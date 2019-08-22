Clovis Oncology: I Decided To Catch The Falling Knife

Clovis Oncology (CLVS) has always been on my speculative watch list for about three years, and I have come close to pressing the buy button multiple times. Luckily, I have always found a reason to restrain myself and continue to stay on the sidelines. I found the performance of Tesaro (TSRO) and Clovis to be deleterious for both companies in so many ways. When TSRO or Clovis made headway with their PARP product, the other company suffered. When one company reported good earnings, the other one suffered. When one reported bad earnings, the other company suffered. The only time I can remember both tickers getting a positive boost was when there were rumors of a possible buyout. After Tesaro was acquired by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Clovis had about a month of buyout momentum but has been in a free-fall ever since.

On August 1st, Clovis reported their Q2 earnings with a miss on EPS and a miss on revenue, which triggered another bout of selling pressure. Then, AstraZeneca (AZN) and Merck (MRK) reported positive Phase III data for their PARP inhibitor, Lynparza, in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer "mCRPC". Once again, the stock was hit with increased selling pressure. Then, Clovis announced a $225M convertible debt offering, which appeared to diminish the likelihood of a buyout and the stock got hit again. These recent developments have cratered the share price to several 52-week lows, and the daily chart (Figure 1) looks like a falling knife with little signs of support. As longstanding investors jump ship and stop losses are hit, some investors are waiting patiently at the bottom for an opportunistic buy. However, at the rate CLVS is failing, it won't gently fall and settle on a bottom, so anyone looking to buy CLVS at this point in time better be ready to "Catch the Falling Knife." If timed correctly, an investor can catch an amazing deal and reap the benefits on the rebound. On the other hand, if the investor doesn't time their buy correctly, they will get "cut" as the share price dives deep past their entry point and their position is almost immediately red.

Figure 1: CLVS Daily (Source Trendspider)

I decided to catch the CLVS falling knife after the debt offering news with the intention of a short-term trade. However, I am debating on turning a trade into a long-term investment. I recap some of the recent events that really fast-tracked the falling knife. In addition, I reveal my strategy for catching the falling knife. Finally, I provide the conditions required for my CLVS trade to turn into a long-term investment.

Event 1: Q2 Earnings

Clovis global revenue for this quarter was $33M, of which $32.7M of it came from the U.S. Unfortunately, that $33M is only about 3% quarter-over-quarter growth and 39% growth year-over-year.

The EU revenue was only $0.3M, the company believes the drop in EU revenue was due to launch stocking shipments that transpired in March. Therefore, Clovis anticipates ex-U.S. sales to rise in Q3 over Q2. In addition, Clovis anticipates launching in supplementary EU countries in the second half of 2019 and into 2020, which should provide additional revenue.

The R&D expenses summed up to $70.7M for Q2 which is up significantly from $52.7M in Q2 of 2018. However, the increase was predominantly due to several large Rubraca clinical trials. Once these trials are completed, the company expects the R&D costs to "flatten and then trend lower" in the coming years. SG&A expenses came out to $48M for Q2, which was up from $44.9M in Q2 of last year. SG&A expenses will most likely continue to rise as Clovis continues to expand their commercial efforts but investors need to accept that model if Rubraca is going to compete with ZEJULA and Lynparza, who are being pushed by big pharma companies.

Clovis still has $315.9M from cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale securities at the end of Q2 (Figure 2).

Figure 2: CLVS Cash Position (Source Seeking Alpha)

$315M seems like a healthy cash position; however, the company used $197.4M for operating activities and $42.5M in supply costs in the first half of 2019. In addition, Clovis made a $15.75M milestone payment to Pfizer (PFE) related to the second European product approval in Q1 2019.

The drop in EU revenue, shrinking cash position, and small quarter-over-quarter growth did not help the share price… especially since the reported a net loss of $120.4M in Q2, which is up from $101.2M in Q2 2018. Admittedly, there are plenty of reasons for the higher expenses such as Rubraca trials and costs of commercialization. However, short-sellers and algorithms tend to feast on any signs of weakness in a wounded stock. As a result, the stock dropped from ~$11 per share to ~$9 per share and a fresh 52-week low.

Event 2: Race for Prostate

Rubraca is not a one-trick pony; in fact, Clovis is currently testing Rubraca in mCRPC. This program is designated the TRITON 2 program, which has shown a 44% ORR by in patients with the BRCA 1 or 2 mutation. Initial safety data were consistent with those witnessed in ovarian cancer patients. As a result, the FDA granted Rubraca a Breakthrough Therapy designation. Clovis expects to file an sNDA for Rubraca for any BRCA mutated mCRPC Q4 of this year, which would put the potential approval at some point next year.

Unfortunately, AstraZeneca and Merck recently reported positive grades from their Phase III PROfound trial of their PARP inhibitor, Lynparza in mCRPC. According to the press release, "results from the trial showed a statistically-significant and clinically-meaningful improvement in the primary endpoint of radiographic progression-free survival." Not only is Lynparza moving closer to mCRPC finish line, but it could also get there before Rubraca. Once the news hit the wire, CLVS traded down substantially during the trading session as investors begin to panic about the possibility the competition is outpacing Clovis in mCRPC. Lynparza is already the market's leading PARP product with $520M in sales in the first half of 2019. Now that Lynparza is moving into the first-line for ovarian cancer, we should expect it to hit blockbuster status this year by clearing $1B in annual revenue. Therefore, it is reasonable to expect Lynparza will do the same in the prostate arena. Although the press release did not disclose a time frame for their sNDA, we have to expect AstraZeneca won't waste time in filing and it will be racing to the PDUFA date.

Obviously, being the first PARP inhibitor in this arena would be an advantage, so Clovis needs to prompt with their filings and ready-to-roll if approved. If not, AstraZeneca will gladly take advantage of the first-to-market title.

Event 3: Debt Offering

On the same day as the Lynparza news, Clovis publicized a $225M convertible debt offering which created a massive sell-off on a 7x spike in volume as investors started to give up hope that the company will be acquired in the near future. CLVS has been considered a potential buyout candidate for several years, but recent GSK acquisition of Tesaro amplified those sentiments. The convertible debt offering shows that the company is executing financing deals in order to fund operations for few more years, which could indicate that there isn't an offer on the table or the management isn't interested.

Personally, I don't see this as an accurate indicator that the company isn't an acquisition target or the company is not willing to accept a deal. On the other hand, it does lead me to believe it isn't happening in the near future.

Catching the Knife

Thus far, I have reviewed some of the events that have created the CLVS falling knife status and why I am willing to catch the falling knife. Now, I will take a look at my strategy for catching the knife. Returning to the daily chart (Figure 1), we can see the share sell-off over the past few months and the acceleration into a falling knife status over the two past weeks.

Figure 1: CLVS Daily (Source Trendspider)

Typically, when a small-cap biotech stock experiences a strong sell-off, the market takes the selling a bit too far and creates an opportunity for a quick trade. The chain reaction of bad news slammed the share price well into the oversold area on the RSI, and I saw the opportunity to buy at $5.25 after the share price bounced off $5.00 per share. I started with a very small position and will add to that position once I see a reversal in the Hull Moving Average "HMA." Once I have established a starter position, I will most likely add to the position using call options expiring around earnings reports in order to limit my exposure to this volatile stock.

Why Try to Catch the Knife?

The Q2 numbers should make a longstanding investor at least wince. However, the company is engrossed with improving Rubraca sales, especially in the second-line maintenance ovarian cancer market, which could be lucrative if the company can convince providers to consistently employ Rubraca for active maintenance treatment. Clovis believes these initiatives will lead to quarter-over-quarter sales growth. In fact, the company does expect the global net product revenue to be $137-147M for 2019. Looking at figure 3, we can see what Street analysts expect the annual revenue numbers are going to be in the coming years. I would like to point out the 2021 forward price-to-sales of ~1x, which tells us analysts believe Clovis could record an annual revenue that is equal to its current market cap. The biotech sector's average price-to-sales is 5x, so I would say CLVS is undervalued based on that metric. What is more, the Street expects those numbers to improve from 2022-2028, with the company eventually pulling in $1B in annual revenue.

Figure 3: CLVS Annual Revenue Estimates (Source Seeking Alpha)

In addition to revenue growth, the company expects product supply costs and milestone payments to decline considerably during the second half of 2019 and into 2020. Cost reduction in conjunction with revenue growth will cut cash burn in the coming years. Perhaps by the end of 2020, we could see the company's path to profitability. Looking at figure 3, we can see the Street's annual estimates for EPS.

Figure 4: CLVS Annual EPS Estimates (Source Seeking Alpha)

It looks as if Street analysts expect several more years of negative EPS; however, the company will likely cross into positive territory in 2023 and should continue to record a positive annual EPS through 2028. Yes, these are only estimates, but the figure provides us realistic trajectory for growth over almost a decade.

The company's long-term potential comes from its pipeline, which is full of promising programs and collaborations. The company is looking to maximize both Rubraca and Lucitanib as monotherapies and in combinations. One of the most intriguing programs is Rubraca's pan-tumor basket study in solid tumors in patients with deleterious mutations and homologous recombination repair gene. Expanding Rubraca's label will allow Clovis to maximize the product's value. If Rubraca is able to work beyond ovarian and prostate, it could become a blockbuster drug and a go-to for oncologists. Clovis expects the pan-tumor study will be rolling by the end of 2019.

Perhaps the most notable programs are partnered programs with Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY). Clovis has several combination studies of both Rubraca and Lucitanib with the blockbuster drug Opdivo (nivolumab). I have my eyes on the Rubraca and Opdivo combination ATHENA Phase III trial in first-line maintenance of advanced ovarian cancer. If approved, Rubraca would be part of a first-line therapy with one of the leading oncology drugs in the world.

In addition to ATHENA, the company has several other Rubraca and Opdivo combination programs including the ARIES trial in advanced ovarian cancer, and the CHECKMATE 9KD Phase II trial in mCRPC. Another interesting program is the Bristol-Myers Squibb-sponsored Phase II triple-combination study of Opdivo and Yervoy along with Rubraca for advanced gastric cancer. The company expects this trial to be initiated in Q4. As for Opdivo with Lucitanib, Clovis recently initiated a Phase Ib/II study in gynecological and other solid tumors.

These pipeline programs could provide multiple catalysts over the next several years. If Rubraca can help Opdivo out-perform Merck's KEYTRUDA in ovarian and prostate cancers, investors can expect increased attention from the market. Not only would we see speculation on the potential revenue from these programs but we should also expect an increase in potential buyout chatter.

Conclusion

Overall, I believe there are plenty of reasons to attempt to catch the knife and I am confident the share price will eventually rise above my entry price. The biotech sector is volatile and the market tends to push a stock well into the oversold area and will provide opportunistic investors a chance to enter at a bargain price. Admittedly, the recent string of bad events does justify a sell-off and the road to recovery will be long, however, Clovis has been able to establish Rubraca in a challenging U.S. market and in the EU. If Clovis can hit analyst revenue estimates for the next few years, we could see a rapid resurgence in the share price and buyout gossip. It is this potential that has me interested in CLVS not only for a quick trade but perhaps for a long-term investment.

What is My Plan? As I mention in the Catching the Knife section, I anticipate holding a small position for a quick trade leading up to ESMO at the end of September. However, I am willing to hold my CLVS for the long-term if the company can show inspiring clinical data for TRITON 2 at ESMO and the company can hit their remaining 2019 revenue estimates (Figure 5).

Figure 5: CLVS Quarterly Earnings Estimates (Source Seeking Alpha)

If the company fails to hit the low-end estimate, I will liquidate my position upon earnings release.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLVS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.