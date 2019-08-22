Sanofi: Positive Catalysts Counter The Significant Long-Term Debt

Sanofi's (SNY) Q2 earnings report shows yet another strong quarter that witnessed y/y growth in revenues and earnings and is flagged with fresh success stories for its R&D function. Apparently, there are two concerns for the company. These include the LTD which is on a rising trend and the decline in sales for its Primary Care business segment. Nevertheless, SNY has conveniently offset the negativity associated with its debt through multiple positive catalysts including growth in dividends, earnings, and business segments. New drugs are expected to be approved by the end of this year, and these will help propel sales growth.

Figure-1 (Source: Pharmaceutical-Technology)

Going through its gearing profile for the last three years (Figure-2), I initially thought that SNY had a dangerously expanding debt which could challenge its long-term growth outlook. The debt statistics show that SNY has actually been piling up its debt for a long time (Figure-3).

Figure-2 (Source: Sanofi)

Figure-3 (Source: Seeking Alpha Essential-data)

On second thoughts, the increasing debt does not pose a real threat. The company, which primarily operates through four business segments namely Specialty Care, Vaccines, Primary Care, and Consumer Healthcare, has witnessed commendable sales growth in its Genzyme business (denoted as Specialty Care business, up ~21% y/y) and the Vaccines business (up ~25% y/y). Also, a birds-eye view (Figure-4) of the performance of SNY's geographical segments reveals the significance of its Emerging Markets. Then again, the Specialty Care and Vaccines businesses outperformed the other segments.

Figure-4 (Source: Q2 Presentation)

The problem lies with the Primary Care segment that generated €2,281 MM in Q2 sales but lost ~10.5% y/y. Within the segment, the 'Diabetes Franchise' (or DF) and the 'Established Rx Products' suffered the most and recorded a 7% and 10% y/y decline, respectively. A closer look at the performance of its DF unit (Figure-5) indicates that SNY is basically losing ground for its popular insulin product Lantus. SNY admits that the declining sales are due to lower average selling prices and increased competition from European drugs (Figure-6).

Figure-5 (Source: Q2 report)

Figure-6 (Source: Q2 report)

Although these declining sales trends appear to be a problem, I believe SNY could improve the situation in the coming quarters. Dupixent is a newly launched drug that has seen record growth in the US (Figure-7) and is likely to deliver further growth due to pending regulatory approvals (Figure-8) for additional variants of the drug. These approvals would pave the way for future revenue growth.

Figure-7 (Source: Q2 Presentation)

Figure-8 (Source: Q2 Presentation)

During Q2, SNY posted EPS of €1.31, recording a healthy ~5% y/y increase. This was in line with the y/y revenue increase of 5.5%. The stock is less volatile to significant price changes (Figure-9) due to stable earnings. This is shown in the chart below, where we can see that the stock price largely swings between $40 and $46. Technically, the stock is raging a bullish run and may well hit $44 in the near term. We are less concerned with the technical picture here since over a longer-term horizon, expected sales growth would overcome the price oscillations and SNY may well have a run at or above $50.

Figure-9 (Source: Finviz)

The company also maintains an impressive dividend profile with a payout ratio of ~30% and a yield of 4%+. The good thing is, SNY has continuously increased its annual dividends during the past decade (Figure-10). With sales growth expected to stem from the new drug (Dupixent), SNY can maintain its dividend growth legacy, and this factor spices up the stock's appeal to the income investor.

Figure-10 (Source: Sanofi)

In summary, although SNY has significantly increased its debt during the past couple of years, the high gearing has been utilized for good. SNY's investment in R&D will help the company deliver new products, and we see that SNY expects to achieve major R&D milestones by the end of FY 2019. This obviously includes the expected approvals for additional variants of the newly launched drug which will support sales growth in the future. This means that SNY would continue to post healthy EPS while simultaneously upholding its dividend growth legacy. The stock represents a blue-chip investment that rarely disappoints its investors on key performance metrics.

