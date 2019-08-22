Kraft Heinz Might Be Close To The Final Bottom

We also see whether the new dividend can survive.

We analyze the results and take a look at where the company stands.

Goodwill was impaired further and we doubt that is the last of it.

When we last wrote on the struggling Kraft Heinz Company (KHC), we finally had the courage to upgrade it to a "buy" after having watched the show from the sidelines. Specifically we wrote

KHC can be bought here and the risk-reward is set up rather well. If it can show stabilization of EBITDA margins and pricing power, the stock could get rerated to a 13X multiple in 2 years. The stock could also get bought out as the current EV to EBITDA looks moderately appealing and we can see someone offering $40/share to take this private. Considering the huge amount of dollars involved, we think everyone knows who that someone could be. We are upgrading this to a buy.

Source: When The Time Comes To Buy, You Won't Want To

That has definitely not worked out so far.

Actually it looked like it was working out right until KHC dropped its first half results on the market. We decided to see for ourselves if the results would strengthen our resolve to stay firm or would help locate the nearest exit.

H1-2019 results

There was a lot of confusion when KHC released their results simply because they were releasing two quarters worth of results at the same time. There were also stories of disputes with their auditors. KHC had also received a notice of deficiency from Nasdaq after repeated accounting delays. Our take on it was that there was very little chance of something nefarious going on and our best bet was that the company was still debating whether to write down more of its Goodwill.

When the results did come out, there was a Goodwill impairment and even some restatement of past periods. Adjusted EPS decreased 23.8 percent to $1.44 and yes that did beat the estimates.

Source: Yahoo Finance on June 3

The adjusted EPS beat came exclusively from Q1-2019 where KHC delivered 66 cents. Q2-2019 matched consensus of 78 cents. The problematic thing from KHC's point were its sales figures. Sales were at $12.36 billion, missing the estimates of $12.68 billion.

The centerpiece of the bear case

KHC's biggest problem was the exceptionally brutal way that the top line decline translated into an EBITDA decline.

Source: KHC earnings press release

Net sales fell $629 million while adjusted EBITDA fell by $725 million. For a company that normally reports gross margins in the mid-$30 range, one would expect a falling sales number to at least not translate into an EBITDA drop that exceeds the dollar value of the sales drop. But that is precisely what happened. This was made worse by KHC pulling its EBITDA guidance for the year.

Ken Goldman Just a clarification and not to beat the dead horse, but you do already have guidance of the year, right, you’ve talked about positive organic sales growth and adjusted EBITDA of $6.3 billion to $6.5 billion. I just want to make sure I understand, are you officially pulling this guidance or you’re just opting not to address it today? David Knopf Hi, Ken, this is David. So that’s right that we're not providing guidance for the full year so we're pulling guidance.

Source: KHC conference call transcript

Analysts pulled their numbers down as well and estimates for 2020 are now poised to move lower than 2019 estimates.

Source: Yahoo Finance

So the bears are celebrating as the the idea of 2019 being a trough year is fading fast.

Dividend safety

The $1.60 of dividends looks comfortably covered based on the earnings and the payout ratio is low. Bears though would argue that KHC's debt load is getting rather huge in relation to its EBITDA. KHC is carrying a net debt load (long-term debt minus current assets plus current liabilities) of $28.46 billion.

Source: KHC 10-Q

If KHC can hit the low end of its original guidance, we would be looking at a 4.5X debt to EBITDA. We acknowledge that that is high, but the key facet there is whether sales can stabilize or not. We believe they can and, hence, think the dividend has a very good chance of making it through the transition. KHC did, however, maintain a "commitment to an investment grade rating" and those words should make investors who believe that the dividend is bulletproof take a pause. If things go wrong, managemtn might have to reevaluate whether it can pay such a high dividend. This leads us to assess the overall risk of a dividend cut as:

Why we think sales can stabilize and KHC can surprise (to the upside)

KHC's organic sales (sales adjusted for currency, acquisitions and divestitures) are beginning to stabilize.

Source: KHC 10-Q

Q2-2019 was actually better than Q1-2019.

Source: KHC 10-Q

Now let's combine this information with these statements from management (emphasis ours).

In addition to that we also saw a negative impact from lower inventory levels at retail in North America that we did not anticipate, as well as lost sales due to trade negotiations in parts of Continental Europe as we implemented good, better, best pricing in ketchup between our Heinz and newly repatriated Kraft brands. From a total company perspective, organic net sales were down 1.5% in the first half, including an adverse impact of approximately 1.2 percentage points from retail inventory reductions primarily in the U.S. and Canada.

Source: KHC conference call transcript

The way we read that is that excluding retail inventory reductions, sales could have actually started showing growth when adjusted for currency and acquisitions/divestitures. Management is pulling guidance because there definitely exists a ton of uncertainty today but assuming there are just no further inventory reductions, KHC could surprise in the back half of the year rather strongly.

Conclusion

KHC's current EPS run rate would allow for paying the dividend and reducing the debt by about $1.2 billion a year. While that is not a large number, it is sufficient. In this low-yielding environment, no one is going to refuse to finance KHC's debt. We think KHC will make it out okay, and we are getting a good brand at a decent price. We would still buy the stock in light of where the company is in the cycle and believe a $40 stock price can be achieved rather rapidly if KHC turns its organic sales around.

