Alcanna: The Pivot To Cannabis Hasn't Worked Out

The cannabis business has been stalling after only 5 stores were opened in October; the segment has been weak and unprofitable.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB) is one of the most prolific investors in the cannabis sector with a large investment portfolio. However, among the investments, Alcanna (otcqx:LQSIF) stood out as one of the worst deals with ~60% loss less than one year into the investment. At this point, we do not recommend acquiring Alcanna shares because of the challenging cannabis retail environment in Canada and expected ongoing high capital consumption in its legacy liquor business.

(All amounts in C$)

Alcanna Overview

Alcanna is a large liquor private retailer with an emerging presence in cannabis retail. The majority of its business is focused on liquor retail in Western Canada. The liquor retail business has been struggling in recent years after falling oil prices crushed the economy of Western Canadian provinces.

(Source: Investor Deck)

However, the latest twist in Alcanna's business model came in 2018 when it announced plans to enter the cannabis retail business under its Nova Cannabis retail brand. So far, Alcanna has 5 stores open in Alberta and 1 store in Ontario through a licensing agreement with the license holder. Alcanna received three additional licenses in Alberta but hasn't opened the stores due to insufficient inventory level. The company plans to open 15-20 new cannabis stores by the end of 2019 at a total capital cost of $6-$8 million.

Big Loss for Aurora

When Aurora announced its investment into the ailing Western Canadian liquor retailer, then called Liquor Stores, back in February 2018, we analyzed the transaction in "Why Aurora Cannabis Invested Into Liquor Stores". In that article, we summarized the following potential reasons for the deal:

Instantly establish a presence in Western Canada and leverage Alcanna's existing network of liquor stores that can be easily converted

Benefit from Alcanna's experience and expertise in handling liquor for a smooth transition into cannabis retail

Leverage existing infrastructure, technology, personnel, and procurement to participate in the attractive markets of Alberta and British Columbia.

The investment includes three components:

Initial Investment: Aurora acquired 6.9 million shares of Alcanna at $15 per share for $103.5 million, for an approximate 19.9% stake

Aurora acquired 6.9 million shares of Alcanna at $15 per share for $103.5 million, for an approximate 19.9% stake Additional Investment: Aurora acquired an additional 2.3 million subscription receipts of at a price of $15 for $34.5 million, which increased Aurora's ownership to 25%

Aurora acquired an additional 2.3 million subscription receipts of at a price of $15 for $34.5 million, which increased Aurora's ownership to 25% Additional Warrants: 10,130,00 warrants at an exercise price of $15.75 to allow Aurora to increase its pro rata equity interest to 40%

Aurora has not exercised any of the additional warrants so far, which means that its stake still sits at 9.2 million shares or 25% ownership.

(Source: Globe and Mail)

Challenging Retail Environment

On December 13, 2018, Alcanna announced that it will suspend its dividends to preserve capital for funding its growth plan. The reaction from the market was swift and fierce sending its shares down 22% on the same day. The stock continued to slide in the days followed and the stock is currently trading at $6.47, a 57% loss from the $15 that Aurora paid. Another reason for the slow death of Alcanna was the dire situation facing cannabis retailers in Western Canada. Alberta had to temporarily suspend licensing amid the supply shortage and it has only resumed licensing in June. Ontario only recently started accepting more retail licenses after the initial 25 awards.

(Source: TSX)

Significant Headwinds

We think Alcanna represents a risky way of playing the cannabis sector. The company has a weak financial profile due to high debt levels and weak profitability. The liquor business has been struggling for years while the cannabis business remains sub-scale and has no near-term growth.

Weak Financial Position : After Alcanna suspended its dividends amid weak performance in its legacy liquor retail business and heavy capital investments, the stock has been facing significant pressure. The company has $22 million of cash on hand but has $73 million of convertible debentures due January 2022. The convertible debt is deeply out of the money and will most likely need to be repaid upon expiry. The company is also facing significant upcoming capital commitments related to its cannabis business and liquor store renovations.

: After Alcanna suspended its dividends amid weak performance in its legacy liquor retail business and heavy capital investments, the stock has been facing significant pressure. The company has $22 million of cash on hand but has $73 million of convertible debentures due January 2022. The convertible debt is deeply out of the money and will most likely need to be repaid upon expiry. The company is also facing significant upcoming capital commitments related to its cannabis business and liquor store renovations. Industry Risk : There is no guarantee that the Canadian cannabis market will improve significantly for retailers. So far, we have seen very traction among private retailers as sales continue to be hampered by limited inventory and rampant black-market activities.

: There is no guarantee that the Canadian cannabis market will improve significantly for retailers. So far, we have seen very traction among private retailers as sales continue to be hampered by limited inventory and rampant black-market activities. Lack of Profitability: Despite reporting $145 million of sales in 2019 Q1, Alcanna only achieved operating profits of less than $1 million or a margin of 0.6%. The liquor business is unprofitable at the moment despite a large footprint. The cannabis business is also small and has limited growth potential after one year into legalization.

(Source: 2019 Q1 MD&A)

Putting Everything Together

Alcanna was introduced to cannabis investors after Aurora invested heavily into the stock at $15 per share. While Aurora has paid its price for being overly aggressive on the acquisition with its investments sitting at a 57% loss, we think investors should also avoid Alcanna as a cannabis retail play. Cannabis retailers in Canada have suffered greatly since legalization due to the slow rollout of retail licenses and stores and persistent product shortages. We remain on the sidelines on Alcanna and believe that National Access Cannabis (OTCPK:NACNF) represents the best cannabis retail pure-play despite our unfavorable outlook for cannabis retailers as a whole. Lastly, some investors could be hoping for a buyout of the remaining stake by Aurora. However, judging by the no-premium takeover of Aurora's remaining stake in Hempco (OTC:HMPPF) earlier this year, we think investors should not assume a large premium for a similar deal involving Alcanna.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.