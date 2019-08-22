Fed Chairs Can't Putt

Billy Hoyle: [playing in tournament prelims-overdub] Don't let him pull that move, don't let him pull that move! That's the move! Oh that's the move! - White Men Can't Jump, 1992

The Jackson Hole Symposium begins Thursday, August 22nd, and likely the most important event will be when Chair Powell speaks on Friday at 10AM EST:

Econoday

The speech may prove to be quite important as to whether the nascent recovery in the stock market (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) can hold.

Something To Prove

The markets have questions, as can be observed by the recent tossing to and fro in global equities. No doubt a sizeable portion of the jostling in risk assets is due to other proximate causes, such as the American-Sino trade renegotiations, or the speedy collapse of bond yields (particularly outside of the US).

I'll address the Fed Chair's dilemma in a moment, but first I want to convey that Mr. Powell really needs to take on a more compelling persona in order to maintain market order and Fed independence.

Don't get me wrong on this count: in terms of presentation at press conferences and the like, I believe that Powell carries himself and delivers better than either Chairs Bernanke or Yellen did. But for a variety of reasons, the other two led with greater conviction, and as such moved the Fed forward with resolve.

Whatever he decides to do with his moment, Powell needs to convince his global audience that being truly data dependent (something his prior chairs were not) is not the same as being wishy-washy.

Which Data?

If we're looking at financial market data, there are some very real signs of concern, which would argue for Fed signaling looser policy.

August 20th

The first and most obvious point here would be the recent collapse in bond yields (IEF, TLT, AGG). As of August 20th, the Netherlands, Germany and Denmark carried negative yields across their entire series of government bonds. And some of the levels are not merely negative, but alarmingly so, for instance -.91% annualized on the German 5YR note. Low yields are of course linked to lackluster nominal economic growth, and at the global level, rates have never been lower.

Also, the trade renegotiation likely already has impacted the US economy, and there is reason to believe the impact of tariffs may worsen before they improve.

Next, Brexit may conclude abruptly on October 31st, if the EU and Britain do not come together soon. In June of 2016, the upcoming Brexit vote was one of the major reasons why Yellen's Fed opted not to raise rates a quarter point (Yellen always did have a reason, didn't she?).

Some economists see alarming signs in the US economy and are vociferously calling for rate cuts. President Trump is not an economist, but he is the loudest and perhaps most important voice of all on this count. The Fed minutes released yesterday revealed that Fed policymakers were deeply divided as it related to last month's quarter-point cut.

Though somewhat on the rebound, commodities (USO, DBC) have been flashing signs of a slowdown and/or cause of general anxiety. Gold and silver (GLD, SLV) have been breaking to the upside, not to mention the large jump from earlier in the year in bitcoin. While there is certainly some speculation at play in each of these markets, the overall weight of the evidence sides with a global economy with slowing growth and higher anxiety.

The Other Side

Downright comical. Still, while there are reasons to cut rates further, even the President would agree that we're not exactly on the precipice of recession.

Bureau of Labor Statistics

I'll readily acknowledge that the unemployment rate is a lagging indicator, but 3.7% is the lowest rate in 50 years. Beyond that, throughout the last five years of this expansion there has been a chronic problem of finding qualified labor. There's reason to accept that even if the economy did fall into disrepair, unemployment may be sticky on the way up.

The University of Michigan Consumer Confidence survey shows that, while at the lower end of its three-year range, is still high in relation to most of the rest of the expansion.

CNBC

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan recently did an interview with CNBC stating that, from his vantage point, the US consumer looks to be a ready, willing and able spender. To this end, there's actually an argument to be made for more rate cuts!

Multipl.com

Then there's the stock market. Above is the approximated trailing twelve-month P/E ratio for the S&P going back well over 100 years. While not at some of its most expensive readings, the index is certainly not cheap either. So investors seem to see plenty of reason for optimism.

Fed Governor Esther George opined on Thursday that the Fed's large balance sheet may actually be contributing to the yield curve inversion. She goes on to mention that, accounting for inflation, the Fed Funds rate is basically at zero currently - so fairly neutral, and pretty appropriate for an economy that is still expanding.

Broader Goal: Maintain Flexibility While Showcasing Resolve

The reality of the situation is that maybe the Fed Chair is reading the greens differently than the President. Monetary policy is not a tool to help administrations achieve their own objectives, regardless of how reasonable those goals may be (as an aside, I am very much for tough negotiations to achieve better trade terms with China and other major partners).

There are signs that should at the very least keep the Fed on hold. For years we heard Chair Yellen speak about data dependency, which pretty much always meant there was some reason not to hike rates. We know that it is much harder from a market pressure standpoint to raise than it is to lower rates, and so Chair Powell is well within his rights to hold back and not commit to a schedule of cuts.

Economies can and do slow without spilling into recession. Furthermore, we don't want an endless string of Fed Chairs who are essentially working around the scaffolding left by Chair Bernanke.

I believe Jay Powell can strike a note that demonstrates resolve and willingness on the part of the Fed to respond to emerging weaknesses in the tapestry of the economy. But I think Powell needs to channel his inner Ronald Reagan ("It's morning in America"), and make the case that while ready to respond, the US economy is doing quite well on any number of metrics, and to make the case that having to reverse a commitment to cuts would be more problematic for economic decision-makers than refusing them an unnecessary sugar high.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.