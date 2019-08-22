Antero Midstream: Mr. Market Worries And Worries

The time to buy Antero Midstream (AM) is when the market is in panic mode. Right now, the market has a lot of worries. The major customer, Antero Resources (AR), is facing weak gas pricing. The distribution coverage was a whole 1.0 in the latest quarter.

The market worries about the basin location and the prospects of that basin. One of the analysts even stated that reaffirming the main guidance points was simply not enough. What else could management do to get the stock price up? When you see a conversation like that, then you know that Mr. Market is now in full panic mode and will throw out "the baby with the bath water". Quality at some point will matter. So now is the time to buy one of the least leveraged midstream companies in the industry. Then hang on for a really rough market ride until Mr. Market stops worrying.

This is a market worried about a company with a leverage factor of 3.2. That is one of the lower leverage levels in the limited partnership sector. The company also announced a $300 million share repurchase that barely dented the market attitude. Evidently financial flexibility and financial strength do not matter to this market. Instead spurious concerns are coming out of the woodwork. Those panicky concerns usually mark the beginning of a bottom for an out-of-favor stock.

A summary of the concerns by one analyst is below:

Source: Second Quarter Antero Midstream Conference Call 2019 (Spiro Dounis statement)

If that statement and implied questions do not indicate a market panic mode, then nothing does. Fundamentals are clearly out the door. The market is in full panic mode and "we will figure out the reasons later".

History

The company known as Antero Midstream is really Antero Midstream General Partner (AMGP). In March, 2019, the companies combined. The general partner was the surviving company, but it took the name of Antero Midstream and the stock symbol "AM". That did cause some confusion.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website August 11, 2019

The key here is to realize that the general partner stock in effect "took over" when that large price change is shown above in March. Before that price change, the chart shows the history of Antero Midstream that no longer exists because it was purchased by the general partner.

Similarly, the company presentations will cite the Antero Midstream General Partner history because that is the surviving company renamed to Antero Midstream. That history is actually quite enticing. Also note that the annual distribution above should be $1.24 per share.

Dividend History

The "new" Antero Midstream actually has an enticing history of distribution growth. The main customer, Antero Resources, has grown rapidly and therefore the midstream company has grown with it. As Antero Resources continues to enlarge, the growth will inevitably slow. Still, Antero Resources intends to grow 10% per year into the future. When that is combined with the current 16% yield of the Antero Midstream corporation, the return is very attractive and seldom seen in midstream.

Source: Antero Midstream Second-Quarter 2019 Conference Call Slides

The market was concerned when the dividend coverage dropped to 1.0. Yet management previously guided to that coverage during the simplification process. Management also stated that it has a plan to increase coverage over the next year or so to market satisfactory levels. Half to remember that any partnership that has a leverage ratio of 3.2 has a wide open and very receptive debt market as a partner. This partnership is a relative financial rock.

The market questions how that is possible if Antero Resources' growth is slowing down. Yet Antero Resources never stated it would cease growing; instead the company would grow more slowly in the future. The "ace in the hole" for Antero Resources has long been its hedging program that has netted over $4 billion in profits. Now admittedly all hedging programs do is slow down inevitable price declines long enough for management to adjust. But in this case, the hedge program has allowed this company to show more profits than one would expect. That will probably continue in the future. This very savvy hedging program done by the company is one of the most profitable out there.

Source: Antero Midstream Second-Quarter 2019 Conference Call Slides

In fact, Antero Resources has long periodically cashed in some of the hedges to raise cash for either drilling or delevering. Even though the market does not value the hedging earnings highly, "cash is cash" applies and that cash is certainly available on in addition to the usual operating cash flow. Note there is plenty of value still left in those hedges for more cash should Antero Resources wants or needs more cash.

Furthermore, Antero Resources is now exporting some production for far better prices while attacking costs to make money without the hedging program. Then the hedging program becomes "icing on the cake". The key here is that Antero Resources is unusually profitable and cash flow rich due to the hedging program. That enables the company to grow while the market worries about operations without seeing the whole picture.

Therefore when Antero Midstream talks about future growth, then clearly the market is worried about nothing. Antero Resources has the history and cash to continue growing just by doing what it has always done successfully.

Source: Antero Midstream Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings Report

Investors should expect these types of comparisons to continue into the future. Growth will slow, but there is absolutely no evidence that it will cease.

Finances

This company has one of the lowest leverage ratios of 3.2 of midstream companies followed by the author. That is actually the highest leverage this midstream company has ever had in its public history. Continued growth should enable better distribution coverage. Clearly a company with a leverage ratio shown above has access to borrow any and all the money needed to finance that growth.

Therefore market worries about distribution coverage are not well grounded. Management has guided to about a 10% extra coverage of the dividend by year end. Even if growth slows to delay that, a delay is not a permanent situation. Yet Mr. Market is acting as though the distribution is in trouble.

Operations Update

The company has several ways to achieve better dividend coverage in a lower growth and low natural gas pricing environment.

Source: Antero Midstream Second-Quarter 2019 Conference Call Slides

Beginning in January, Antero Resources anticipates saving a lot of money through water handling. Antero Midstream could likewise see sizable profit increases through aiding Antero Resources in this effort. Antero Midstream is trading some low profit margin business for higher margin business. In the conference call, management estimated that the profit would pay for the capital spent in about a year. In other words, profits were roughly equal to the capital invested in infrastructure. That is clearly going to be a very good deal for shareholders with a lot of built-in downside protection "just in case".

Source: Antero Midstream Second-Quarter 2019 Conference Call Slides

In the meantime, management has been capitalizing on the size benefits from the midstream growth. These benefits enable a considerable competitive moat when compared to nearby competitors. This management has always wanted to be the low cost provider to Antero Resources. The coordination of the two companies also enables higher profitability.

Probably the biggest thing going for Antero Midstream is the history shown below:

Source: Antero Midstream Second-Quarter 2019 Conference Call Slides

Antero Resources tripled production over the last five-year period. Growth will slow, but the low end of planned future growth should result in a 70% increase in production growth over the next five years. That is a great number for the midstream company. Even when fresh water delivery drops as shown above due to a well design change, the midstream company can count on more water handling due to growth in the future. More importantly, that fresh water delivery will now include higher-margin recycled water in the future.

More importantly, some value-added business will replace some lower-margin business. There is every chance that profits at the midstream should grow faster than the growth of the upstream company would indicate.

Conclusion

Antero Midstream is still reporting strong growth when compared with the previous year. That growth rate will inevitably slow. But the growth will continue at a decent pace. The midstream company has several solid ways to increase the distribution coverage to market satisfactory levels.

Source: Antero Midstream Second-Quarter 2019 Conference Call Slides

Despite market worries, the above strategy appears perfectly reasonable. This company has long raised the distribution frequently. Those raises will now probably decrease to once per year. However, distribution raises in the future as long as Antero Resources continues to grow appear very reasonable.

Antero Midstream August 2019 Corporate Presentation

This company really has no dropdown activity. The resulting growth from new projects has a much lower multiple than many midstream companies. The result is no need for capital raises because the midstream is profitable enough to keep the leverage low. As shown above, the average leverage ratio would be 4. Many partnerships are happy with much higher ratios for approved projects.

Management has stated that distribution raises will be less than partnership cash flow growth until the market is satisfied with the distribution coverage.

Clearly, the yield on this midstream company indicates a general market panic. There is really no good reason to assume a distribution cut even though a distribution cut is clearly priced into the current price. The growth potential and the future profitability of new projects indicate the ability to grow into better distribution coverage.

This company has solid growth prospects without having to raise more equity. The balance sheet leverage provides financing for far more than necessary growth opportunities to increase distribution coverage. At current prices, the combination of a generous distribution and growth prospects should appeal to both income-oriented and growth investors. The risk factor is unusually low for such a generous return.

