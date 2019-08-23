The British Pound Will Come Into Focus

The moment of truth is approaching for the United Kingdom and European Union and the respective currencies. The deadline for Brexit is on October 31, and the new Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to fulfill the will of the British people and deliver a divorce from the EU by that date. The Prime Minister has also said he will exit the union with or without an agreement in hand from the EU leadership in Brussels. He may even attempt to arrange for the exit without a consensus of his Parliament.

His predecessor Theresa May attempted to make all parties happy, which was not successful. Prime Minister Johnson could be setting himself up for either greatness or a colossal failure. He left Prime Minister May's cabinet where he served as Foreign Secretary because he disagreed to her approach. Now the ball is in his hands, and as Winston Churchill once said, "It is better to be making the news than taking it; to be an actor rather than a critic." Prime Minister Johnson is now that actor and the path of least resistance of the pound versus both the dollar and the euro currencies hang in the balance. Currency markets despise uncertainty, and that is why the pound is languishing near the post-referendum lows against both the US and EU currencies.

The most direct routes for a risk position in the dollar versus the British pound are via the highly liquid OTC foreign exchange or the futures markets. However, the Invesco Currency Shares British Pound Sterling Trust (FXB) provides an alternative for those who only have access to a standard equities account.

Flirting with the post-Brexit lows

The long-term chart for the British pound continues to look like lower lows are on the horizon.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart highlights that at $1.2267 on Thursday, August 22, the UK currency is only $0.0234 above its most recent low from this month and $0.0266 higher than the post-Brexit referendum low from January 2017.

Price momentum and relative strength indicators are both in oversold territory, they are threatening to cross higher in the US dollar versus the British pound currency relationship. At 273,073 contracts, open interest is close to a record high level. The futures market is a microcosm of the far more liquid over-the-counter market. However, it reflects a likely snapshot of the total number of open long and short positions in the OTC market. When open interest rises as price declines, it tends to be a validation of a bearish trend in markets. Meanwhile, at 8.03%, monthly historical volatility is at an elevated level. The measure of price variance is likely to rise over the coming weeks.

The new Prime Minister made a promise

Prime Minister Boris Johnson stepped into Prime Minister May's shoes last month as the Tory Party selected him to guide the UK out of the EU. Mr. Johnson was an early supporter of Brexit and has a reputation as a bull in a china closet when it comes to his political style.

The Prime Minister made a promise to the British people that he would deliver an exit from the European Union by October 29. He now finds himself in the precarious position between the EU, members of Parliament, and the British people. The triangle will not make it easy for him to deliver on his pledge. Prime Minister Johnson needs to be careful not to trip on the high heels he stepped into when he took over from Ms. May.

The EU made it clear that the time for negotiations ended months ago. The proposal they approved and the former Prime Minister brought before the Parliament was a take it or leave it deal. Prime Minister Johnson is likely attempting to gain some concessions through back channels in Brussels, but they are unlikely. The last thing the EU leadership want to do is to set a precedent of weakness for any other member nations that decide to divorce from the union in the future.

At the same time, Mr. Johnson is not a negotiating kind of guy. He is a tough politician with a history of shooting from the hip. If Johnson succeeds in a smooth transition that fulfills the will of the British people, he will cement a legacy of leadership. History will not treat him kindly if he fails. It is possible that the Prime Minister is thinking about Churchill a lot these days as his predecessor once said, "Never give in, never give in, never, never, never, never-in nothing, great or small, large or petty-never give in except to convictions of honor and good sense."

Risk-off because of Europe will impact all markets

If the Prime Minister keeps his promise without an agreement, he will need to wear a helmet from the fallout. His Parliament will likely follow with a no-confidence vote triggering a general election. Enemies from within Parliament and his Tory party will emerge. A risk-off event across markets in the aftermath of a hard Brexit will cause enemy voices to resonate from across the English Channel and they will ring loud throughout the continent and around the world. Churchill said, "You have enemies? Good. That means you've stood up for something, sometime in your life."

Levels to watch in the pound

One does not need to be an advanced technician to recognize that the $1.20 level against the US dollar is the technical line in the sand for the currency relationship. A hard Brexit that leads to risk-off in markets across all asset classes could push the pound to parity against the US dollar. The pound has been at that level before over the past decades, and it will likely revisit the level.

When it comes to the euro, the hard departure will also put selling pressure on the euro currency at a time when the pound is falling. The euro has been in a bearish trend because of economic weakness on the continent and the prospect for a stimulative bazooka from Mario Draghi in his final act as ECB President.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows that at 1.1045, the pound euro currency relationship is closing in on its all-time low at 1.0462. A hard Brexit would likely send both the pound and the euro lower against the dollar, but in the short-term, a new low against the euro seems to be in the cards for the British pound.

FXB replicates the price action in the U.S. dollar vs. the British pound currency relationship

Times could get tough if Prime Minister Johnson lights the hard Brexit fuse over the coming weeks. Market volatility will increase, and currencies could be the front line for price variance. The Prime Minister will likely face a general election after the move at the worst possible time when it comes to the economy. Churchill faces bombs reigning down on London and other cities around the nation. "If you're going through hell, keep going" could be the best advice the former Prime Minister would likely impart on the current leader.

The fund summary for the Invesco Currency Shares British Pound Sterling Trust states:

The investment seeks to reflect the price in USD of the British Pound Sterling. The shares are intended to provide institutional and retail investors with a simple, cost-effective means of gaining investment benefits similar to those of holding British Pounds Sterling.

The product has net assets of $136.55 million and trades an average of 39,007 shares each day. FXB charges an expense ratio of 0.40%.

So far in 2019, the British pound versus the US dollar currency pair has dropped from highs at $1.3385 to a low at $1.2033 or 10.10%.

Source: Barchart

So far in 2019, FXB fell from highs at $129.47 to lows at $116.61 or 9.93%.

As the markets prepare for a hard Brexit and the potential of a general election in the US, "You must look at the facts, because they look at you." The facts are that we could be in for a very volatile time in Q4 that makes the final three months of 2018 look tame in comparison. Winston Churchill was a man of great intellect. He would be the first to admit to his flaws. Some readers took offense when in a previous piece I wrote, "Time will tell if the Prime Minister rises to the occasion and becomes a modern-day Winston Churchill, or if his legacy dissolves into one like Gordon Brown, David Cameron, or his predecessor Theresa May."

I continue to believe the times create opportunities for leaders to rise to their full potential. After only a few short weeks in office, Prime Minister Johnson is on that doorstep that will keep him at 10 Downing Street or boot him out.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.