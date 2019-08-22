Don't Sweat The Yield Curve - It Doesn't Necessarily Predict A Recession

Safe - government bonds - rates elsewhere are negative often enough, that's enough to explain a flight into Treasuries.

Often enough isn't always tho' and there's a good argument that this time it isn't.

The Inverted Yield Curve

We do have - or did fleetingly and likely will again - an inverted yield curve. This is where borrowing short term is more expensive than doing so long term. This is seen as an indication of an imminent recession. Which, to be fair, it often is. The question is, well, is it this time?

My answer is no. On the grounds that no other of our economic statistics show that it is. And that's one of the things about macroeconomics, things all have to add up. If they're not adding up then we've got to decide which indicator to reject. My insistence is that it's the yield curve. Not just because I don't want to believe it but rather because of two reasons. Firstly, that's the one that is anomalous and so most likely to be tossed over the side, secondly, because we can find another reason for its existence, other than imminent recession.

That Yield Curve Itself

There are a number of different ways of expressing this. T-Bill rates to bonds, notes to bonds, 2 year to 10 year and so on. This particular series isn't current but I'm using it because it's the one we've got the longest past history for:

(10 year minus 2 year yield curve, from Fred, Federal Reserve)

That's not even short term rates, that's low medium term. But still, the association between the curve being negative and a near immediate recession can be seen there.

(10 year minus 3 month Treasury yield curve - FRED, Federal Reserve)

Yes, that's a different yield curve but it does cover right now. And we can see that it has gone negative. So, are we about to have that recession? My argument is not so fast.

Standard Yield Curve Reactions

While this is from the UK press much the same is being said all over the American:

Yield curve inversion: Are we now heading for recession - and is it time for investors to panic?

My answer is no.

Investors and markets have been spooked by one of the most reliable indicators of an impending recession, which has not been seen for more than a decade. Both the US Treasury and UK yield curves - one of the most closely watched harbingers of doom in bond markets - inverted for the first time since the financial crash on Wednesday, coming off the back as Germany's economy contracted, ­eurozone growth was slashed in half and Chinese factories suffered a shock setback. The Treasury yield curve has a formidable track record of predicting US recessions, sounding the alarm ­before every downturn of the last 50 years.

The Reason My Answer Is No

The inverted yield curve has indeed been a good predictor. And yet I insist that this time is different. The reason being quantitative easing. For example, German bunds now seem to be offering negative rates across all tenors. This is not a normal situation, obviously. So what's the cause? The terrors of Germany's likely technical recession? Well, no, not really. Rather more to do with the ECB's QE program combined with Germany running a budget surplus.

The ECB insists upon buying government bonds in proportion to the relative sizes of the eurozone economy. But the number of Italian bonds extant, in relation to economy size, is rather different from that in Germany. Meaning that to buy some useful amount of Italian bonds means overbuying - arguably at least - German bunds.

Certainly, no one thinks that long term government bonds would be offering negative yields if there was no QE.

That is, we're not observing free market prices here so we can't take the same lesson we would from free market prices.

JP Morgan Agrees With Me Too

It would appear that I'm not the only one making this point:

A surge in the stockpile of negative-yielding debt across the world has warped the pricing of U.S. duration and credit risk as foreign investors are forced into Treasuries and U.S. corporate bonds, JPMorgan strategists including Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote in a note Friday. That means the U.S. sovereign and credit-spread yield curves are losing their information content,....

Foreigners - or money in foreign places - is facing negative yields as a result of QE. That means money flowing into the US where yield is still available. And if we're honest about it a flood of foreign - or from foreign places - money into the US is not to be seen as a recession indicator.

Other Economic Warning Signs

Our problem with believing the inverted yield curve story is that it doesn't make sense when looking at the rest of the economy. We can see that US growth is slowing but it's still solidly positive. Our leading indicators, the PMIs, are still showing decent growth. Employment's not just doing well it's going like gangbusters. We're not seeing any worrying rises in inventories. Between that yield curve and all our other economic indicators at least one of them is wrong.

Given that we've a decent reason for that inversion other than imminent recession that's the one I'm going to say is "wrong", in the sense that we shouldn't be taking our usual lesson from it.

My View

Yes, an inverted yield curve often enough does presage a recession. This time I think it doesn't. It's a result of QE and slow growth - maybe recession - elsewhere and the consequent move of money into the US markets.

Of course, I could be wrong but that's the way it reads to me. For none of our other numbers support the idea of the US economy going into recession in this near future.

The Investor View

Don't position for that recession in these next few months because it's not going to happen. That signal that everyone's pointing to is too distorted by other matters to be reliable. Sure, the yield curve either is inverted or flirting with being so but that's not enough. Prices in rigged markets just don't give us the same information as those in free markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.