Church & Dwight: A Great Company, But Not A Great Price At This Time

Church & Dwight would deliver a 1.4% yield, 8-9% earnings growth, and a static valuation multiple, for annual total returns of 9.4-10.4% over the next decade at my fair value.

Between the 1.1% dividend yield, 8-9% earnings growth, and 1.7% annual multiple contraction, Church & Dwight is likely to deliver 7.4-8.4% annual total returns over the long-term.

Unfortunately, I estimate that Church & Dwight is trading at a 19% premium to fair value.

Despite its risks, Church & Dwight is well-positioned to deliver strong growth going forward because of its tremendous brands and experienced management team.

As a dividend growth investor, I'm always looking for companies with strong brands that have a history of rewarding shareholders with dividend increases and increased earnings on a fairly consistent basis.

One such company that comes to mind is Church & Dwight (CHD).

I'll be discussing the dividend safety and growth profile of Church & Dwight, the company's fundamentals and key risks, in addition to the sole reason I rate the company's shares a hold rather than a buy, which is due to overvaluation.

I'll then conclude the article by offering my predictions on annual total returns over the next decade at both the current price and at my estimated fair value.

A Safe Dividend With Potential For Long-Term High Single Digit Growth

In order to determine the safety of Church & Dwight's dividend, we'll start by examining both the EPS and FCF payout ratios of the company.

In its previous fiscal year, Church & Dwight generated EPS of $2.27 against dividends per share of $0.87 paid during that same time, for an EPS payout ratio of 38.3%.

Looking at the company's current fiscal year, Church & Dwight is guiding for EPS of $2.47 against dividends per share of $0.91, for an EPS payout ratio of 36.8%.

Moving to FCF, Church & Dwight generated operating cash flow of $763.6 million against $60.4 million in capex (according to page 50 of Church & Dwight's most recent 10-K), for total FCF of $703.2 million in FY 2018. Against the $213.3 million in dividends paid during that same time, this equates to an FCF payout ratio of 30.3%.

Given that Church & Dwight is in the midst of another year of strong financial results and that the last dividend raise of 4.6% was conservative, the company's FCF payout ratio is set to decrease a bit from FY 2018 to FY 2019.

Overall, Church & Dwight's dividend is clearly very safe as evidenced by the above payout ratios, which are very conservative for a consumer staples company.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

As we discussed above, Church & Dwight's dividend is very safe and due to the company's very conservative payout ratios, Simply Safe Dividends agrees with that assessment.

The next logical step for us is to determine Church & Dwight's likely dividend growth going forward.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Given that Church & Dwight could expand its payout ratio a bit and that dividend growth could slightly exceed earnings growth over the long-term, I believe that Church & Dwight could deliver 8-9% dividend growth over the long-term.

When we consider that analysts at Yahoo Finance and Nasdaq are predicting 8.2% and 8.7% earnings growth over the next 5 years, respectively, this only bolsters the case that 8-9% long-term dividend growth is a base case scenario.

Iconic Brands and A Proven Management Team Make Church & Dwight A Great Company

Church & Dwight develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products focused on animal productivity, chemicals, and cleaners.

Image Source: Church & Dwight Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Presentation

Well-known brands of Church & Dwight include Arm and Hammer, Trojan, Waterpik, OxiClean, Xtra, and Orajel.

Church & Dwight operates in the following three segments:

Consumer Domestic: As one could guess by the name, this segment focuses on the sale of Church & Dwight's consumer products in the United States. The segment is divided into two groups, which are household and personal care products. The household segment accounted for 55% of the segment's net sales and 42% of total net sales in 2018, while the personal care segment accounted for 45% of the segment's sales and 34% of total net sales, so the Consumer Domestic segment accounted for 76% of total net sales in 2018 (pages 4-5 of Church & Dwight's most recent 10-K).

Consumer International: The Consumer International segment markets a variety of personal care, household, and over-the-counter products in international markets, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Mexico, the UK, and other global export markets around the world. The segment accounted for 17% of total net sales in 2018.

Specialty Products: The Specialty Products segment focuses on sales to businesses in the following three areas: Animal Productivity, Specialty Chemicals and Specialty Cleaners. This segment accounted for the remaining 7% of net sales in 2018.

Image Source: Church & Dwight Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Presentation

A large part of Church & Dwight's consistent organic sales growth of 3% the past decade has been based on the company's ability to introduce new products and to harness supply chain efficiencies.

Image Source: Church & Dwight Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Presentation

Once we consider that 11 of the 12 "power brands" have been acquired since 2000, it becomes quite clear that not only is Church & Dwight skilled at delivering organic sales growth, but it has also proven itself adept at incorporating large acquisitions into its business. This has allowed the company to boast a 16% 20 year dividend growth rate.

While Church & Dwight certainly won't be able to continue to grow its dividend at this clip and the 5 year DGR of 8% is a better expectation going forward, a company isn't able to grow its dividend at such a high rate over a long time frame unless it is able to steadily grow its sales and earnings at a good clip.

Image Source: Church & Dwight Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Presentation

There are a number of reasons that I am bullish on Church & Dwight's growth prospects going forward.

When we consider that 82% of Church & Dwight's sales were in the United States in 2018, this leaves considerable room for additional expansion into international markets.

Another avenue of growth for Church & Dwight is the introduction of new products and a continuation on its ability to execute successful acquisitions.

Image Source: Church & Dwight Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Presentation

In an image driven world, hair removal products are a massive growth opportunity for Church & Dwight. This knowledge prompted the company to recently acquire the Flawless brand from Ideavillage Products Corporation for $475 million plus an additional earn-out payment of up to $425 million (based on a twelve months net sales target ending no later than December 31, 2021).

The Flawless brand was acquired for a fairly reasonable valuation, in my opinion. For context, Flawless generated sales of $180 million last fiscal year and $55 million in EBITDA, for a very lucrative EBITDA margin of 30% (compared to the company average of 23.3%).

This valuation appears even more reasonable when we consider that 90% of Flawless sales originate in the United States. This is yet another opportunity for Church & Dwight to expand its international presence in other developed markets where image is important to consumers.

Image Source: Church & Dwight Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Presentation

And before we assume that Church & Dwight is suddenly going to stop acquiring companies due to its recent deal for Flawless, the company's leverage ratio is sitting at 1.9 times EBITDA. For context, Simply Safe Dividends considers a leverage ratio under 4 to be safe for consumer staples.

If Church & Dwight spots what it believes to be a solid opportunity to expand its business with an acquisition, it is likely going to do so if it believes the deal makes sense.

In further support of this, when analyst Bonnie Herzog asked CEO Matt Farrell on the company's positioning for another acquisition to fuel growth and whether they have enough dry powder for an acquisition, Mr. Farrell replied:

Yes. Well, look we are in acquisition platform over serial acquirer and we continue to be active despite the FLAWLESS acquisition. Rick can take you through what our leverage ratio is right now. And acquisition is the number one destination for our cash flow. And as many of you know we have a very disciplined process. We have acquisition criteria and we will step up for opportunities that meet our criteria. Just to kind of illustrate how important this is for our business model, we've done 18 acquisitions since the year 2000. So, we actually have no restraints right now with respect to doing our next acquisition. But Rick can chime in on that.

CFO Rick Dierker added:

Yes, I mean our leverage ratio is going to be sub two times by the end of 2019. So, plenty of room. I think the way we struck the FLAWLESS deal, did nothing but help that. And as Matt said we are busy looking for the next deal.

Now that we've discussed the business model of Church & Dwight and have a better understanding of how the company is able to consistently grow its sales and earnings, we'll delve into the other reason I'm optimistic on Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight's management team is both capable and experienced, and the importance of those two qualities can't be overstated. A large part of the reason Church & Dwight has been successful with many of its acquisitions, whereas other firms have not always been effective with acquisitions, is precisely because of the contributions from those in key executive positions.

Chairman, President and CEO Matthew Farrell is at the forefront of Church & Dwight's successful acquisition culture. Mr. Farrell has served in a variety of positions before he was recently appointed Chairman this May and President and CEO in January 2016. Mr. Farrell also served as COO and CFO for the company. Prior to joining the company in 2006, Mr. Farrell also served as CFO of Alpharma and VP of Investor Relations and Communications at Ingersoll-Rand.

CFO Rick Dierker has served in his current role since January 2016. Prior to his current role, Mr. Dierker served as VP of Corporate Finance from 2012 to 2016, and as the company's operations controller from 2009 to 2012. Like Mr. Farrell, Mr. Dierker also served in other positions at Alpharma and Ingersoll-Rand.

With the company's solid balance sheet, acquisition driven culture, and management that is continuing the company's acquisition culture in a prudent and measured manner, I believe Church & Dwight's operating fundamentals remain strong.

Risks To Consider

Although we have established that Church & Dwight is a high-quality consumer staples company, that doesn't mean the company isn't susceptible to risk.

The first risk to Church & Dwight is that the consumer staples industry faces intense competition both domestically and in international markets (pages 12-13 of Church & Dwight's most recent 10-K).

Any inability on the part of Church & Dwight to continue to maintain its strong brand image, competitive pricing, and adapt to shifting consumer preferences could lead to a decline in the company's market share, which would likely lead to a decline or stagnation in the company's financial results.

Yet another risk to Church & Dwight is on the concentration risk front, most notably with 23% of net sales in 2018 being to Walmart (page 13 of Church & Dwight's most recent 10-K).

Any change in Walmart's marketing strategy, which could include a reduction in the number of Church & Dwight brands they carry or of shelf space they dedicate to private label brands could weigh negatively on Church & Dwight's financial results in the short-term and possibly in the long-term.

Because Church & Dwight's business is primarily driven by individual sales orders rather than by long-term contracts with its customers and most agreements include customer termination rights after short notice, it's worth mentioning that key customers of the company could, at any point, decide to reduce their purchasing levels or cease their purchases of Church & Dwight's products.

Another risk to Church & Dwight is the fact that internet based retailers, club stores, and dollar stores continue to grow in prevalence within the retail landscape (page 14 of Church & Dwight's most recent 10-K).

If alternative retail channels were to take significant market share from traditional retailers, this could reduce the demand from traditional retailers. And if the company isn't able to supplement this sales decline with increased sales to alternative retail channels, this could materially weigh on the company's financial results in a negative manner.

Another risk is that 82% of Church & Dwight's sales originated in the United States (page 14 of Church & Dwight's most recent 10-K).

If the company isn't able to maintain or expand upon its market share in the US by continuing to adapt to shifting consumer preferences and if the company isn't able to successfully expand into more international markets, this could impede the company's ability to deliver upon its long-term growth targets.

The final notable risk to Church & Dwight is that the company is subject to a number of regulations. Any modifications to existing regulations or the introduction of new regulations could result in increased compliance costs, which would weigh on the company's financial results (pages 17-18 of Church & Dwight's most recent 10-K).

While I have discussed what I believe to be the key risks facing Church & Dwight, I certainly haven't discussed all of the risks associated with an investment in the company. For a more comprehensive listing of the risks facing Church & Dwight, I would refer interested readers to pages 12-24 of the company's most recent 10-K.

Church & Dwight Is Simply Not Priced To Buy At This Time

Now that we've established Church & Dwight is an excellent company worthy of a spot in a dividend growth investor's portfolio, we'll discuss the major obstacle for me to recommend the company as a buy, which is the current stock price with regard to what I believe to be Church & Dwight's fair value.

The first valuation metric I'll use to determine Church & Dwight's fair value is the 13 year TTM median yield.

According to Gurufocus, Church & Dwight's TTM yield of 1.13% is well below its 13 year median TTM yield of 1.44%.

Assuming a reversion to a 1.44% yield and a fair value of $62.50 a share, Church & Dwight is trading at a 27.5% premium to fair value and poses 21.6% downside from the current price of $79.70 a share (as of August 18, 2019).

The second valuation metric I'll use to arrive at Church & Dwight's fair value is the 5 year forward PE ratio.

According to Simply Safe Dividends, Church & Dwight's forward PE ratio of 30.8 is well above the company's 5 year average of 25.4.

Assuming a reversion to a forward PE ratio of 25.4 and a fair value of $65.73 a share, Church & Dwight is trading at a 21.3% premium to fair value and poses 17.5% downside from its current price.

Image Source: Investopedia

The final valuation method I'll use is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is another way of saying the annualized dividend per share. In the case of Church & Dwight, the annualized dividend per share is $0.91.

The next input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is another term for an investor's required rate of return. I require a 10% rate of return because I believe that adequately rewards me for the time and effort I put into researching and monitoring my investments.

The final input into the DDM is the most difficult to accurately forecast because there are a number of considerations that go into a company's long-term dividend growth rate.

When we consider that it is likely Church & Dwight will deliver earnings growth of 8-9% over the long-term and that the company could expand its payout ratio a bit with no problems whatsoever, it seems reasonable to conclude that Church & Dwight could provide a long-term dividend growth rate of 8.75%.

When we plug in the above inputs to the DDM, we arrive at a fair value of $72.80 a share. This indicates that shares of Church & Dwight are trading at a 9.5% premium to fair value and pose 8.7% downside from the current price.

When we average the three fair values together, we arrive at a fair value of $67.01 a share. This implies that shares of Church & Dwight are trading at a 18.9% premium to fair value and pose 15.9% downside from the current price.

Summary: A Great Company With A Not-So-Great Valuation

Church & Dwight is a company with iconic consumer brands and this has allowed the company to increase its dividend for 23 consecutive years.

Church & Dwight possesses a decent balance sheet and experienced management team, which I believe will help the company continue to deliver strong results for shareholders in the years ahead.

Unfortunately, the company is trading at an 18.9% premium to fair value and poses 15.9% downside from its current price. The risk/reward ratio is skewed at this time to the point that Church & Dwight is roughly a market perform, which makes the company a hold at its current price, in my opinion.

At its fair value of $67 a share, Church & Dwight would come with a 1.4% yield, 8-9% earnings growth, and a static valuation multiple, for annual total returns of 9.4-10.4% over the next decade.

For a company of Church & Dwight's quality, I believe the prospect of 9.4-10.4% annual total returns would make for an attractive buying opportunity, and I would rate the company a buy in the high $60s.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.