revenues and a recent string of setbacks credibility is critical and it would be ideal if a reverse split could be avoided.

Insider purchases can inspire the broader investment community to increase their positions in a company during periods of uncertainty like Lightbridge finds itself in presently. Management's willingness to buy shares was discussed in a recent conference call and is an option to be considered once the noted blackout period is over, though the enactment of such corporate functions are at the discretion of management who exclusively posses the full spectrum of information that'd facilitate these transactions.

Our next question is from Robert McKim, private investor. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- You said that you're confident that the $1 threshold is necessary for NASDAQ compliance, leaving that by November this year. That's a 20% gain on today's share price within a couple of months. But my question for you is that if you're so confident on the price increasing, then why aren't you, the members of the Board and senior management, buying significant amounts of shares in the open market? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Seth Grae, Lightbridge Corporation - President, CEO & Executive Director -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- In terms of management buying shares, we do have management that take some compensation in equity. We do have -- management has purchased some shares. We also have very significant blackout periods and are right now in possession of material nonpublic information, positive information about the company that I don't think you'd be happy if management bought shares without you knowing it.

Source: LTBR Q1 2019 Conference Call

Conclusion

Many investors struggle with the company's contradictions and setbacks presented in this article and view them as a bridge too far for Lightbridge. They have capitulated and are now watching from the sidelines. Though I share their frustration some of the greatest investing opportunities are born of frustration, incubated in doubt and emerge as profitable black swans. Production of a fuel rod would only be the first step of many, but this event which I believe will occur this calendar year based on my independent research, could stop the negative chain of events causing setbacks and allow Lightbridge to start focusing on the future we all want them to have.

The Nuscale MOU while nascent in its corporate formulation originated in the midst of these setbacks and shows that Nuscale sees a Lightbridge future beyond them. Framatome, utilities and the DOE itself all want a piece of the emerging small modular reactor market and Lightbridge may be a means to grab it. While Nuscale is the most advanced SMR player some have voiced concerns about its cost which Lightbridge could help resolve while making it even safer than it already is. Gary Mignogna, CEO of Framatome recently shared that he believes SMRs will be the future of nuclear energy in the USA.

Imagine if like PCs which state 'Intel Inside' every Nuscale reactor had 'Lightbridge Inside'. Such glorious achievements may still be a decade away but the way there may be proven in months. I am further encouraged that through independent verification I have confirmed key personnel on the Framatome side of Enfission remain active and engaged, but if I am to remain a shareholder I require Lightbridge and Framatome to more thoroughly and accurately communicate via PR, websites, and media events; the challenges, successes and realistic timelines of Enfission and in turn Lightbridge. While potential remains and those willing to Hold Fast may be richly rewarded if the uncertainties are resolved... the company needs to do more than promise persistently delayed milestones will save the day. Look for timely execution in the fabrication of their first commercial length fuel rod to signal Lightbridge is back on their feet and ready to deliver on their safer and more efficient clean energy promise.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LTBR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.