Canopy Growth: Hurting By Leadership Void

Canopy Growth (CGC) reported its fiscal 2020 first-quarter results last week, and investors were rattled by the disappointing quarter. The company continues to lose market share in Canada, while international markets remain too small to be mentioned. More importantly, the company is suffering from significant uncertainty due to the leadership void. We are reducing Canopy to neutral from our long-held bullishness, given its recent stumbles. Of course, we are not counting Canopy out just yet, given it remains the largest cannabis company in the world and has significant resources to implement a new strategy. However, we believe the near-term headwinds will likely persist.

Losing Market Share

Canopy reported results for the three months ended on June 30, 2019, which showed revenue declining 4% to $90.5 million. More importantly, recreational cannabis sales continued to decline since legalization. Canopy managed to sell $61 million into the legal adult market versus $72 million it recorded during the last quarter of 2018. This happened while the Canadian market is gaining momentum after months of struggles. Canopy is clearly losing market share in Canada, while other LPs are quickly grabbing customers at the expense of Canopy. Gross margin continues to disappoint as 15% is well below most competitors, large and small, after four consecutive quarters of deterioration. More importantly, a declining margin, combined with declining revenues, is definitely not the winning formula for any public company.

(Source: Public Filings)

The company has also lost a significant portion of its medical business since mid-2018. Canopy's medical cannabis business in Canada has struggled and is smaller than its size well before the legalization. Canopy reported 70,900 medical patients in Canada last quarter, which is down significantly from its peak of 84,400 in fiscal 2019 Q2. Overall, the company has suffered significant losses at its medical business in Canada, which reflects unfavorably on the management. The lack of concentration on its root and medical market in Canada is concerning and doesn't help when the recreational market is also suffering from losing market share.

(Source: Public Filings)

The decline in gross margin and revenue last quarter was largely due to changes in sales mix. Canopy recorded an $8 million reduction in revenue due to returns from customers, concerning mainly oil and soft gel products. These products carry higher margins and hurt Canopy's margin this quarter. Amid continued complaints from industry participants of undersupply in Canada, the return provision at Canopy is deeply concerning. It is hard to see whether this is a product issue or a normal inventory clearance cycle. Either way, we haven't seen other LPs record return provisions, and Canopy was the first major company to do so.

(Source: Public Filings)

Uncertainty

Canopy is trading near its 52-week low amid several missteps. First of all, the company has failed to meet expectations from investors and sell-side analysts. The quarterly revenue fell well short of people's expectations and made research analysts look clueless. Secondly, Canopy is suffering from the recent firing of Bruce Linton, which exposed the deep rift between Constellation (STZ) and the founding management team. The beverage giant spent $4 billion on this company but has so far struggled to justify its investment in any way. Investors are asking for improvements now, but Constellation has few levers to pull besides firing the founding CEO and shutting down M&A.

(Source: TSX)

Canopy is trading at 29x EV/Revenue after its recent slump. The stock has lost a big portion of its premium valuation over its competitors and now trades at levels close to Aurora (ACB) at 21x and Tilray (TLRY) at 22x. It is also worth mentioning that Canopy has burned through C$2 billion of cash that Constellation provided and has C$3 billion left in its bank account. Much of the cash burn was spent on M&A, including Storz & Bickel, ebbu, and Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRGF). Going forward, we think Canopy will significantly scale back its M&A activities and focus on executing in Canada and the U.S. CBD market. Canopy shares are trading at relatively attractive levels, but the uncertainty surrounding its leadership and strategic direction is deeply concerning.

Looking Ahead

We believe Canopy is in trouble, not financially, but operationally and strategically. The company's current CEO Mark Zekulin is only there to make it look better while Constellation is looking for the next CEO. We think investors are paying no attention to what Mark is saying because they know Constellation is calling the shots here. However, after Bruce was fired, there is significant uncertainty around Canopy's future direction. Will Canopy roll back some of its previous strategic plans? Will it divest some assets it acquired?

Ultimately, we are downgrading Canopy on the basis that its leadership void and challenging recent performances will haunt the stock in the near term. We see several near-term catalysts, including the appointment of a new CEO and progress in the U.S. CBD market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.