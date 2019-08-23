The spring and summer seasons are the time of the year when drivers in the United States put the most mileage on their automobiles. The peak season for gasoline tends to run from May through September each year, because of the weather and vacations. In the futures market, the price of gasoline peaks in anticipation of the approaching demand season and falls before it ends.

In 2019, gasoline futures on NYMEX hit a high at $2.1559 per gallon during the week of April 22. Recently, the price had declined to a low at $1.6111 during the week of August 5. Over the period, the price of gasoline fell by 25.3%.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) shares hit its high for the year during the same week in April at $92.70. During the week of August 5, VLO shares fell to a low at $74.21, a decline of around 20%. VLO followed the price of gasoline to the highs and the lows as it is in the business of refining crude oil into the fuel and other distillate products.

Gasoline outpaces crude oil on the downside

The price of crude oil hit its high for 2019 in April when the nearby NYMEX futures contract climbed to a peak at $66.60 per barrel.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, WTI crude oil futures fell to the most recent low at $50.52 during the week of August 5, which was a decline of 24.1% from the high. At $55.28 on the nearby October futures contract on Thursday, August 22, the price was a lot closer to the low than the high since late April. Crude oil is the ingredient in gasoline, which followed the energy commodity lower over the period.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart illustrates the drop in the price of gasoline from $2.1559 during the week that oil traded to the high to $1.6111 when it was on its low. Gasoline declined by 25.3% over the period as it marginally underperformed the price of crude oil.

A seasonal fuel - the crack spread falls

Meanwhile, the gasoline crack spread reflects the economics of processing a barrel of crude oil into gasoline. The crack spread took an even bigger percentage hit than the oil or the oil product since early July.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that while both oil and gasoline prices fell starting in late April, the gasoline processing spread was volatile. After trading at a high of $24.01 per barrel, it fell to $16.82 in mid-June and then spiked up to $24.75 during the week of July 8. Since then, it has been all downhill for the gasoline crack spread which was at the $9.78 per barrel level on August 22. From the high, the spread for processing oil into gasoline has dropped by over 60%.

Gasoline dropped a bit more than crude oil prices which weigh on the value of the crack spread, but seasonality took the most significant toll on the processing spread as the futures prices reflect the post-peak season demand dynamics for the market.

More selling ahead for the gasoline futures market

In 2018, the gasoline and crude oil markets were hit with both the weight of the offseason for energy demand and the falling stock market during the fourth quarter. From October 1 of last year through late December, crude oil fell from $76.70 to $42.36 per barrel or 44.8%. Gasoline did slightly worse falling from $2.15 to $1.2450 per gallon as the fuel plunged by just over 42%. Over the same period, the price action decimated the gasoline crack spread. Off-season demand and a falling stock market pushed the processing spread from $14.65 per barrel in early October to a low at $3.64 in January 2019, which was the lowest level since 2009. Seasonality took a tool on the price of the refining spread.

Since Valero shares often move higher and lower with the crack spread, in late 2018 they plunged.

Source: CQG

As the chart shows, on October 3, 2018, VLO traded to a high at $120.72 and it hit bottom at $68.81 per share during the final week of last year, a drop of 43%. VLO shares kept pace with the price of gasoline and the gasoline crack spread. For companies like VLO that process oil into products, the crack spread is a real-time indicator of profitability. Since VLO purchases crude oil at the prevailing market price and sells gasoline and other oil products at the same market prices, it is the crack spread that dictates the company's earnings. Therefore, profits rise and fall with the processing spreads.

We only in the second half of August, and the prices of oil and oil products are already falling. Nearby gasoline futures were trading at the $1.67235 per gallon level on August 22. Last year at the same time, the price was around $2.00 per gallon. Either gasoline has started its seasonal descent early, there is a lot more price damage on the horizon before it reaches an annual low in 2019.

Levels to watch on the downside

Technical support for crude oil is at the $50 per barrel level. If the price breaches that level, a cascade of technical and trend-following selling may follow. The next level to watch is the 2018 low at $42.36 per barrel. In 2017, crude oil reached a low at $42.05, but in 2016 selling took the price all the way down to $26.05 per barrel.

In gasoline, the support level from last winter stands at $1.2450, which was the lowest price for the fuel since 2016 when it fell to $0.8975 per gallon. When it comes to the crack spread, last year's low was at $3.64 the lowest in a decade.

The selling started early this year, and the potential for a risk-off event that impacts all markets has increased. Crude oil and oil products do not typically do well during periods where investors and traders run to the sidelines. In 2008 during the global financial crisis, crude oil fell from over $147 per barrel to $32.48 in five months. The price of gasoline plunged from $3.6310 to 78.50 cents per gallon over the same timeframe. Oil dropped 77.9%, and gasoline declines a bit more by 78.4%. The gasoline crack spread hit a low at negative $15.97 per barrel in September 2008, which made the refining business more than a challenge. At the time, VLO shares declined from a high at $78.68 in July 2007, to a low at $13.94 in November 2008, or 82.3%.

VLO suffers from lower crack spreads and the stock market

The stocks market has been a bumpy ride over the recent weeks.

Source: CQG

The chart of the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract shows the correction from 3,029.50 to 2,919 as of August 22. The decline of 3.6% from the all-time high has been marginal compared to the price action in oil-related shares. VLO is currently far below its peak which came last year.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that VLO traded to a high at $126.98 in June 2018 as the peak season for gasoline demand was getting underway in the US. At $77.91 in Thursday, August 22, VLO is trading 38.6% below its high, as the company faces both a shaky stock market and the offseason for gasoline demand over the coming weeks and months. With the crack spread falling, the prospects for earnings are declining.

VLO beat analyst estimates of $1.37 per share for Q2 when the company reported $1.51. However, year-on-year earnings fell 28% to $1 billion because of weaker refining margins. Since VLO also refines corn into ethanol which the company blends with gasoline, the rise in corn prices caused a decline in processing margins. In Q3, with the crack spread at under the $10 level most recently compared to a range of $14.02 to $18.39 during the same week in 2018, margins are lower for the company. Analysts currently estimate earnings of around $1.82 per share for Q3. Meanwhile, if the processing spread continues to decline, meeting expectations could become a challenge.

Any further declines in the stock market would likely weigh on VLO shares. At the same time, if crude oil continues to move to the downside with gasoline prices, the refining margins during the 2019 offseason could be slim for VLO shares. I am not a buyer of the refiner at $78 per share. However, I will be looking to pick up some bargains in the stock later this year at lower prices. At the current share price, the company pays a 4.59% dividend and trades at a price to earnings multiple of around 12.80, according to Yahoo Finance. VLO is a great trading stock, but now is not the right time to buy.