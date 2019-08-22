Yangtze River And Port Logistics: Court Date Volatility, Nasdaq Delisting Notice Add To Worries

This article is a follow-up to my earlier articles (here and here) on Yangtze River Port and Logistics (YRIV), a port terminal developer and operator. The company first came to my attention purely from SA's list of undercovered stocks, and as I researched it, my affinity for the maritime environment drew me to write on the stock. Then, I discovered there is a great deal of drama around this stock, and while I have never invested in or shorted the stock, am enjoying following the ongoing story. Like many stocks, chat boards for YRIV are quite lively and entertaining. Additionally, there are some operational and valuation issues I'll discuss when I review the most recent 10-Q that align with my views on investing, especially in REITs and other property owning companies.

First the Big News - NASDAQ Delisting

A few months ago, NASDAQ notified YRIV that it was considering delisting the stock due to failure to maintain a $1 share price and potential irregularities including attempts to manipulate the stock price to maintain share prices adequate to remain listed. Some of this was related to the charges in the Hindenburg Report and also the easily trackable share price had fallen below $1 for a sufficient period of 30 days. No immediate action to delist the stock occurred.

On Friday, August 16, NASDAQ made the decision to delist YRIV and notified the company of its action and YRIV's right to appeal the delisting action within 15 days. This was announced Monday, August 19th, with an immediate halt to trading on the NASDAQ effective 20 August. The stock price dropped by nearly 50% after hours before recovering about half the loss before trading ended, effectively "freezing" the price and trading in the common stock.

The stock is now trading on the OTC Other market as of 8/21. Volume has been light, as there is little news coverage of the company, and initial trading volume may stay low. There are still many outstanding issues with YRIV besides this delisting and move to the OTC. While the company's suit against the Hindenburg Report et al is the most significant, there are pending class action suits against the company and likely renewed interest in these or new ones related to the delisting. While moving to the pinks should not be fatal, it could cause significantly more volatility (from already high levels) and much less transparency for traders. The company could lobby for an extension of the delisting, as the next court date has been postponed but a decision in YRIV's favor could result in a rebound above $1.

Approaching Court Dates Spiked Price and Volume Again

The most significant factor affecting the stock price of YRIV over the past two weeks until the delisting notice has been the lawsuit the company filed against the Hindenburg Report claiming two straight annual "short and distort" attacks on the company. Similar to a purported attack late in 2017 per YRIV, Hindenburg Report's detailed research letter in December 2018 was not accurate and was part of a short and distort campaign by Hindenburg and others. In the report, HR outlined its position that YRIV was basically insolvent, the terminal facility on the Yangtze River in Wuhan Province PRC was both non-operational and much less extensive than the company claimed, and the real purpose of the company was to siphon funds from Western, primarily American, investors. Late in 2018 and into January 2019, the stock price rapidly dropped from $11.79 to the low single digits, and then fell below $1.00. This prompted a NASDAQ delisting notice filed against the company and eventually the delisting action on 8/16.

YRIV responded by filing a lawsuit in New York Supreme Court against Hindenburg Research and related parties. As the court date in April approached (before I started tracking YRIV), the stock price bottomed at $.4899, then over the next few days spiked to $1.60, waivered around $1.57, and then, when no decision was made, the stock declined. The drop was first rapid, and then from May to July gradually gave back all the gains prior to the April court date. There were a few filings by both parties, YRIV retained new counsel that specializes in settlements, and there was a hearing scheduled for August 14th.

Much like in April, the stock price began moving up prior to this court date. It is easy to correlate this movement to the hearing date approaching based on the similarity to the April price action. The quarterly 10-Q published August 6th did not contain any radically different news than previous filings (which I'll discuss in detail later). I feel it is safe to assume buying pressure prior to the hearing was the cause for both the price and volume spikes. Starting on August 7th, the stock price more than tripled in just a few trading days. Some chat board participants proclaimed a decision or a settlement was imminent and then the stock price would rocket. Forecasts ranged from a jump to $3-5 to all the way back to the "Pre-HR price". This is a common theme among the most bullish commenters that as soon as YRIV wins the case or there is a settlement, the stock will quickly return to the $12 to $13 price the company traded at in November of 2018. Then the bombshell of a continuation and postponement to October hit, and since then, a retracement has occurred. Late last week, the stock gapped lower at the open both Thursday and Friday, showing weakness each day. Volume also spiked, with YRIV becoming one of the most heavily traded stock on the NASDAQ within the last week.

Unless there is a surprise announcement of a settlement, judging from the action since April, there will likely be a pause in the upward movement of the stock price when it begins trading again on either NASDAQ or another exchange. Once stabilized after reactions to the halt and relisting, it may bear watching until a few days before the next court date, potentially October 7th, and then an increase in both volume and price could occur. One indicator I would consider using if I were to trade in YRIV (this is not what I consider "investing") is the pick up in posts on stock message boards. While very little analysis seems to be present on some of these - almost no discussion of assets, liabilities, operations, and capital investment - there seems to be a bulls vs. bears comment ratio and tone that might be a leading indicator. Combined with now two incidences of fairly consistent "pops" since the lawsuit filing, a run-up prior to the next scheduled court date could be a profitable trading set-up for high risk capital.

While I cannot discuss the lawsuit with any legal experience or knowledge of the specific proceedings in this case, there are two interesting factors. The first is proving "intent to harm." As one poster to the Yahoo! chat board mentioned, how would the judge rule if Hindenburg shows legitimate intellectual effort to assess the company, and while strongly and confidently worded, the research report is the author's opinion based on interpreting the facts available, including filings, on-site photographs, and overhead imagery analysis. While saying this is a 1st Amendment issue is hyperbolic, it does strike at an important point. If a reasonable person could draw a similar conclusion to HR, does YRIV's suit have merit? The second factor is the amount in damages YRIV claims: $500,000. This seems to be a very small amount, almost immaterial when the loss of over $10 per share in the stock price is claimed to be entirely from a "short and distort" campaign. This amounts to over $1B in lost capitalization, and yet the lawsuit simply asks for "no less than $500,000" in damages.

Many bulls confidently state YRIV wouldn't file suit and open their books in a court case. While true on the surface, the small damages make me wonder if YRIV was hoping for a quick partial settlement offer from HR with a retraction, and the court case has gone farther than they ever expected. This is purely conjectured on my part, partially an issue because insiders own a huge amount of YRIV stock, continue to have been buyers and have a commitment to continue providing operational capital. The impact to their personal wealth in December was extreme - much more than $500,000 from my review of the annual report and quarterly 10-Qs. It may be in YRIVs interest to settle this case as much as HRs, even with the strong counterclaims, the company and their lawyers made in filing the lawsuit and responding to the NASDAQ delisting letter.

Not much new in this quarter's 10-Q to make this an "investment"

I am a bit schizophrenic whenever I check on YRIV. While I read the message boards and track the stock price, it's quite entertaining as a trading vehicle. As shown above, astute and nimble traders before the April and August court dates could have profited as the price rapidly rose, easily doubling or tripling their money. On the opposite side of the court news, those who short stocks could have also profited. I am only now beginning to look at short-term technical trading, and while I've not held or shorted YRIV, it has been a learning experience.

I am mostly a value, fundamental analysis type investor in my stock portfolio. As such, once I became aware of YRIV, I reviewed its most recent annual report and the preceding quarter's 10-Q. I also was awaiting a new 10-Q, as there are many concerns I have with this company.

The first is they continue to show zero revenue from the completed portions of their terminal facility. The previous sales agreements are not being executed by either the buyers nor is YRIV forcing them to buy or pay a settlement as they could per the sales agreements. Additionally, the facility is not leased to an outside operator, or seemingly in operation by YRIV. Concern one is there is no operating revenue and no pending sale or apparently a lease.

My second concern is there is little ongoing capital spending to develop or improve the facility. The company claims a plan to build a large, multi-purpose terminal on its valuable land-use rights, but no expense developing plans, preparing the land, or building more facilities. In the recent 10-Q, there are no capital expenditures that show this activity commencing in the most recent quarter for the second straight quarter I have researched.

The third and most glaring issue I see is the company's self-admission it lacks the capital needed to remain an ongoing concern. Without continued outside funding, primarily from majority shareholders and company executives, not only does YRIV not have the capital to develop new terminal facilities, but it may also not even cover basic general and administrative expenses. This alone makes me very cautious about "investing" in YRIV vice "trading" the stock for short-term gain.

In my mind, regardless of the merits of the Hindenburg Report or YRIV's claim in court against them, the stock is too risky and has too many challenges to be an investment as currently structured. There are too many other stocks to consider to make me invest in this company when it resumes trading either on NASDAQ or another exchange.

