Yen Lagging Behind Greenback This Month - What Lies Ahead

However, this is likely to be driven by profit-taking on the part of investors.

The yen has traded stationary against the greenback for the month of August.

Just under two weeks ago, I made the argument for further upside in the yen versus the greenback.

The primary reasons I made this argument were:

The recent rate cut by the Federal Reserve was dampening demand for the dollar

Effects of the US-China trade war were further fueling risk-off sentiment

With this being said, we can see that the JPY/USD has been lagging this month, with no sign of clear growth:

Source: investing.com

Is the yen simply taking a breather, and could further upside remain?

As regards the two main drivers that I cited as inducing upside in the yen, the Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates further by April 2020. Even though growth in the U.S. has still been reasonable at the 1.6 to 1.8 percent range, a slowdown in German GDP growth, coupled with weak retail sales and industrial production figures coming out of China will place pressure on US economic performance going forward.

Should this hypothesis materialize and we do indeed see further rate cuts by the Fed, then the dollar is likely to weaken significantly. The main reason the dollar has remained buoyant in a "risk-off" economy has been due to the fact that the central bank had been hiking rates faster than its counterparts in Europe and Asia. Should this situation change, then the dollar becomes less attractive, and risk-off assets such as the yen, Swiss franc, and gold become the only alternatives.

As regards the yen specifically, the currency has been trading stationary for the month of August, which is likely to be as a result of profit-taking on the part of investors.

However, it is no secret that a strong yen is not in the Bank of Japan's interest, given that Japan's economy is highly export-dependent.

The central bank is likely to ease further, with a target of below 100 USD/JPY being the point at which the BOJ is likely to pull the trigger on further quantitative easing. While export-led growth has been weak, Japan has seen strong annual GDP growth of 1.8% based on growth in consumer spending and business investment. In this regard, the central bank does have some leeway for further yen strength before a rate cut would be necessary.

Moreover, while the central bank's next move will likely be to ease, this action would not be out of step with that of other central banks - with both the Federal Reserve and ECB opting for quantitative easing to boost lagging economic growth.

To conclude, I see further upside for the yen. The USD/JPY trades at 106 at the time of writing, and further yen upside down to a level of 100 is plausible given that domestic growth in Japan is supporting overall growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.