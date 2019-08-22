Dollar Cost Averaging With The Fidelity 500 Index Fund

Fidelity 500 Index Fund (FXAIX) is a low cost index fund that tracks the S&P 500. As a proprietary fund, it is included as an option in Fidelity 529 plans and retirement accounts and this is probably why it has $203 billion in net assets, as of the date this was written.

Fidelity funds of this type have no transactions fees and a very low expense ratio of just 0.015%. Because the expenses are so low, this fund tracks very closely to the overall S&P 500 index returns.

Investors in this fund should understand the powerful concept of dollar cost averaging (DCA) and how it can boost their investment returns.

Dollar cost averaging simply means you are buying more of something when the price drops and less when the price rises. It can apply to any situation in life. If you are at the supermarket buying bananas and the price drops, you might buy a few more bananas and spend the same amount. If you purchase office supplies at work and notice the price of pens drops, you might add an extra box to your order. If the price goes up, you might buy a little less of it.

The key fundamental constant here is that the amount spent stays the same each period.

In this case, many investors are putting a fixed amount of money into their savings account. Over time, the price of the items they are purchasing goes up and it goes down. If the amount invested stays the same, the quantity purchased fluctuates.

Here's a real example of dollar cost averaging using the Fidelity 500 index fund (FXAIX) and prices from last year. On the left side, you will see the date and closing price for that month. For instance, January 2018's closing price on FXAIX was $98.80.

On the right side, you will see three different investment scenarios. Monthly depicts an investment of $1,000 per month into the fund. Quarterly shows $3,000 per quarter and annual shows $12,000 per year.

The investment amounts all add up to $12,000 in total. Here's where it gets interesting. Over the course of 2018, the value of the investment rose into the month of September as the S&P 500 rose in value. Then, in the final three months of the year, the market collapsed and gave a better price for investors automatically buying funds. You can see that in September, with the index closing the month at $102.28, the investor purchased just 9.78 shares. Then, in December the price dropped to $87.10 and the investor added 11.48 shares. With DCA, you buy more shares when prices drop and less shares when they rise.

Because December 2018 ended with a down market, all three investing scenarios turned out to be losing propositions when measured on the last day of the year. However, the monthly investing scenario had the smallest loss of all three strategies with a paper loss of $1,080.99.

Then, six months later, the index rebounded to $102.66. Again, the monthly strategy purchased a greater number of shares overall. So, this strategy created the greatest amount of total value for the investor. In all three scenarios, investors walked away with gains in the long-run, but the investor using the monthly strategy won big because they captured the biggest drops of the year.

What about dividends?

This fund did pay out dividends throughout the year.

Date December 14, 2018 October 05, 2018 July 06, 2018 April 06, 2018 Amount $0.875/Share Dividend $0.451/Share Dividend $0.449/Share Dividend $0.491/Share Dividend

Total dividends per share amounted to $2.266 for the entire year. Even in the scenario where an investor put all $12,000 into the fund at the beginning of the year, total dividends amounted to $275. This strategy still under-performed the DCA approach.

Investors should remember that even when times are difficult in the markets, a disciplined approach of investing a steady amount each period will pay off in the long-run.

