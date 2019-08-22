Xperi Corp.: Attractive Free Cash Flow Yield But There Are Concerns

It offers an investor a diversified collection of IP assets that are being positioned to benefit from inflecting trends such as connected car solutions and 3D integrated circuits.

Business Overview

Tessera Holding Corporation changed its name to Xperi Corporation (XPER) in February 2017 soon after its acquisition of DTS Inc, a developer of sound-based technologies, in H2 2016 for approximately USD955 million. Xperi maintains a large research and development budget with a team of 400 engineers developing technologies that enable intelligent, immersive and personalized experiences. Xperi licenses its technologies to companies who embed them into their own consumer electronics and semiconductor products. As shown in the slide below, Xperi operates through two segments.

Source: Q2 2019 earnings presentation

The Product Licensing segment comprises Audio and Imaging solutions. In Audio, DTS’ products are utilised by a wide range of entertainment companies to include high definition audio into their products. HD Radio is part of Xperi’s automotive audio business enabling a high quality in-vehicle radio experience with data services. In Imaging, FotoNation (founded in 1997) provides computational imaging and computer vision solutions used, for example, in smartphone photography through advanced portraits, face detection and tracking and editing capabilities such as face beautification. Xperi has made a huge commitment to the automotive industry. For example, it is developing its FotoNation technology to be used in driver monitoring systems (DMS) and it sees HD Radio as a data pipe (dts Connected Radio) to offer enhanced in-cabin experiences such as depth of content and voice interfaces.

The Semiconductor and IP Licensing segment comprises mainly the Tessera (founded in 1990), Invensas (founded in 2011) and Invensas Bonding Technologies (formerly Ziptronix acquired in August 2015) subsidiaries which license semiconductor packaging and interconnect solutions to semiconductor firms and foundries. This is an area of historic strength for Xperi. Tessera has patented chip-scale packaging innovations that were initially adopted by Intel before wider industry adoption and has been utilised for decades in billions of units. Xperi believes its ZiBond and DBI technologies could become the defacto standard for semiconductor products that are used in smartphones, tablets, laptops and datacenter servers. These efforts are being spearheaded by Invensas which innovates in three main areas: (1) DRAM and NAND; (2) imaging and RF; and (3) 3D integrated circuit (3D-IC) assemblies which is seen to be a semiconductor inflection technology.

Q2 2019 earning highlights

Source: Company Q2 2019 earnings presentation

Xperi now uses billings rather than GAAP revenue as a key measure of business progress due to the introduction of the revenue accounting standard ASC 606. Total billings for Q2 2019 fell to USD92.3 million from USD100.7 million in the same year-ago period. This was due to weakness in mobile and IP Licensing offset by modest improvements in automotive and home billings. Automotive was driven by HD Radio which is now in 66 million cars in North America with 15% penetration in new cars sold. Xperi is working with Denso (OTCPK:DNZOF) and other Tier 1 auto infotainment suppliers in relation to in-cabin monitoring of car occupants in particular the driver. The mobile billing decline was attributed mainly to a contract interpretation issue with a key mobile customer. Mobile headwinds, including trade wars, are overshadowing positive developments like the implementation of FaceSafe technology on a LG phone and DTS:X Ultra audio on ASUS’s new high-end Smartphone, the ZenFone 6, and LG’s Gram PC. Gaming remains strong with Logitech and ASUS utilizing Xperi technology in their latest headsets and gaming smartphone respectively.

For the Semiconductor and IP Licensing business, billings fell 13% year-over-year. Though the pipeline looks encouraging exact agreement timings are hard to forecast. A key example would be Invensas’ DBI Ultra technology which extends the wafer-to-wafer hybrid bonding platform to applications that use die-to-wafer stacking like DRAM and High Bandwidth Memory. Xperi has high hopes that this technology will prove to be a foundational solution that the industry adopts and applies broadly to 2.5D and 3D assemblies. Xperi’s DBI technology increases the density of the contact between chip and circuit board achieving 100,000 to 1,000,000 pads/contacts per square mm. This could enable a fundamental change to the semiconductor chip design.

With expenses coming in lower than forecasted, Xperi raised its operating cash flow outlook for the year by USD15 million to USD135 million to USD155 million. The debt balance now stands at USD394 million a reduction of USD200 million over the last 18 months.

Concerns

Unattractive P&L

Source: 2018 10K

As shown in the table above, Xperi’s P&L has deteriorated from very high net income margins in 2014, 2015 and 2016 to losses in 2017 and 2018. The change from 2016 to 2017 can be attributed mainly to the massive increase in the amortization (USD80 million for 2017 vs 2016) and interest expense (USD26 million for 2017 vs 2016) relating to the DTS acquisition. However, the underlying operating cash flows (see last row of the table above) have remained very stable. With a H1 2019 intangible assets balance of USD277 million and annual amortization expense of around USD110 million there are less than three years remaining before this expense rolls off the P&L. The same goes for the interest expense with the potential for accelerated debt paydowns if strong cash flow generation continues.

In addition, effective January 1, 2018, Xperi adopted a new revenue accounting standard, ASU 606. In short, this requires Xperi to estimate the royalties earned in a period and then reverse the difference between the actual royalties owed and its estimates in the following period resulting in a potentially volatile revenue profile.

Other concerns:

Litigation : associated mainly with the Semiconductor and IP licensing segment, one of the biggest impediments Xperi faces is the use of its IP by a company without first obtaining a license. Historically, Xperi has maintained very high litigation expenses averaging USD31 million from 2012 to 2018 but this has fallen to only USD2.5 million for H1 2019 following the successful completion of legal proceedings against Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) in December 2018. There is ongoing litigation against Nvidia (NVDA).

Customer concentration and volatility : in 2018, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF) comprised about 50% of Xperi’s total revenues. In 2017, Micron Technology (MU) and Amkor Technologies (AMKR) were the largest customers by revenue.

Patent expiry profile : there is scarce information on Xperi’s patent expiry profile with its 2018 10K mentioning, “our current U.S. issued patents expire at various times through 2037.” This requires a lot of investor trust that revenues will not suddenly start to evaporate.

Lengthy technology adoption cycle : it normally takes a lot of time for new technologies to be embedded in high volume production. The process has many stages from proof of concept, tailored solutions, licensing, to high volume product ramp up when Xperi sees royalty revenues come in. Heavy upfront investment may eventually never earn an adequate return.

Competition : Xperi operates in very competitive markets with established leaders such as Dolby Laboratories (DLB) in audio, Sirius XM (SIRI) in radio, ArcSoft in imaging and in the Semiconductor and IP licensing segment competitors include the internal R&D departments of Xperi’s customers.

Exposure to cyclical sectors: semiconductors, consumer electronics and automotives are all cyclical industries which Xperi is very exposed to.

Key takeaways

There are a lot of attractions to investing in Xperi including strong cash generation and a broad technology portfolio exposed to growth markets such as entertainment connectivity, Internet of Things, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality and 3D integrated circuit technologies. Xperi adds solid visibility through established end markets, customer relationships and multi-year licenses to their investment case. However, there are also a lot of concerns which is probably why Xperi is currently trading at an attractive 2019E free cash flow yield of about 14%.

Though the P&L issues of high amortization, interest expense and ASC 606 induced revenue volatility may deter many investors, it is not a big concern for me as I focus on cash flow. In any case, amortization and interest expenses are likely to subside in a few years time subject to no further sizeable acquisitions. I am more concerned about customer concentration and the durability of Xperi’s patent portfolio. Both are difficult to assess. Given Xperi invests over USD100 million in R&D each year and its litigation efforts against the likes of Samsung have been successful, there does seem to be sufficient resiliency to give it the benefit of the doubt in this case.

Additional disclosure: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' filings, and consult a qualified investment advisor. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in XPER over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.