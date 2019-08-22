Seanergy Maritime: Finally Worth Buying With Capesize Rates Near Multi-Year Highs?

Should the current rate environment persist, there would be massive upside for the company's beaten down shares.

Investors should closely monitor the Baltic Capesize Index and in case of ongoing strength consider a trade into the company's Q3 earnings release in November.

Leveraged Capesize pure play has been setting itself up for a very strong third quarter with reported time charter equivalent vastly outperforming leading industry peers.

Note:I have previously covered Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ:SHIP), so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Attentive readers might still remember my badly failed bottom fishing attempt following capesize pure play Seanergy Maritime's capital raise in early May. In short, I missed out on an ugly price-protection mechanism built into the Class C warrants in form of a so-called "cashless exercise" feature which resulted in massive, additional dilution.

Thankfully, fellow contributor Kurt B. Feierabend did not make the same mistake and instead took a deep dive into the warrant terms, which caused him to correctly predict further, material downside in the shares. Since Kurt's article was published, the stock has lost another 55%.

That said, things have changed considerably over the past couple of months. The Baltic Capesize Index has rallied from a low of just 92 in April to 3.728 on August 21:

In fact, the index spiked to 4.438 in late July, reaching new multi-year highs before pulling back somewhat.

There are two main reasons behind the recent rally:

Materially increased demand for iron ore shipments from Brazil to China after Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) restarted some mining operations. Supply disruption by upcoming IMO 2020 regulations with many vessels currently undergoing exhaust gas cleaning system ("scrubber") installations.

At current rate levels, the majority of industry players will not only generate very substantial cash flows but actually report positive GAAP earnings in Q3.

Photo: Capesize Drybulk Carrier "Leadership", oldest vessel in the company's fleet (2001) - Source: Company Website

But what really caught my eye in Seanergy Maritime's otherwise pretty mediocre Q2/2019 earnings report was the company's outlook for its current quarter:

Since the beginning of the third quarter of 2019, 62% of our fleet available days have been fixed at a daily TCE of approximately $23,800 per ship per day, marking an increase of 184% as compared to the fleet average TCE rate of $8,368 in the first half of 2019. (...) Seanergy was well placed to capture the upturn, based on index-linked employment for part of the fleet and favorably positioned spot vessels. Looking ahead, we expect that the aforementioned favorable developments on the demand and the supply fronts, will contribute towards a sustainably healthy market.

To put the reported $23.800 time charter equivalent ("TCE") in perspective, Seanergy Maritime's fleet, at least so far in Q3, has been vastly outperforming industry leading peers like StarBulk Carriers (SBLK) and Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) which reported third quarter TCE for their capesize vessels of $19,780 and $17,152 respectively.

Fellow contributor Kurt B. Feierabend also recognized the very strong outlook and already published a bullish piece two weeks ago, actually disclosing a long position in the shares this time and putting up some projections for Q3 profitability:

The $23,800 per day TCE rate for 62% of its third quarter days mentioned by Seanergy, all else being equal, is enough to push Seanergy from a loss toward positive earnings of $0.028/share for the third quarter, even if the remaining days were to stay at the much lower $8,400 per day TCE rate seen in the first half of the year. Alternatively if current charter rates linger through the end of the year as the company believes they will, the rates would extrapolate to an astonishing $0.20 per share in earnings for Seanergy for each of the third and fourth quarters.

To be fair, Kurt's bullish earnings per share estimate of $0.20 for each Q3 and Q4 is unlikely to be achieved given the fact that the company will experience substantial offhire days in the second half of 2019, with five vessels having been scheduled for scrubber and ballast water treatment installations and another vessel being dry-docked for special survey at the time of the earnings release on August 1.

While charterers will actually reimburse the company for the entire stated $12.5 million scrubber investment, the requirement to pre-fund installations will likely put some pressure on H2/2019 cash flows while the anticipated large number of offhire days will somewhat limit upside in the company's Q3 and Q4 results. On the flipside, without a meaningful part of the world's capesize fleet currently undergoing or being scheduled for near-term scrubber installations, the current rate environment would almost certainly look somewhat weaker.

In consequence, expect fleet utilization for both Q3 and Q4 to be substantially lower than the almost 100% reported for the past couple of quarters.

That said, the anticipated, larger number of offhire days will easily be made up by the very strong rate environment. Depending on how the remainder of the quarter will play out, I expect fully diluted earnings per share of $0.10-$0.15 and substantially positive cash flow from operations for Q3/2019.

Quite contrary to most of its larger and often better capitalized peers, Seanergy Maritime's shares have been left out of the recent rally:

The stock's poor recent performance is even more surprising considering the company's high leverage usually working both ways - this is also evidenced by the outstanding quarter-to-date share price performance of Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM), a company still caught in deep financial distress but investors are clearly willing to bet on a turnaround in the current rate environment.

So why is Seanergy Maritime's stock performing so poorly in an almost perfect operating environment for the company?

Most likely, the fallout from the recent capital raise is still affecting the share price as many investors (including myself) and analysts were caught off guard by the toxic Class C warrants which actually incentivized purchasers to short the company's common shares and later cover their positions with newly issued shares from cashless warrant exercises.

In fact, management had to stomach some tough analyst questions on the Q2/2019 conference call:

Poe Fratt Yes. And then if we could focus on the equity offering, can you just walk through the decision process you went through and just how you chose to structure for old shareholders, clearly it wasn't very advantageous and I was just wondering sort of how – how bad was it? Were you out of cash? I mean it just – you just destroyed so much shareholder value for the former shareholders. And I was just hoping for some color on that, and frankly, do you have any regrets on how you structured that equity offering? (...) But the one question I have is from a structure standpoint, do you regret using the Class C warrants? Essentially it was self fulfilling prophecy where essentially the warrants were just so dilutive and not only were they dilutive but they were mark-to-market pretty – we've just created death spiral in the stock. And I was just wondering whether you regret using that structure at all? Stamatis Tsantanis Not really because we actually contrary to a number of our peers that have been diluting over infinite reverse stock split the current shareholders, what we did is that we put a floor price on the exercise price of the ones, and that did not created the spiral, but at the same time it kept the actual dilution effect to 2.74. So we put a very strong cap on the actual dilution effect and the floor price of $1. So this shows exactly the spiral, but on the contrary it was a well measured dilution effect, which we communicated to the public and to our investors from the beginning of the process, that formula and all these data points were included into the prospects of the files on April the 1st. So not only it was an infinite dilution contrary to the peers, we actually put as floor price and we put a matching dilution multiplying factors to 2.74. And to answer your question, when the market is making zero and you need to have access to [indiscernible] you need to find the best way in order to protect your shareholders by doing an equity deal. At the time we investigated the market opportunities for certain equity deals and as Management and Board of Directors of the company will conclude it, that deal was with best approach.

Clearly, the complex and highly dilutive offering has caused market participants to turn their back on the company for now and only a turnaround evidenced by strong numbers in combination with an ongoing favorable rate environment could reverse the current trend.

But with the toxic Class C warrant overhang virtually gone, a very strong Q3 report including substantially positive cash flow ahead and ongoing capesize vessel supply disruption from a host of scheduled scrubber installations, the stars look very much aligned for a leveraged capesize pure play like Seanergy Maritime at this point.

While I purchased a small position in the shares last week, my actual plan is to carefully monitor the Baltic Capesize Index going forward and in case of stability or even continued strength, slowly adding going into the company's Q3 earnings release in November.

There's ample reason to be optimistic on the dry bulk market for the next couple of quarters, but with the next earnings date still roughly three months in the future, it is too early to go all in on a highly speculative company like Seanergy Maritime, even with a very promising trade ahead.

To be perfectly honest, my most recent track record with regards to publicly advertised trades in shipping stocks has been exceptionally poor as not only evidenced by the ill-fated bottom fishing attempt in Seanergy Maritime in May but also a truly bad call on Navios Maritime Containers (NMCI) in January.

At least, I was correct in my expectation for the company's larger peers to outperform Seanergy Maritime over the short term in my mea culpa published in mid-June.

But at current dayrates, the company's market capitalization of approximately $15 million could be equal to or even lower than 1x annualized operating cash flow. That said, this type of valuation metric should be taken with a huge grain of salt given the volatility of the dry bulk market.

Bottom Line:

In a stable or further strengthening charter rate environment, a leveraged play like Seanergy Maritime should yield outsized returns but the stock has been mostly abandoned by market participants after the recent, toxic capital raise in May.

It will likely take some time and very strong Q3 results until speculative investors and traders will finally catch up to the story.

Given the volatility of the drybulk market, speculative investors should continue to closely monitor the Baltic Capesize Index and potentially consider a long position going into the company's Q3/2019 earnings release in November.

In any case, don't bet the farm on a highly speculative stock like Seanergy Maritime and adequately manage your risk.

I will continue to update investors on the company going forward, so stay tuned.

