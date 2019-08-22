Take A Look At Two Harbors' Preferred Shares

Now TWO-B is overpriced and investors should look to other preferred shares.

We tend to suggest sticking to securities that are below a risk rating of 4 when it comes to buy-and-hold investors.

Here's our reasoning:

We’re willing to hold risk rating 4 security on the expectation that the price will go up, but we want to monitor them carefully. We wouldn't be comfortable being tied to the position. If the risk rating is under 4, we are comfortable with being tied to at least a small position. We can't predict where prices will be 2 years from now on riskier securities, primarily because we can't be confident that management will be competent.

We would look to lower risk preferred shares if we were starting to build a new B&H portfolio. When it comes to risk ratings of 1 and 2, We can suggest buying those securities even if we knew the investor was going to log out of their account for the next two years. We give TWO’s preferred shares a risk rating of 2.5.

That's how we think about B&H positions. What would we be comfortable suggesting to an investor who is heading out on a two-year trip where they won't be able to access the account or respond to sell ratings? We would be comfortable suggesting shares with a risk rating of 1 or 2.

Some analysts think about risk differently. They can handle leading a defensive investor into a huge loss.

Taking a look at TWO’s preferred shares

We’ve found preferred shares provide an excellent opportunity for investors to get a high yield with lower volatility. We cover preferred shares frequently and today’s picks come from our latest preferred shares article for subscribers: Preferred Shares Week 164.”

TWO-B (TWO.PB) roared higher last Friday afternoon. For comparison we should zoom in on the preferred shares from Two Harbors (TWO):

TWO-B offers a lower stripped yield, a lower yield to call, and a lower floating-rate when the fixed-rate ends. It is like TWO-A, but not as good. If investors own TWO-B and want to maintain that exposure, TWO-A is a much better choice if prices are only separated by $.30.

Each year TWO-A (TWO.PA) pays out $.12 more in dividends. Since shares can’t be called for more than 7 years, the investor in TWO-A collects more than an extra $.84 in dividends during that time. There’s no way to know if the buyer will still be there for TWO-B after publication, but if a buyer shows up, investors should be ready to take their gains and swap out of TWO-B.

After accounting for dividend accrual, shares of TWO-C (TWO.PC) are about $25.35 and they just went ex-dividend. While TWO-C is more attractively priced than TWO-B, TWO-A is still the clear winner. TWO-A has more than 2 years of call protection on TWO-C, a superior stripped yield, and a much better rate when shares go from a fixed rate to a floating rate.

For investors who are not overly concerned about call risk, TWO-D (TWO.PD) and TWO-E (TWO.PE) have no more call protection left on the calendar:

TWO-D is more attractive when compared to TWO-E. TWO-D has a stripped yield of 7.7% compared to TWO-E’s 7.47%. After accounting for dividend accrual, these two are trading at:

TWO-D: $25.17

TWO-E: $25.09

The difference in yields more than makes up for the $0.08 difference in price. When comparing all 5 preferred shares, we have price ranges and targets for subscribers:

For investors who are willing to take on call risk, TWO-D is the best option. For investors who are not willing to take on call risk, TWO-A is the clear winner.

Risk factors for mortgage REIT preferred shares

Note: We monitor all of these risk factors

Some of these will apply to all manner of preferred shares, but we’re going to narrow in on things that matter more to mortgage REITs.

Risk Factor - Default

This is rarely an issue but is arguably the biggest risk factor. Without this possibility, investors would simply aim for whatever had the highest yield. Most of these factors are extremely low probability, but we’re addressing them to help investors understand the full range of risk factors.

Risk Factor - Enron

The first way to buy a preferred share and end up with a huge loss is to simply get “Enron-ed”. No matter how hard you work on your due diligence, a complete accounting fraud is still difficult to detect without inside information. We combat these risk factors by investing in companies or preferred shares with high-quality accounting. We can identify which companies have higher or lower levels of Enron-risk.

Risk Factor - Credit Risk

Credit risk comes from investing in a mortgage REIT that holds a portfolio of very credit-sensitive assets. If a huge portion of those assets go bad, the company could go under. This is a case where losses in their assets could turn into losses for the investor. Due diligence should be a huge factor in assessing the level of risk here.

One example of this kind of risk comes from Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI). If we hit a major recession and the value of the collateral tanked, investors would expect the loans to go bad and ARI could suffer horribly. That doesn’t mean there is anything fundamentally wrong with their company today.

Risk Factor - Spread Risk

Spread risk comes from the risk that a mortgage REIT’s assets and hedges won’t offset effectively and the equity value would be destroyed. When this happens the immediate impact is a large decline in book value per share, but theoretically, if it were bad enough, the common could be wiped out and the preferred could suffer material losses.

While we do see substantial risk to the value of portfolios, we don’t see much risk to the preferred shareholder from this factor. It could happen, but it would be a huge surprise.

Risk Factor - Duration Risk

This is the risk that the mortgage REIT is taking on too much duration exposure to try to pump up their net interest spread. In this scenario, a huge movement in rates going in the wrong direction could decimate the value of the portfolio.

While we do see substantial risk to the value of portfolios, we don’t see much risk to the preferred shareholder from this factor. It could happen, but it would be a huge surprise.

Risk Factor - Yield Movements

This is not the same as the risk of a default caused by rapid movements in yields. This is the risk that even though the mREIT remains fine, a substantial movement higher in Treasury yields and bond yields leads to a corresponding movement in preferred share yields. In that case, the fair value could decline. As of my writing this, the yield spread between Treasuries and the preferred shares remains large by long-term historical standards, even if it seems low relative to the last couple of years.

Rapid movements in interest rates will often have a temporary negative impact on preferred share prices. If rates go back to moving gradually, the preferred shares usually bounce back.

Risk Factor - Call Risk

The risk of a call creates a soft ceiling on prices. Sometimes transactions will go materially above that on a price spike, but generally speaking the potential for a call limits the appreciation preferred shares can enjoy.

There are two major forms of protection from call risk. One is “calendar protection”. This applies when the shares are not eligible for calling yet. The second is “price protection”. This is where you buy the security at a material discount to the call value. That way, if a call happens while you’re still holding the shares it creates a capital gain on the position rather than a loss.

Allow me to point out that companies very rarely call securities trading under call value. They can simply buy those securities back in the open market. There is no reason for them to issue a call and pay a premium to the market price. This is an area many investors struggle with. Companies rarely don’t call their preferred shares unless they are trading at a premium. Usually they would do it when they think they can issue new shares at a materially lower rate.

Investors wanting to see examples of this can look at Realty Income Corporation (O), National Retail Properties (NNN), or Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD). These are all equity REITs, but they each have experience calling preferred shares while issuing new ones at lower rates.

Risk Factor – Keyboard to Chair

A poor decision emanating from somewhere between the keyboard and the chair can still lead an investor to buy high and sell low. This is different from selling at a low price with a tiny loss because the fundamentals changed. That would fall under factors like “Credit risk”. This is simply the risk of a poor decision.

Which Factors Can Investors Influence?

Pretty much everything else here falls under doing proper due diligence. The risks cannot be completely wiped out, but they can be minimized by doing the necessary research before the first transaction.

Final thoughts

Preferred shares from TWO have periodically jumped into our buy range. Now is not one of those times. We would like to point out that we see shares of TWO-B as being significantly overvalued. Investors could look to sell TWO-B ($26.76) and purchase TWO-A ($27.06), or investors could sell TWO-B and look to another preferred share. At The REIT Forum, we cover many of the preferred shares in the mortgage REIT sector and continually look for the best deals.

