General Electric And Financial Engineering: One More Time

The later use of financial engineering has been much more transparent and the investment community needs to respect the difference between the two when analyzing companies.

The earlier advancements occurred within a very opaque atmosphere where funds were moved around to generate the outcomes management called for, something now haunting these management teams.

The "new" Modern Corporation uses financial engineering as one of its primary tools, yet its use of financial engineering is to make productive the massive piles of cash it generates.

General Electric Co. in the 1990s made a name for itself by bringing financial engineering to the corporate world and expanding its use in ways never before imagined.

The recent events surrounding the accusations by Harry Markopolos concerning the possibilities of accounting fraud at General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) bring out another issue captured in several of the comments to my recent article.

These concerns also point, I believe, to some differences between the conglomerate form of corporate organization of the past and the “new” Modern Corporation currently ushering in the future.

Both forms of economic structure place a great deal of emphasis upon financial engineering, but the need for financial engineering in the two different organizational forms come about for different reasons.

These reasons are very important and need to be examined in each company under review so as to understand the benefits … and costs … that are present.

In terms of the “legacy” picture of General Electric, I have presented this in an earlier post.

The conglomerate form of corporate structure represented an attempt to put together a portfolio of corporations, most having few, if any, synergies with others in the portfolio. Yet, extra value is sought in putting all the companies together under one umbrella.

Earlier, I wrote that:

in a conglomerate where there are few, if any, synergies to create …added value, one wonders where the extra value comes from. What we seem to be learning from General Electric is that there are few if any physical synergies in conglomerates and the excess value comes from the financial engineering that can be achieved in the combination - by the creation of a ‘financial black box.’

Note that:

the latter part of the 20th century was the age of financialization … It was an age when focus was transferred from valuing cash flows attained for production and output to the value of assets and financial instruments. It was an age where a conglomerate like GE could diversify to the extent that for several years running its financial subsidiaries produced well more than 50 percent of the total profits earned at GE. It was an age when a company could become very opaque about its internal financial dealings, yet continue to produce almost constant increases in earnings and a steady return on stockholders' equity.

As GE began to break apart under Jeff Immelt and John Flannery, disclosures revealed:

how General Electric used its ‘conglomerate format’ to transfer cash in and between businesses to achieve a satisfactory overall picture of how the company was doing. In fact, one could say, earlier on, that General Electric became a ‘poster child of what financial engineering could achieve.' But, this created an environment in which top management focused primarily upon financial outcomes rather that “industrial” outcomes and this has had serious impacts on the US economy and economic growth.

Financial engineering, as I have written, is very important to the “new” Modern Corporation, but for a different reason. The problem the “new” Modern Corporation has is that these organizations are built around intellectual capital and not physical capital, and intellectual capital has the tremendous attribute of being able to increase scale at zero or close-to-zero marginal cost.

That is, size can be achieved generating massive cash flows without major increases in cost.

Cash builds up and must be used in the most productive way possible.

In the conglomerate, like General Electric, cash was generated in some areas and allocated around the “portfolio” of companies so as to produce the financial results management desired.

The legacy conglomerate could generate exceptional results, but this was done within an opaque atmosphere. The aggregate result could be “hailed” even though the composition of the aggregate was unknown.

General Electric, under Jack Welch … and Jeff Immelt … produced some very impressive results, but they were results that were not always well understood by the investment community.

When things began to go south for the company, many questions were raised about why such a stellar company could experience such uncomfortable outcomes.

Explaining became very difficult.

Explaining was very difficult not only for Mr. Immelt as he tried to maneuver through the post-Welch period and re-arrange the components of the corporate portfolio, but became just that much more difficult for those that followed … Mr. Flannery … and Mr. Larry Culp.

I even wrote in the earlier article cited above:

Maybe this is why Mr. Flannery (was) having such a hard time creating a vision of the future. If Mr. Flannery (was) destroying the company’s ability to ‘financial engineer’ by breaking up the company, one could seriously argue that this (was) not a very pretty picture to present as the vision of the future.

Mr. Flannery really struggled and was replaced after a very short period of time.

Mr. Culp then took over the reins, but from day one of his reign, I have criticized him for his inability to present a “new” vision of the future General Electric. He has experienced some of the same difficulties faced by his predecessor.

Now, we have Mr. Markopolos and his attack on the company.

Mr. Culp and his team are attempting to fight back against the charges of accounting fraud that Mr. Markopolos is bringing, but given the framework provided above, the General Electric team may struggle.

Financial engineering is not going to go away.

If anything, Mr. Welch and General Electric set some pretty high standards for the use of financial engineering. But, from that earlier time, there are some legacy problems that still must be addressed. Going forward, financial engineering will continue to play a prominent role in corporate outcomes.

However, the investment community must differentiate the “new” Modern Corporations from the “legacy” conglomerate form of corporate structure.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.