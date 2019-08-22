BOIL: The Risk Is Still Skewed To The Downside

Weather remains unsupportive for the beginning of September, but at current natural gas spot prices, the risk is still skewed to the downside.

Investment thesis

Since our last publication on ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL), our constructive view on the ETF materialized moderately, lifting 4.62% to $12.4 per share.

The fundamental picture of the complex continue to weaken, as aggregate demand is unable to keep up with ramping supply and weakening LNG exports.

Besides, speculators are still lifting their short bets on the flammable commodity, indicating that the sentiments remains anchored to the downside.

Nevertheless and in spite of a lose weather guidance for the beginning of September, we maintain our constructive view on BOIL and believe that the risk of selling the ETF is still skewed to the downside.

In that context, our target price remains unchanged at $13.44 per share for the forthcoming weeks.

Natural gas production tops despite low prices

Since early spring, natural gas dry production in the U.S. continued to ramp up, reaching a record-high level of 91.4 Bcf/d, in spite of the downward trend posted by natural gas on the period.

While low gas prices should have discouraged gas producers to lift output, this has not materialized, sending natural gas prices on lower grounds. Besides, natural gas storage ended the withdrawal season at their lowest level since 2014 and record high consumption in the electric generation sector has not been able to offset production growth.

This has contributed to put downward pressure on natural gas prices and on its proxy BOIL, which reached new historic lows.

Declining natural gas exports and flattening demand continues to weigh up on BOIL

During the week ending August 14, U.S. demand for the flammable commodity flattened, declining marginally, down 0.3% (w/w) to 86.6 Bcf/d, as industrial demand and LNG pipeline receipts counterbalanced slightly advancing power and residential consumptions.

That being said, the natural gas supply-demand balance widened (w/w), with daily demand now evolving 9.8% below aggregate supply, prividing renewed headwinds on BOIL shares.

Furthermore, LNG exports, which somewhat supported the complex in the previous week, are now on a declining trend, down 13.8% (w/w) and 24% (m/m) to 25 Bcf.

While these developments contribute to sustain the bearish trend of BOIL shares, market participants seem to be hypnotized by growing aggregate supply, which explains the strong short momentum.

Speculator positioning

On the week ending August 13, speculators cut their positioning on Nymex natural gas contracts for the fifth consecutive week, down 5.93% (w/w) or 216 003 contracts.

This descent is due to both longs, slashing moderately their positioning, down 4.55% (w/w) to 206 510 contracts and shorts lifting marginally their bets, up 0.53% (w/w) to 422 513 contracts.

While this developments continue to pressure the natural gas complex and BOIL shares, this drop has not significantly changed the short and long open interest positioning, which are still evolving respectively near the 15% and 30% threshold.

Nevertheless, positioning on the complex remains skewed to the downside, establishing in a net short record not seen since November 2015, when natural gas prices were trading near the $2.3 per MMBtu level.

In this context, we believe that the downside risk remains limited for the moment and expect a rerating of the complex in the coming weeks, given that natural gas prices are now trading close to the strong support level of $2 per MMBtu.

Weather developments

According to the National Weather Service, mild weather guidance should prevail for the beginning of September with two opposite systems developing over the country.

In the west, natural gas demand is likely to remain supportive for the complex, with above average temperatures expected to lift cooling demand.

Yet, cooler temperatures in the center of the U.S. and the eastern normal seasonal pattern should offset hot temperatures in the west, giving additional arguments to market participants to selling the flammable commodity and BOIL shares.

Conclusion

That being said, we maintain our constructive view on BOIL shares, in spite of the deteriorating supply-demand picture, the renewed short speculating pressure and the mild weather pattern expected in the next two weeks. Besides, at current prices, we believe that the risk is skewed to the downside and it constitutes an interesting entry point for medium to long-term holding.

In that vein we maintain our bullish view on BOIL with a target price of $13.44 per share.

