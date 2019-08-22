StoneCo's Continued Solid Performance

As promised, I am writing a follow up article to my first article that can be found here. When I wrote that article the Preliminary and the Second Quarter 2019 results were not released. I will dive into these reports and identify the key takeaways that continue to support my bullish stance on StoneCo(STNE). Following the earnings on August 14, which in all honesty happened to be one of the worst days of the year to report as the stock market had its worst day of 2019 due to the yield curve inverting. This led to StoneCo dropping about 10% the following day. This would lead people to believe that their was something materially negative in the report. However, in this article you will see the positive traction and development at StoneCo in Brazil has largely been overlooked. This has provided ample opportunity to get into a long term position before StoneCo continues to execute on its growth strategy over the next several quarters that will facilitate the stock to reach new heights.

Mostly Positives

In the Preliminary, Second Quarter 2019 Report, and the Conference Call showed very solid numbers that had more positives than negatives in my viewpoint. Managements comments on competition and the Take Rate were highly positive, as shown in the graph below. The Take Rate for the 2Q19 stayed stable at 1.85% showing that the pricing competition is having no affect on their business acquisition.

Source: Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results, Page 9

As stated in my last article, Stone's competitive advantage can lead to a continued capture in market share in the payment industry. In the conference call, the CEO mentioned its best quarter in market share gain over the last year and that StoneCo has reached approximately 7% of market share.

In the second quarter, we reached almost 30 billion in TPV and preliminary industry data indicates we had our largest quarterly market share gain over the last year reaching approximately 7% of total markets. - Thiago Piau, Earnings Call Q2 2019

In addition, management continues to see similar strength moving forward in the third quarter. Active clients reached about 360,200 clients, which is a very solid number as that is up about 79.5% y/y and 16.3% q/q. The net additions for the quarter were 50,500 active clients versus the 40,600 added in 1Q19. These are very solid numbers and bodes well for StoneCo's business model as a whole. Management said that they expect net additions to remain strong in the following quarters due to the increase investments in the hubs.

It’s important to highlight that the net adds improve each month within the quarter with 19,000 net adds in June alone. This gives us confidence that, in the coming quarters, we should see net addition of clients grow even more than the 50,000 presented in this quarter. - Rafael Martins, Earnings Call Q2 2019

In my previous article, I stated that "I do not believe that this stagnation from the recent quarter will continue, but actually, it will accelerate higher in TPV and Total Revenue." As you can see in this report that it indeed did accelerate and I believe it will continue over the next several quarters as they continue to invest in their hubs. The TPV was R$29.8 billion in 2Q19 which is up about 60.6% y/y and 12.5% q/q.

Source: 2Q19 Earnings Presentation, Page 11

Little Negatives

On the negative side, pre-tax income shrank about 14.6% q/q. This reduction in income was due to the increase in investments in the hub strategy. These expenses are temporary and will result in higher revenues and profit as these hubs become more mature. This squeezed margins lower than the previous quarter as a result of the increase expenses in opening up more hubs. This was expected as management explained that this would result from their hub strategy. This shrinking of margins is temporary and should not continue and in fact should improve once these hubs become more mature.

Although, the pre-tax income was below many analysts estimations the net income met consensus expectations. This was due to the low tax rate that provided the extra push to meet net income estimates. This will probably give the bears something to grab onto but I do not think it will be long lived.

Micro-Merchant Joint Venture With Grupo Globo

This is very exciting news to hear and can provide StoneCo with additional growth and the opportunity to increase its market share in the payment industry. Management is not entering the micro-merchant space because of the competition in the SMB space but because StoneCo sees a lot of opportunities in the micro-merchant space.

So we are not entering the micro-merchant space because we see competitive pressure in the SMBs. It’s actually the opposite. We continue to be extremely excited with the SMB opportunity as we communicated in our vision, and we also see a lot of opportunities in the micro-merchant space. - Thiago Piau, Earnings Call Q2 2019

Source: Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results, Page 7

This joint venture will target over 21 million micro-merchants operating in Brazil and is expected to launch in fourth quarter(pending regulatory approval). Will this JV be successful? Grupo Globo is the largest media company in Brazil and StoneCo's expertise in technology, payments, and financial services can create a 'Heavyweight Contender in the Micro-Merchant Space'. Grupo Globo is proven to be the best in class media/marketing company in Brazil and StoneCo is making waves in the SMB payment industry. It would be safe to say that StoneCo can translate its success in the SMB space to the micro-merchant space with Grupo Globo's lead in advertising and marketing.

The JV will be owned 33% by Grupo Globo and 67% by Stone. Grupo Globo will contribute R$461 million in media, and Stone will contribute R$50 million in cash and its expertise in technology and payment services.

This joint venture is something to pay attention to as it develops as it can be a meaningful catalyst over the next year that will provide value appreciation to its shareholders.

Other Key Highlights

In the earnings call the management stated that they did not participate in any share buyback in this quarter. This is a positive in my opinion because that means StoneCo still has the full $200 million dollars available for their share repurchase program and can provide as support to the share price. StoneCo believes that their business is undervalued so they believe that buying back shares would be the best way to bring value to its shareholders.

Another key highlight from the last report was on credit. StoneCo just recently adopted the option for credit to their clients. Management said this grew faster than expected, servicing over 3,000 clients and more than R$50 million in total disbursements as of July. As shown in the graph below, the number of clients grew exponentially over the weeks in the second quarter. Management estimates that they have reached approximately 1% share of the SMB financing market. StoneCo highlighted that they recently obtained a central bank license to offer credit using their own equity, which will provide StoneCo the opportunity to grow their credit strategy even further.

Source: 2Q19 Earnings Presentation, Page 7

Bottom Line

There are three main positive takeaway's from the recent quarterly report. First, pricing competition has continued to have no affect on StoneCo's business model and growth. StoneCo showed a stable take rate at 1.85% and a market share that increased to 7%. Second, the JV with Grupo Globo in the micro-merchant space is a very attractive opportunity for StoneCo that can provide additional growth in clients,TPV and earnings.

Using the same DCF model as in my previous article but updating the FCF from the most recent quarterly report, I get a value of about $48 per share. Buttonwood Financial reiterates its market outperform rating with a price target of $48.

So far, I think that the market has been too negative on StoneCo because of the competition in Brazil. The market is failing to realize that this competition has not affected StoneCo's growth. The competitive advantages that StoneCo has is being undervalued. Their customer service, local presence with the hubs, its software strategy that will increase stickiness, growing credit, and its entrance into the micro-merchant space are the key catalysts for StoneCo's growth and eventual price appreciation.

