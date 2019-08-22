How To Screen For Wide Economic Moats. Exemplified By Sysco

The different numbers we are looking at present a mixed picture and indicate that Sysco has a good business model, but no wide moat.

In the following article, I will try to achieve two different goals at the same time. First of all, I will present Sysco Corporation (SYY), a multinational corporation distributing food products, smallwares and kitchen equipment to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities and determine if the Systems and Service Company (which is the meaning of the acronym Sysco) could be a good long-term investment. Additionally, I will present the quantitative approach I use to identify potential wide moat companies and describe step by step which metrics I will look at to screen for wide moat companies that could be a great long-term investment. The article is, therefore, rather an educational article to describe characteristics of the typical wide moat company and how to screen for it. And I will use Sysco as an example to explain the process.

Prologue

A full analysis of a company can never just be based on analyzing numbers but has to include a qualitative description and must analyze aspects which can't be expressed by numbers. However, looking at metrics is a good starting point as it enables us to look at a large number of companies very quickly without knowing much about the business model. There are many different metrics that indicate a wide economic moat, and we will look at aspects like revenue growth, stock performance, or return on invested capital as these numbers can indicate a competitive advantage for a business.

When looking at these numbers, we always have to keep some "rules" in mind:

We should never look just at one single metric, but at a combination of several metrics to get a clear picture. While it is possible for a company to report impressive revenue growth for a few years or while sentiment might drive the stock price to an impressive outperformance, these single numbers are not enough to assume a wide economic moat. But when several metrics are all indicating a stable and resilient business, we have a strong hint towards a wide economic moat. Additionally, we should also look at the development over time as consistency and stability is a very important aspect. This means, we are never looking at the numbers for just a single year, but at least one decade - if possible. And I would prefer a company that can report 4-5% annual revenue growth with high consistency instead of a company that reports an average growth of 8-10% but with wild fluctuations and years where revenue even declined. Of course, fluctuations are more acceptable for some numbers than others: free cash flow or return on invested capital might fluctuate more than revenue or margins as it is more difficult for a company to control FCF and RoIC. But consistency over time is more important than just searching for extremely high growth rates.

Business Description

Although this article will heavily rely on different numbers, we still need to know what business we are dealing with. And despite the focus on quantitative aspects, I like to point out again that for a full analysis (which should be done before an investment decision), qualitative aspects are just as important as quantitative aspects and both should be part of a good analysis.

As mentioned above, Sysco is a global leader in selling, marketing, and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Although most of the company's revenue is generated in the United States, Sysco operates more than 320 distribution facilities all over the world. The company serves more than 650,000 customer locations and is, therefore, facing a highly fragmented customer base which is positive for Sysco as it is preventing any form of bargaining power of the customers over Sysco.

A few days ago, Sysco reported the full-year results for 2019 and revenue increased 2.4% to €60.1 billion in total sales, while adjusted earnings per share could grow 13.1%.

(Source: Sysco Investor Relations)

In the following sections, we are looking at different metrics and describe, on the one side, why these metrics are important when searching for wide economic moats and, on the other side, try to determine if Sysco has a wide economic moat.

I) Growth Rates

We start with two metrics that also get a lot of attention by most investors and are the numbers usually reported by the mass media after quarterly earnings get released - revenue growth and earnings per share growth. We include a third metric that is among the most important but doesn't get as much attention: free cash flow growth. When looking at the growth rates, we are looking at least at one full decade - as mentioned above. And right now, we should also be careful: an entire decade seems like a long time frame, but when looking at the last ten years, the time frame doesn't include a recession, which is a very rare occurrence and is distorting the picture.

Simply put, a company with a wide economic moat should be able to grow its revenue, its earnings per share, and its free cash flow constantly and with a stable pace. Apple (AAPL) would be a good example for a company that could report very impressive growth rates for more than a decade, although the company doesn't have a wide economic moat, but just had a very successful product (the iPhone), that won't last forever and could at some point lead to declining revenues (I don't know if and when this could happen, but it is a possibility). Gilead Sciences (GILD) might be another great example for a company that could increase its revenue in an impressive way between 2011 and 2015, but that growth was not sustainable, and in the following years, we saw revenue contracting almost 40%.

What I am trying to say is that growth has to be sustainable and consistent (as mentioned above), and we are, therefore, paying close attention to this fact. Consistent growth rates over a long time frame also make it easier to predict the future, while estimates are much more difficult for companies with wild fluctuations. In case of Sysco, we see very stable revenue growth over the last decade. The average annual revenue growth (5.3%) is not extremely high, but we can be confident that Sysco might report similar growth rates in the future.

(Source: Own work based on numbers from Morningstar)

In case of Sysco, we see very stable revenue growth over the last decade. An average annual revenue growth of 5.3% is not extremely high, but we can be confident that Sysco might report similar growth rates in the future. When looking at earnings per share, we don't see the stability we usually hope for as EPS declined between 2010 and 2015. When looking at free cash flow, we see some years that were not great (2010 till 2012), but since 2013, we see at least very consistent free cash flow numbers combined with moderate growth.

II) Stable Margins

A second aspect we pay attention to is the company's margins - especially the gross margin and operating margin. We are searching for companies with either stable or constantly improving margins. However, it is unrealistic that a company can improve its margins forever, and we, therefore, shouldn't concentrate on improving margins but rather if a company is demonstrating stability. Stable gross margins not only show stability of the business model but can also indicate pricing power; fluctuating gross margins can indicate that a company doesn't have complete control over its generated revenue (the prices) as well as the costs of goods sold.

In case of Sysco, we see a more or less stable gross margin that was fluctuating between 17.6% and 19.1% during the last decade, which seems acceptable and can be described as stable. However, when looking at the operating margin, we see the number fluctuating between 5.3% in 2010 and 2.5% in 2015, and although 280 basis points don't seem like a lot, small fluctuations have a huge effect as Sysco is operating in a low margin business.

When looking at the gross margin, we can be pretty confident that Sysco has some form of pricing power and control over the prices it charges from customers as well as control over its costs (meaning that suppliers don't have bargaining power over Sysco). But the operating margin is undermining that illusion of great stability as the highest reported operating margin during the last decade was twice as high as the lowest, which is a huge difference in numbers.

(Source: Own work based on numbers from Morningstar)

III) High RoIC

Another aspect we pay very close attention to (and which is a very important metric) is the company's return on invested capital (included in the chart above). A high RoIC is indicating superior performance and a competitive advantage for a company and when a company is repeatedly reporting a double-digit RoIC, it is a good sign that the company has a wide economic moat around its business.

Sysco could report a RoIC above 10% in eight out of the last ten years, and in two years, the RoIC was even above 20%. The average RoIC over the last decade was 14.7%, and these are very good and impressive numbers. Between 2009 and 2015, the RoIC declined almost every single year (similar to EPS and the operating margin), but since the low point in 2015, the RoIC improved again to 16.1% in 2018. Of course, there are companies with a higher and more stable RoIC, but the numbers Sysco is reporting are demonstrating a very good and solid business model and are indicating a wide economic moat.

IV) Generated Cash

A fourth set of numbers we should analyze is the company's ability to generate cash. We are looking at several indicators, which all show if the company is able to generate stable cash flows over time. This includes aspect like the cash on the balance sheet as well as the cash the company could distribute to its shareholders over time (via share buybacks or dividends). And finally, it includes long- and short-term debt, as a company with a stable business model must not rely on debt to keep its business running (acquisitions are an exception). There are several different ways to use the generated cash - reinvest it in the business, keep it as cash on the company's balance sheet or distribute it - and different companies can use different ways. Important is that it makes sense for the particular business how management is using the generated cash.

Sysco currently has $513 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet but also $8,122 million in long-term debt, so the company's balance sheet is far away from being perfect. When comparing the long-term debt to the shareholder's equity, we get a D/E ratio of 3.25 (which is a very high number). When comparing the company's outstanding debt to the full-year operating income, it would take about three and a half years to repay the outstanding debt. But aside from the balance sheet, Sysco could decrease the number of outstanding shares from 597 million in 2015 to 520 million right now. Additionally, Sysco is paying a dividend at least since 1972, and according to Seeking Alpha, Sysco also increased its dividend for 48 consecutive years. So, while the balance sheet is not perfect, Sysco was able to return cash to its shareholders via share buybacks and dividends.

(Source: Own work based on numbers from Morningstar)

V) Capital Expenditures

A final aspect we pay attention to is the capital expenditures of a company in relation to the net income or generated operating cash. A company with a stable and great business model usually needs only a small part of its net income or generated cash to keep its business running. In the last five years, Sysco spent on average 57.7% of net income and 31.8% of operating cash flow for capital expenditures and to keep its business running. There are certainly companies with better numbers, but Sysco's numbers indicate at least a stable business.

Conclusion

When looking at these numbers, Sysco can definitely be described as a good and stable company with a stable gross margin and consistent revenue growth over the last decade. Additionally, Sysco was reporting a high RoIC in the past decade and in most years even a double-digit number. But on the other hand, we see a very unstable free cash flow and declining earnings per share between 2010 and 2015. We also see very unstable operating margins and high debt levels, which should make us question if Sysco really has a wide economic moat.

Epilogue: A Great Investment Nevertheless?

Although Sysco is not among the best potential long-term investments in the market and has not the best moat around its business, it could be a good pick for some investors nevertheless. With a dividend yield of 2.14% which is more or less in line with the dividend yield of the S&P 500, Sysco is not really appealing to people searching for a high passive income. Over the last decade, Sysco increased its dividend 4.6% annually, which is also not impressive and making the stock not really attractive for dividend growth investors. Aside from 48 years of consecutive dividend increases, the stock is not very interesting for dividend investors.

Another reason for investors to buy Sysco could be the valuation of the stock, but the stock also doesn't appear cheap right now but is rather trading with a high premium. When assuming 4% growth from now till perpetuity (which would be in line with past growth rates), the intrinsic value would be $46.70. To be fairly valued, Sysco would have to grow about 6% annually till perpetuity, but when looking at past numbers, it seems rather unreal.

