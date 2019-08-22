Nutrien: Strong Long-Term Dividend Stock

The healthy cash flow is conducive to maintain and increase the dividend over time.

The Ag industry is about at the bottom the cycle with plenty of potential upside ahead.

Nutrien (NTR) is sitting in a good place right now as the company believes that we are at the bottom of the Ag industry business cycle. The company strongly feels that there is more upside than downside for their business from here.

Sure the company faced headwinds in the first half of this year with poor weather conditions for growers. However, there are multiple positive growth catalysts that can help drive strong results for Nutrien for multiple decades. The stock's reasonable valuation leaves room for price appreciation as Nutrien continues to grow revenue and earnings.

Long-Term Outlook for the Agriculture Industry

Nutrien is poised to benefit from the long-term positive growth factors associated with the Ag industry. Nutrien provides fertilizer (potash, nitrogen, and phosphate) and other products to growers. The company is positioned well in the industry as the largest provider of crop inputs in the world.

There is expected to be $2 billion more people in the world to feed as the global population is expected to grow to $10 billion by 2050. This is expected to drive a 50% increase in the demand for protein over the next 30 years. Over the same time period, the amount of arable land is expected to decrease by 25%. These conditions make it likely that farmers will need to grow more efficiently while minimizing growing costs.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture projects that Wheat, one of the most highly traded commodities is expected to experience an 18% increase in trade through 2028. Wheat consumption is expected to increase 11.5% through 2028.

Other commodities are expected to grow globally over this period as well. Rice and cotton are projected to experience consumption increases of 5.5% and 25% respectively. Soybeans and corn are expected to experience trade increases of 23.4% and 32.5% respectively.

Nutrien's crop inputs can help farmers achieve more efficient growth with high crop yields. Therefore, with long-term increases expected for top crops, Nutrien is likely to experience growing demand for their crop input products.

Nutrien's Competitive Advantages

Nutrien might be the best positioned company in the Ag industry. The reason for that is a result of the company's large size and competitive advantages. Nutrien's large size means that their 1,700 retail facilities are conveniently located for many farmers. Their vast distribution network is key to the company's success. The supply chain gets products to customers quickly and cost effectively.

The company's retail segment comprises about 67% of Nutrien's total revenue. So, it has a significant impact on Nutrien's top and bottom lines.

Another competitive advantage is Nutrien's integrated business model. Nutrien has 3,300 agronomists and field experts working closely with growers to help them maximize crop yields in cost effective ways. This system allows Nutrien to understand their customers' needs in order to provide them with the products that they need to grow successfully.

Nutrien is designed as a one-stop shop for growers. This makes the process of purchasing crop inputs more convenient and less of a hassle for their customers.

Nutrien's Business Segments Analysis

Nutrien's retail locations supply growers with crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, merchandise (animal health products, fencing, irrigation & storage equipment, etc.), and services such as soil/leaf testing, precision agriculture services, etc.

The retail segment had issues early this year due to unfavorable weather conditions. The weather was too wet in the U.S. and too dry in Australia. The volatile weather is one of the main risks for Nutrien. Farmers need the right amount of rain without flooding conditions for successful growing seasons.

Nutrien's retail business experienced a 1% decline in comp store sales in the 1st half of 2019 over the same period in 2018. Normalized comp store sales (accounting for the effect of foreign exchange rates) decreased by 3%. Although these results appear to be weak, they are pretty good considering that the Ag industry experienced a downturn over the past year and the growing season was poor so far in 2019. This demonstrates Nutrien's ability to hold up well during agriculture slowdowns.

Nutrien achieved an overall sales increase of 2% for the retail segment in the first half of 2019 as compared to the first half of 2018. These were solid results considering that it was a poor growing season in the first half of 2019. In the 1st half of 2019, sales of crop nutrients and seed increased, but sales of crop protection products, merchandise, and services were down. EBITDA for the retail segment declined 8% in the 1st half of the year.

If the Ag industry is on the verge of recovering as Nutrien expects, then the retail business is poised to perform well going forward. Of course, that depends on the weather being favorable for successful crop seasons.

The first half of 2019 was considered the worst planting season in history. Despite that, net sales for the Potash segment increased 27% and EBITDA increased 42% in the 1st half of 2019.

The Potash segment is diversified since it is applied to a wide range of crops. Nutrien is forecasting global demand for potash to be 65 million to 67 million tons for 2019. This was lowered from a previous estimate of 67 million to 69 million. The new estimate is about in-line with the global demand of 66.5 million tons from 2018.

The long-term forecast shows growth for potash demand through 2022.

Source: Nutrien 2018 Annual Report

The increase in potash demand over time is likely to help Nutrien experience growth for this segment. Nutrien is the top potash producer in the world. That positions the company well to benefit from the global demand growth for potash.

The Nitrogen segment looks positive in 2019 since there is an expectation of a 2% increase in nitrogen demand this year. Adding to this tailwind is an expected 2 million to 4 million increase in corn and cotton acreage in the U.S. for 2019. Looking out over multiple years in the future, nitrogen demand is expected to experience steady growth.

Source: Nutrien 2018 Annual Report

Another positive for the Nitrogen segment is that NOLA urea prices increased by $50 per ton this year. For every $25 per ton fertilizer price increase, Nutrien's EBITDA increases by about $650 million. That is equal to about 17% of the company's total EBITDA from the past 12 months.

The higher urea prices helped contribute to the Nitrogen segment's 3% increase in net sales and 17% increase in EBITDA for the 1st half of 2019. The Nitrogen segment has the potential to rise steadily over the years as global demand rises.

The historical trend for phosphate growth has been 2% annually. Nutrien expects this rate to continue in 2019, which can help their Phosphate segment. Nutrien expected a boost from Latin America and India in Q2. The company did achieve an 11% increase in Phosphate segment sales in Q2 which helped the company squeak out a gain of 1% in net sales for the Phosphate segment in the 1st half of 2019 after a weak Q1. This is the smallest segment, having the least impact on Nutrien's total results.

Future Earnings Growth Looks Strong and Conducive for Dividend Increases

Nutrien is expected to grow earnings at 7.6% in 2019, but a stronger rate of 21% in 2020 (consensus). The strong earnings growth has a good chance of lasting for multiple years. The company plans to grow EBITDA from $3.9 billion in 2018 to $6.5 billion in 2023. That is a double-digit CAGR through 2023.

If this strong earnings growth is achieved, it will help Nutrien increase their dividends over time. The company is just beginning a track record of increasing their dividends every year.

Source: Nasdaq.com

Nutrien's Reasonable Valuation

Here's a snapshot of how Nutrien compares to their peers:

Nutrien Mosaic (MOS) CF Industries (CF) Forward PE 16.2 9.7 16.3 Price to Sales 1.5 0.78 2.24 EV/EBITDA 9.57 6.12 9.72

Source: finance.yahoo.com

Mosaic does have Nutrien and CF Industries beat on valuation. However, Mosaic experienced a series of earnings estimate reductions in 2019. Mosaic had 19 downward EPS revisions in the past 90 days. The revisions for 2019 declined drastically by 29% from $1.75 per share down to $1.24. That typically puts negative price pressure on the stock, which was the case this year as the stock is in a declining trend.

Although Nutrien is trading higher than Mosaic, the stock is still at reasonable valuation levels, especially with the EV/EBITDA ratio below 10. Nutrien also has better cash flow than Mosaic leading to a higher dividend yield. Mosaic's dividend only yields 1%. Nutrien's reasonable valuation should allow the stock to grow as the company continues to increase overall EBITDA at a strong pace through 2023.

All three of these companies face the same long-term tailwinds and will probably perform well over the long-term. Nutrien has the advantage of having the largest retail network and being the largest potash producer.

Risks to the Investment Thesis

There is still some uncertainty regarding the trade situation between the U.S. and China. The final outcome could affect the demand for crops being exported out of the United States. If an unfavorable outcome occurs for the U.S. agriculture industry, it could have a negative effect on Nutrien's sales.

Consolidation among Nutrien's peers or increased competition could eat into Nutrien's market share. This could lead to less growth for Nutrien in the future.

The Agriculture business depends on favorable weather to thrive. Seasons that are too wet or too dry could reduce demand for Nutrien's products/services.

Long-Term Nutrien Investment Outlook

Although there are unfavorable weather conditions occasionally in the short-term that could negatively affect Nutrien and their customers, it is important to look at the company with a long-term perspective. The global trends of long-term population growth driving increased demand for crops and lower arable land over time are likely to drive long-term growth for Nutrien.

The stock's reasonable valuation leaves room for growth as revenue and earnings increase over multiple years. With the Ag cycle at a possible bottom, there is likely to be more upside than downside for Nutrien from here.

Therefore, the stock has the potential to perform better going forward than the stagnating range it has been trading in recently. In the meantime, investors are awarded with a decent 3.6% yielding dividend. With long-term growth in Nutrien's favor, the dividend has a good chance of increasing over time.

