Alphabet Is My Latest Conviction Buy

Everyone knows that Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) is a solid grower of revenues and earnings - but is that growth actually understated? I make that very argument in this article as GOOGL appears to be intentionally slowing down current growth in order to invest in future growth. Shares are materially undervalued when adjusting for the value of their Other Bets division. GOOGL is a conviction buy.

Understanding The Hidden Growth

At first glance, GOOGL just looks like yet another overhyped "FANG" component without the earnings growth to justify the valuation. A deeper look, however, shows that GOOGL is growing much faster than first appears.

In the latest quarter, revenues grew 19% year over year ('YOY'), which is remarkable for a company of this size. Diluted EPS was $14.21, or 21% higher than the prior year (after backing out the $5.1 billion fine in 2018). This seems great actually, but this isn't close to being the whole story. I expect this to be the EPS number which all financial websites use, but in my opinion, this is not the most accurate because ASU 2016-01, which became effective in 2018, made companies include unrealized gains on investments in GAAP EPS. Removing the effect of these unrealized gains from GAAP EPS would give a more accurate idea of "cash earnings."

When backing out $2.8 billion and $1.1 billion of non-cash gain on debt and equity securities from the latest quarter and the prior year's quarter, respectively, EPS grew 12.5% to $10.21.

Is that fast enough for a stock trading at around 28 times earnings? Not really, but in order to properly answer this question, we need to drill deeper into their segments for a better breakdown.

We can see below that operating income growth was slowed down by an increase in losses at their "Other Bets" segment. Given that these are separate divisions and Other Bets does not benefit their Google segment, it seems reasonable to view these segments individually - I do this in the "valuation" section later. "Core" Google revenues grew 19.3% to $38.8 billion, and core Google operating income grew 16.0% to $10.39 billion:

(2019 Q2 Earnings Release)

At 16% growth, the high multiple is better justified, but I think there's one more level of understanding we must undertake here. Why did Google operating income grow slower than revenues? Google operating income theoretically should have grown at a much faster rate than revenues due to "operating leverage," as gross margins (around 55%) are much higher than operating margins (around 22%). Consider that the Google segment primarily consists of typically high margin businesses such as advertising and digital purchases:

(2019 Q2 10-Q)

These kinds of businesses should scale efficiently as new revenues in general shouldn't directly lead to an associated increase in operating expenses.

The following analysis is similar to that I did for e-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN). We can see that GOOGL is reinvesting heavily into headcount as the number of employees grew 20.9% to a staggering 107,646.

Further, we can see that much of the operating expense growth was seen in research and development:

(2019 Q2 Release)

By simple mathematics, this directly causes operating income to grow slower than revenues.

I believe that GOOGL does not need to increase headcount just to maintain current profits. Because operating expenses grew at a much faster pace than gross profits, I suspect that much of the operating expense growth is leaning toward growth.

GOOGL is clearly reinvesting heavily towards growth, which makes judging them on the basis of current operating income growth very difficult as these growth rates are nowhere near what they could be if they instead just "milked" the business and stopped investing for growth. For those interested, operating income could have theoretically grown about 31% (based on $2.9 billion in incremental gross profits) if they just let gross profits drop to the bottom line. The lack of current operating leverage makes me optimistic that we may see some upside surprises in the future in perhaps surprise innovation but at the very least sustained operating income growth.

Balance Sheet

GOOGL ended the past quarter with cash and equivalents of $121 billion on their balance sheet. This is a roughly 10% increase over the end of 2018. They did have $4 billion of long-term debt, but in reality, this is a business which should have no problem taking on net leverage, making the $121 billion cash position rather puzzling. In a world where many companies have debt to EBITDA ratios in excess of 3 to 5 times, GOOGL should be able to take on at least 1.5 times EBITDA in debt. Over the trailing twelve months, they had about $50 billion in EBITDA, meaning they had an additional $75 billion in firepower according to these assumptions - or nearly $200 billion in cash available for share repurchases. Their ability to both use this cash hoard as well as take on additional debt for share repurchases is a long-term catalyst which adds tremendous margin of safety in the equation.

Share Repurchases - Finally

The piece of news which really caught my eye was the announcement of a $25 billion share repurchase authorization. Previously, I had noted that the main gripe I had with GOOGL was their strange policy of allowing their $100 billion cash hoard to keep growing instead of putting all their free cash flow towards dividends and share repurchases. We already saw that they are reinvesting for growth through increasing operating expenses, so the main way for free cash flow and their cash hoard to be used for "growth" would presumably be through acquisitions. However, because they have not meaningfully acquired anything substantial with their cash, the cash has grown to $120 billion as stated previously - if they had instead immediately directed most, if not all, of free cash flow back to shareholders, then investors would have realized much higher returns than the tiny interest income GOOGL has accumulated over the years. We can see below that they have been growing their cash hoard consistently for at least the past 10 years:

(Source: Morningstar)

What if they had instead used that cash hoard to buy back stock? We can see below the average annual returns for each year of their stock price over the past 10 years:

(Chart by High Probability Investments, return calculated through August 2019)

This clearly shows why hoarding cash is not a good strategy. For example, their cash from 2009 would need a 426% return on any future acquisition before it even breaks even with the performance, had it instead been immediately invested in share repurchases. Investors shouldn't be giving GOOGL a pass for hoarding cash in the name of "growth" because as we clearly see above, it appears that share repurchases would have outperformed this supposed "growth" by a wide margin. I hope GOOGL really does commit to this $25 billion share repurchase authorization - I hope for it to be completed within 1 year's time and for future authorizations to be even bigger, hopefully, closer to matching free cash flow if not exceeding it. Their poor capital allocation policies with regards to hoarding cash and shareholder returns has, in my opinion, caused their share price to trade at depressed valuations - removing this overhang would likely lead to significant multiple expansion.

Valuation

GOOGL trades at around 28 times my calculation for trailing EPS, excluding gains on investments. This, however, does not take into account the analysis of their segments which we did above. Their Other Bets division produces losses - the Google segment alone produces about $38.9 billion in operating income, which would equate to roughly $30.7 billion in net income assuming a 21% tax rate. GOOGL trades at 27.2 times core Google, which is already very reasonable - but we have to include their cash on the balance sheet.

Their $121 billion cash position is worth $173 per share before even taking into account their ability to take on additional leverage.

Based on 699.95 million shares outstanding, GOOGL has an implied market cap of $835 billion. If I again assume zero value for the Other Bets division, and further adjust for cash, we have $714 billion left for the Google segment. That means that core Google sells for 23.3 times net income or roughly 5 times sales, which is arguably cheap, considering the current 19% revenue growth rate and 16% operating income growth, as well as my observation that operating income probably could be growing even faster if they were not so aggressively investing in growth.

Arguably, this estimate is conservative because certain segments probably deserve higher multiples. For instance, GOOGL reported that their Cloud division reached $8 billion in revenues on an annual rate. That's an estimated 100% increase over last year based on their limited disclosures. As a result, Cloud likely warrants a higher multiple than the implied 23.2 times earnings or 5 times sales - perhaps, 15 times sales look more reasonable.

Several estimates for Waymo include a long-term $250 billion estimate from Jefferies and $175 billion estimate from Morgan Stanley. If we use an estimated valuation of $50 billion for Waymo and the rest of Other Bets, then we already arrive at $130 billion in additional value after also accounting for Cloud above.

Given the high revenue growth rate at core Google, I view a more reasonable multiple to be 30 times earnings. This implies a market cap of $1.04 trillion or a share price of $1485, implying 25% upside (and that's giving zero value to the Other Bets). In a bull case, core Google might be worth 40 times earnings, and including my estimate for the value of Other Bets, we arrive at a market cap of $1.48 trillion, or a share price of $2,110, implying 77% upside.

Risks

It is possible that the increases in operating expenses will not lead to associated future growth. Facebook (FB) has had to compress operating margins in order to boost data privacy and security. It is possible that GOOGL will have to do the same in the future as well. I, however, am skeptical that operating expenses really can keep growing so fast - at some point, they just won't have enough things to invest in.

I have assumed that their regulatory fines are one time in nature, but this may be incorrect. GOOGL has paid hefty fines in the past - their fines in 2018 reduced operating income by about 20%. If GOOGL were to find itself having to consistently pay such fines, then this would lead us to have to significantly discount their earnings as they would basically need to set aside earnings for future fines.

GOOGL has repeatedly said that they view acquisitions as a primary growth strategy for their cash balance. This explains how they have allowed their cash hoard to grow to over $100 billion over the past 10 years. If GOOGL were to not change their views on this capital allocation policy, then shareholders may continue to see lower returns on cash in the future similar to how they have in the past.

Conclusion

GOOGL is more profitable and growing much faster than would first appear because their Other Bets division is producing losses. When looking at just core Google, shares look materially undervalued especially when factoring in the potential for after operating income growth moving forward. GOOGL is a conviction buy.

