Home Depot - Great Retailer At A Fair Price

The Home Depot (HD) recently reported results for 2Q 2019. Comparable store sales were up 3% from 2Q 2018. This slowing growth rate is largely due to lumber price deflation which had about a -1% impact. Total sales were up 1.2% and operating income was basically flat largely because fiscal 2018 contained an extra week vs. 2019. Interest expense was up and taxes were down slightly, resulting in net income for the quarter 0.8% lower than 2018. Thanks to share buybacks, EPS increased 3.9% vs. 2Q 2018 to $3.17/share. Guidance for full year 2019 EPS was left unchanged at $10.03/share despite lowering sales growth guidance by 1 percentage point due to the lumber pricing issue.

Operationally, Home Depot continues to demonstrate its ability to adapt to the changing retail environment. Efforts are ongoing to use technology to both inform customers before they come into the store as well as free up employee’s time so they can spend more time with customers in-store. The company is also upgrading a distribution center to enable one-day delivery in over 50% of the US. The company continues to improve its service to the Professional customer segment, with dedicated services and technology to help repair and remodeling professionals do their job more efficiently, keeping them coming back to Home Depot and spending more. These efforts strengthen Home Depot’s competitive advantages, increasing the company’s viability in a future where more retail is moving online.

Despite macro worries in the overall market, Home Depot remains optimistic about the health of the consumer and currently sees little impact from tariffs on projected results. Even if the situation does deteriorate, the company’s strong cash flow should enable it to come through in good shape. While not a bargain at current prices, Home Depot is still cheaper than the average Consumer Discretionary stock on a P/E basis. Although share price may go down in a recession, Home Depot’s long term record across the economic cycle make it worth holding at this point. Those who do not currently own it should consider buying for the long term if the market provides a lower entry point.

2Q Results Are Better Than Headline Numbers Indicate

Home Depot’s 2Q 2019 results were unimpressive if you only look at the headline sales growth of 1.2% vs. the same quarter last year. Significantly, 2018 contained an extra week which skews the comparison. Looking at comparable store sales which adjust for the extra week, the increase was 3.0%. Additionally, deflation in lumber prices was a drag of about 1% on same-store sales. Lumber prices may be in a bottoming process, however as the decline is slowing, as stated by Merchandising EVP Ted Decker on the conference call:

Last quarter, we talked about a 4x8 sheet of OSB selling for about $8, more than 50% below the price a year ago. During the second quarter, the price for that same sheet of OSB fell further to an average of about $7 60.

Also, 2Q got a slow start with weather in May acting as a drag on sales. Each month since then has improved sequentially. Same store sales growth was only 0.2% in May but improved to 4.1% in June and 4.6% in July. For the full year, the company guided down same store sales growth from 5% to 4% due to the lumber price decreases as well as some conservatism around customer response to tariffs in the second half of the year. Given the first half actuals, implied comparable sales growth in the second half of 2019 is still around 5%. This translates to total sales growth of 2.3% for full year 2019 due to the 1-week shorter fiscal year. Despite the lower sales, Home Depot maintained its EPS guidance of $10.03/share for the full year. It was able to do this because of a lower tax rate than planned and because lumber is a relatively lower-margin product so sales reductions do not impact earnings as much.

The EPS numbers also benefit from share buybacks which are reducing share count by 4.4% per year. While this is a high level of buybacks, it is supported by healthy free cash flow and a strong balance sheet. Net debt is now $25.8 billion, up from $22.0 billion a year ago but down from $27.4 billion at the start of FY 2019. Interest coverage (operating income divided by net interest expense) has declined to 17.3 times in the latest quarter from 19.9 times a year ago, however this remains a healthy ratio. Free cash flow year to date in 2019 was $7.25 billion which more than covered dividend payments of $3.0 billion and buybacks of $2.6 billion.

Maintaining a Competitive Moat

Every retailer in today’s market must beef up its online presence or offer added value to the in-store experience to avoid being “Amazoned”. Home Depot discussed several initiatives on today’s call which integrate the online and in-store experience, improve supply chain capabilities, and cater to a key customer segment. Online sales grew 20% compare to a year ago and about half of online orders were picked up in store. The company is investing in automated pickup lockers to make this faster and easier. In-store, Home Depot is investing in digital signage and labeling to make products easier to find and to allow employees to spend time helping customers rather than updating price tags. In supply chain improvements, the company is partnering with third party shippers and upgrading fulfillment centers to enable next day delivery to 50% of the US population. Also, Home Depot has been working on improving the experience for its faster-growing Professional customer segment. Beyond simply offering customized offers and volume discounts, the company also offers online tools for Pro customers to approve purchases and account users, track and analyze spending, and simplify reordering of frequently used products. Merchandising EVP Ted Decker added,

We continue to focus on our suite of Pro initiatives, because we know that the more we engage with them, the more they spend with us. We’ve equipped our store associates with a number of tools and better understanding of their top Pro customers. Our My View system allows our Pro sales associates to access customer data information, so they can proactively work with our Pro customers and determine how we can better serve them.

With all these initiatives, Home Depot is not only leveraging its physical stores to help drive online sales, but also offers services in stores to help both Pro and DIY customers that a pure online competitor could not replicate.

Outlook and Valuation

Home Depot faced challenges in the first half of 2019 from unfavorable weather in May and low lumber prices compared to the prior year. Still, they were able to grow comparable sales by 3% in the second quarter and project stronger growth in the second half, enabling the company to leave EPS guidance unchanged. This forecast comes with some risks, including increasing tariffs. Given the existing and currently planned tariffs on Chinese goods, the company sees a potential cost impact of about 2% of sales, all else being equal. On the call, the company mentioned that by working with suppliers and moving sourcing away from China, they could reduce the impact to about 1% of sales. The company could further reduce the impact by selectively passing on the cost increase to customers, depending on how elastic the demand is for a given product.

Based on the actual monthly sales growth acceleration seen since a rough May, continued strength of the US consumer, and a management team that has a plan to mitigate tariff impacts, Home Depot’s full year 2019 EPS forecast of $10.03 seems achievable. This represents a forward P/E ratio of 21.6 times the company’s 2019 guidance. This compares favorably to the average P/E for the Consumer Discretionary sector of the S&P 500 which is currently 22.16 times 2019 Operating (non-GAAP) earnings.

Home Depot and Lowe’s (LOW) annual EPS since 2013 are shown in the chart below. Because Home Depot has only reported GAAP numbers over this time period, GAAP values are used in the chart for both companies. Lowe’s also reports numbers on a non-GAAP basis which would have made a large difference in 2018 when Lowe’s took large impairment charges on goodwill for Canadian and Mexican stores, among other adjustments.

Sources: Earnings data from company IR pages: Home Depot, Lowe's

Annualized over the 6-year period, both companies have similar EPS growth rates with 17.8% for Home Depot and 17.5% for Lowe’s. P/E on 2019 GAAP EPS guidance is cheaper for Lowe’s at 17.4 vs. 21.6 for Home Depot. While Lowe’s appears cheaper, it is important to note that they already guided 2019 EPS down from $6.05 in the 4Q 2018 earnings release to $5.64 in the 1Q 2019 release. (Lowe’s has not yet released 2Q earnings or updated guidance as this is being written.) Home Depot has not lowered 2019 EPS guidance since originally providing it at the time of the 4Q 2018 earnings report.

Conclusion

While Home Depot is not cheap at 21.6 times 2019 earnings, I am impressed with their operational efforts to maintain their competitive advantage vs. brick-and-mortar competitors and online retail. I also appreciate the quality of their earnings, reported on a GAAP basis with no adjustments and their ability to maintain annual EPS guidance in the face of growing economic uncertainty. I will continue to maintain my long position based on their proven track record of earnings and dividend growth over the whole economic cycle. Shorter-term investors or traders may find Lowe’s more attractive today but should wait and re-evaluate both stocks if general market conditions take them lower. Home Depot’s superior operations may make it more resilient to a downturn.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.