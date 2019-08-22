Alerus Financial Begins U.S. IPO Process

ALRS has an interesting business model which may insulate it somewhat to margin compression from ultra-low interest rates.

The firm operates a Midwest U.S. bank and provides related wealth management and benefits services.

Alerus Financial has filed to raise $75 million in an IPO, although the final figure may differ.

Alerus Financial (OTCQX:ALRS) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $75 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm operates as a business & consumer bank and wealth management service provider.

ALRS has produced solid financial results and has diverse revenue sources; valuation assumptions at IPO will be key.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more details from management.

Company & Business

Grand Forks, North Dakota-based Alerus was founded in 1879 as the Bank of Grand Forks, changed its name to ‘Alerus Financial’ in 2010 and provides businesses with banking, retirement and benefit services, as well as wealth management and mortgage services.

Management is headed by Chairman, CEO and Director Randy L. Newman, who has been with the firm since 1981 and has previously led courses on Corporate Finance and Business Strategy courses at the University of North Dakota.

As of June 30, 2019, Alerus had $2.2 billion in total assets, $27.9 billion of assets under administration, and $5.3 billion of assets under management while in 2018, it achieved a return on average assets [ROAA], return on average equity [ROAE], and a return on average tangible common equity [ROATCE], of 1.21%, 13.81% and 21.02%, respectively.

Below is an overview graphic of the company’s set of financial services and solutions:

Source: Company registration statement

Customers

The firm’s operational footprint spans the states of North Dakota, Minnesota, specifically, the Twin Cities MSA, and Arizona, more specifically, the Phoenix MSA.

In 2017, Alerus launched the ‘One Alerus’ initiative that ‘enables [the company] to bring all of [its] product and service offerings to clients in a cohesive and seamless manner,’ or the strategy of servicing clients through a combination of technology and skilled advisors, or "high-tech, high-touch" approach that management believes clients ‘demand and deserve.’

To date, Alerus has completed 12 fee income acquisitions and 11 bank acquisitions which management believes demonstrates their ability to successfully execute and integrate acquisitions.

Below is an overview of the company’s loan book:

Source: Company registration statement

Management expects to organically grow its business by levering its One Alarus initiative, current customer base, strategic acquisition, high-performing talent acquisition, enhanced brand awareness, and a continued infrastructure strengthening and building.

Financial Performance

ALRS’ recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increased total interest income

Growing net interest income after provision for loan losses

Stable net interest margin

Uneven cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Interest Income Period Total Interest Income % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ 46,788,000 10.7% 2018 $ 87,702,000 16.0% 2017 $ 75,637,000 Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses Period Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ 33,394,000 6.0% 2018 $ 66,614,000 3.5% 2017 $ 64,390,000 Net Interest Margin Period Net Interest Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 3.74% 2018 3.86% 2017 3.76% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ (12,406,000) 2018 $ 52,553,000 2017 $ 47,890,000

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $33.3 million in cash and $200.3 million in short-term borrowings and long-term debt. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, was $33.1 million.

IPO Details

ALRS intends to raise $75 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

The firm’s stock has previously been quoted on the OTCQX market under the symbol “ALRS.”

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to support our organic growth and for general corporate purposes, which may include, but is not limited to, the repayment or refinancing of debt, maintenance of our required regulatory capital levels and the funding of potential future acquisition opportunities.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available yet.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Raymond James, D.A. Davidson & Co., and Piper Jaffray.

Commentary

Alerus is attempting to access public investment capital to fund its growth initiatives and probably for more acquisitions.

The company says it has made 23 acquisitions in the last 33 years, which indicates a very acquisitive approach in recent periods.

In January 2016, it completed two of the largest acquisitions in its history, Beacon Bank and Alliance Benefit Group.

So, it’s probably reasonable to assume the firm will make more acquisitions with some of the IPO proceeds.

ALRS’ financials show a bank that is growing total revenue, although at a decelerating rate, but its net interest income after provision for loan losses is growing at an accelerating rate.

The firm’s net interest margin is relatively high and stable.

Alerus has an interesting hybrid of offerings, combining its standard banking capabilities with a greater emphasis on wealth management and benefits services.

This could provide it with a more diversified revenue stream which could be helpful in a very low interest rate environment where banks experience margin compression.

Valuation at IPO will be critical to determining the desirability of the opportunity. When we learn more IPO details from management, I’ll provide an update.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

