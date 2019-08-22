Berry Global - Risk Adjusted Return Of -25%

Industry is under structural pressure from corporate and social scrutiny and will likely not experience the same multiples of the past 8 years.

50% of Assets are Goodwill, a 5% write-down would wreak havoc on earnings and wipe out 33% of the Pro-Forma equity. Volumes are slowing down.

Berry Global (BERY) - Sell at the market

Price target: $29/Sh, close position if close to being achieved

Intro:

Berry Global is a supplier of flexible, rigid, and non-woven protective solutions for consumer and industrial applications with $8B in sales, soon to be $13B in sales Pro-Forma a $6.5 acquisition of RPC Group that closed in July. Traditional measures of valuation indicate 50%-90% upside over the next several years, but when adjusting for the various risks that I believe Berry is vulnerable to, I think there is 25% downside.

Berry Global looks like a great stock idea. It exhibits very strong and consistent FCF (~19%) and Revenue growth (~12%) as well as FCF/Sale yields (9% avg 2015-LTM 2019). It looks very cheap as well with FCF/Mcap of 15% on 2020 FCF estimates.

Berry is also situated to benefit from a consolidating market where plastic packagers are capitalizing on strengthened negotiating power as Big Brands lose market share. Domestic plastic packagers are also benefiting from low COGS as US resin manufacturers produce at one of the lowest costs thanks to US nat gas fracking boom. Structurally, consolidation trends do not appear likely to slow down as the packaging market is still highly fragmented.

As a result, Berry and other domestic Packaging manufacturers will probably benefit with stable to increasing operating margins. Volumes are forecasted to grow at low-mid single digits and generally expected to track GDP, perhaps a bit cyclically, due to the discretionary nature of the end markets (~66% consumer goods & ~30% health and hygiene).

As these benefits trickle their way down through the income statement earnings should grow in the mid-high single digits, and for a stable business with #1 or #2 market share in many of its end markets coupled with significant buying power for resin, FCF Yields should be closer to 8% vs 15% forecasted, in-line with historical measures, providing close to 90% upside on the equity.

My view of Berry Global is less optimistic:

Increased operating margin hopes are more than neutralized by increased global regulatory, corporate, and social scrutiny with possibility of plastic taxes, reduced volumes via recycling, and aluminum/metal substitution (also this) effects. Pricing power is limited due to the commoditized nature of the end-products and slow innovation trends, so it is not too certain that Berry would perform well in an inflationary environment despite their strong market position. Rollups are dangerous and low-interest rates are temporary. Over the last 8 years, Berry’s stock has been supercharged by $10.6 billion in acquisitions, fueled by low-interest rates. Their latest and greatest acquisition closed in July for roughly $6.5 billion, and was the result of a bidding war with Apollo, a private equity firm. Berry’s numerous acquisitions and successful growth since IPO have likely obscured many of the underlying concerns common with roll up stories and high leverage. Roll ups can work if acquisitions are impeccably priced and integrated, but most of them are not compelling long-term strategies and subject to serious disaster (see here, here, here, and here). Based on the commentary from management however, Berry is not interested in changing their strategy. http://ir.berryglobal.com/static-files/d7782415-91fa-4b67-8f43-34e6d9bc207b Goodwill is nearly 50% of Berry’s assets Pro Forma, and the potential for writing down even 5% of Goodwill would wreak havoc on earnings and wipe out 33% of the pro-forma equity. There is potential for more than 5%, in my opinion, given that their most recent transaction multiple for RPC Group was roughly 8.3x and 7x after synergies. While Goodwill write-offs are non-cash charges now, it is important to remember that all these charges are only money spent by Berry in the past finally making its way through the income statement. Risky valuations - the 7x multiple is a 40% premium to Berry’s past transactions of around 5x post-synergies, which I estimate to be roughly $1.6 B higher than normal in the case of RPC Group, this is greater than the pro-forma book value of the combined company! Integration will likely be more complex then usual given the massive size of transaction ($6.5B vs current Mcap of $5.3B and previous largest transaction of $2.3B).and geographic/cultural distance (Headquartered in the UK) Management forecasts up to $800 in adjusted FCF by 2020, but the reality is that most of the FCF will be required to pay down the debt from roughly 5x Debt/EBITDA to 4x, which equates to approximately $2 billion. It may take several years to accomplish this aggressive strategy and 4x Debt/EBITDA is by no means the ideal amount of leverage for the sector, especially for a company that relies on M&A for growth. You can be sure that shareholders will see very little of FCF for several years. They say (forensic accountants) that investors would be smart to adjusted FCF for the cost of M&A when dealing with a company engaged in serial acquisitions, a notion, which seems reasonable given the importance of it to Berry’s performance and stock price. After the adjustments we see that cumulatively Berry’s real Pro-Forma FCF is negative $5.7B, indicating that underlying fundamentals are not terribly strong. Alternatively, when netting out the last acquisition we see the cumulative FCF is negative $600M

It is interesting to observe that between 2012-LTM 2019 Q2, acquisitions totaled $4.4B compared to FCF growth of (682-167)= $515. In other words, Berry spent $4.4B in debt infused acquisitions for an additional $515 of FCF, a 11.7% yield on their investments.

However, if we include their last acquisition of $6.5B and estimated FCF of $800M, the yield falls to (800-167)/10,900=6%! That is just 1-year post synergy, but let’s say the FCF increases to $900M, the yield is still just 6.7%! This just shows the dilutive impact of their latest acquisition vs historical record.

Valuation

Bull case - PT: $58.5/Sh, probability 5%, adjusted PT: $3

As mentioned in the introduction, traditional valuation measures suggest at least 50% upside, a few ways we can get there:

“Peers” trade anywhere between 8-12% FCF yields to Equity, so Berry should be worth around $800÷10%=$8B, which provides ~50% uspide for shareholders.

DCF starting with $800M in FCF that grows at the same rate of inflation and a 12% required rate of return also gets you to over 50% upside

The median EV/EBITDA for publicly traded flexible packaging manufacturers over the last 6 years is roughly 8.3x, and taking management’s guidance of $2.4B EBITDA, with $12B in net debt expected in 2020, the equity should be (2.4*8.3-12)=$7.2B, also providing about 50% upside.

Given the industry headwinds in plastic packaging and company specific issues related to Berry discussed, investors are at considerable risk to unforeseen economic environments, volume slow-downs (which are already occurring - see Q2 19’ quarterly call), and sudden increases in interest rates or inflation.

If these scenarios were to materialize it is very likely that Berry would incur significant losses due to their weakened balance sheet and high debt load, but unfortunately, these are a set of scenarios that are hard to specifically model for, so we need to build a wide margin of safety to contend against unknown unknowns.

My figures and estimates might appear brutal and unfair, but I don’t harbor personal vendettas against Berry Global, I’d just prefer avoiding losses over missing out on gains. Valuation is just as much about art than it is about science, as they say (Buffet, Munger, Pabrai, etc)

Base case - PT: $45/Sh, probability 15%, adjusted PT: $6.75

Considering their FCF power of $800M and more $2B debt load that will need to be paid down, I do not count any real FCF available for shareholders for at least 3 years. Additionally, I expect operating margins and volumes to deteriorate over the remaining life of the company and impact FCF at a real-rate of 0% annually. This is the base case, and under these assumptions using a 10% real required rate of return, the NPV is equal to roughly $44.85, with an IRR of 11%.

Bear case - PT: $25.5/Sh, probability 75%, adjusted PT: $19.12

The bear case isn’t that bad. Imagine if there is a 5% or 10% writeoff in Goodwill anytime over the next 3-4 years. If it can happen in other industries don’t think it can't happen to Berry Global. Berry Global is particularly at risk given the increased valuation of their recent transaction and underlying volume declines across their Healthy/Hygiene and Industrial segments. I peg FCF to decline at a real rate of -4%, with no real FCF available to shareholders for at least 4 years. I also assume that the $800M forecasted FCF post synergies will fall by ~13% over the next several years to account for the possibility of a recession, increased substitution effects, and regulatory scrutiny in the form of taxes or increased recycling mandates.

Conclusion

The risk adjusted PT is about $29/Sh or 25% downside from here. This is not where I would recommend buying the stock, but I think this is an approximate level of their current intrinsic value.

If the stock dropped to $29 tomorrow, let’s say, it would be trading at an EV/LTM EBTIDA of 7x, which is not even close to the recession lows of <5x of the peer group during 2007-2009. It is notable to mention that the Median Debt/EBITDA for the peer group was less than 3x between 2007-2009 while Berry will have roughly 5X Debt/EBITDA Pro-Forma.

The Mcap would be $3.8B and a 21% FCF/Mcap Yield, but remember, this FCF is a mirage as it will be needed to pay down debt for several years. Furthermore, Berry would not be able to capitalize on their low valuation through buybacks or strategic acquisitions until they can delever their balance sheet and meet creditor covenants.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.