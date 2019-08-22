Neste: A Global Leader In Renewable Energy Technology And Products

Share price has been rewarded but future is very bright.

At the OPEC+ meeting press conference, OPEC Secretary General proclaimed that climate change protests are “perhaps the greatest threat facing our industry going forward.” A couple of weeks later, the International Energy Agency established a high-level committee “to examine how progress on energy efficiency can be rapidly accelerated through new and stronger policy action.” The committee will “produce a concise list of clear, actionable recommendations next year.”

The Honorary Chair is Prime Minister Leo Varadkar of Ireland. The committee includes Mr. Ben van Beurden, CEO of Royal Dutch Shell, and Mr. Adam Sieminski, former Administrator of the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Oil's descent from being a highly valued component of the global economy to having a status on par or below that of the tobacco industry…Many large investors such as pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and hedge funds have been turning away from oil companies and other nonrenewable energy firms," writes Philip Verleger.

For example, California Resources Corporation’s (CRC) share price has fallen by more than 70 percent in a year. I have read someone refer to the company as a “single digit midget.”

Neste Corporation (HEL:NESTE) creates sustainable solutions for transport, business, and consumer needs. Neste is a global leader in renewable fuels and one of the most sustainable companies in the world.

It trades in the U.S. on the over-the-counter market (OTCPK:NTOIY). Over the past year, it has appreciated by 16% in contrast to CRC’s collapse.

Neste is an oil refining company. The share price of Valero Energy Corporation (VLO), the independent oil refiner, dropped by 30% in the same one-year period.

Vision and Products

Our purpose pushes us forward to search for new ways to reduce the amount of carbon released into the atmosphere, and to innovate circular solutions to reuse carbon again and again. Our aim is to become a global leader in renewable and circular solutions.” Neste helps transport and cities, as well as customers in the aviation, polymers and chemicals sectors make their business more sustainable. We are the world’s largest producer of renewable diesel refined from waste and residues, introducing renewable solutions also to the aviation and plastics industries. We are also a technologically advanced refiner of high-quality oil products exploring ways to start using waste plastics as a raw material to produce fuels, chemicals and new plastics.”

Renewable Diesel

Neste is the world’s largest producer of renewable diesel. Its proprietary NEXBTL technology enables the use of almost any waste fat or vegetable oil in the production of Neste MY renewable diesel and other renewable products. Its supply portfolio includes both wastes and vegetable oils:

It has state-of-the-art renewable diesel production facilities in Singapore and Rotterdam. And it has two oil refineries in Finland at Porvoo and Naantali. The Porvoo plants are among the most advanced in Europe.

Its renewable diesel fuel requires no investment to switch from fossil diesel, has a high cetane level to ensure quicker cold starts, with less noise and better throttle response. It also cuts greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80 percent.

Renewable Jet Fuel

Neste produces renewable aviation fuel. Fuel quality is significant because the fuel must work in cold temperatures and provide high energy content.

Lufthansa has tested the fuel in commercial flights. And Boeing has used tested the fuel as a component in test flights.

Air BP and Neste “are delivering sustainable aviation fuel to Stockholm Arlanda Airport, Malmö Airport, Umeå Airport, Åre Östersund Airport and Göteborg Landvetter Airport to support Swedavia deliver upon its greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets. Swedavia will utilise the fuel primarily to offset the carbon emissions impact of staff travel across its locations,” according to its press release.

Renewable Plastics

In June, LyondellBasell (OTC:LALLF) (NYSE: LYB) and Neste announced the first parallel production of bio-based polypropylene and bio-based low-density polyethylene at a commercial scale. The project successfully produced several thousand tons of bio-based plastics which are approved for the production of food packaging.

We are excited to enable the plastics industry to introduce more bio-based material into its offering. It is very satisfying to see Neste's renewable hydrocarbons performing perfectly in a commercial scale production of bio-based polymers, providing a drop-in replacement option to fossil materials," Neste's President and CEO Peter Vanacker commented. "This pioneering collaboration with LyondellBasell marks a major milestone in the commercialization of Neste's renewable polymers and chemicals business focusing on developing renewable and circular solutions for forward-looking sustainable brands." Biobased polyolefins look set to benefit from a CAGR three to four times as large as their petrochemical equivalents, as consumers increasingly become aware of the benefits of using biobased alternatives.” Source: IDTechEx

Neste Marine™ 0.5

On 1 January 2020, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) will enforce a new 0.5% global sulfur cap on fuel content, lowering it from the present 3.5% limit. Neste Marine™ 0.5 fulfills the tighter regulation and is manufactured with components from Neste’s own refinery in Porvoo, Finland. It will be available in time for implementation of IMO 2020.

A primary benefit of the fuel is performance. A switch can be made from 3.5% bunker fuel to the lower 0.5% bunker fuel with almost no cost while retaining the performance of the bunker fuel that the ship engines were designed to use.

Technology Company

Neste sells energy products, but its primary asset is its proprietary technology NEXBTL to produce renewable energy products. In this sense, it is similar to Tesla (TSLA), but back in the early days when its stock was low. But Neste is profitable. I believe it will appeal to the same sort of investors as it becomes better known.

Financials

The renewable products sector is by far the largest contributor to its profits. This contrasts with Valero, where ethanol and biodiesel are small contributors.

Its rolling average returns have been consistent and strong, well above its 15 % target. And its leverage is at just 5.7%, well below its 40% maximum target.

Conclusions

Neste has a market cap of about $25 billion, not much lower than Valero's at $32 billion or Tesla's at $39 billion. It has pursued a business strategy of creating renewable energy products, which is where the oil industry is headed. With their proprietary technology and products, their future looks bright.

