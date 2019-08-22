Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/20/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 8/20/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will continue increasing in August, and stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

MeiraGTx (MGTX)

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Fastly (FSLY)

AbbVie (ABBV)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Mohawk Industries (MHK)

Safehold (SAFE)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Thrivent Church Loan & Income Fund (XCLIX)

Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

Nicholas Financial (NICK)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)

TTEC (TTEC)

Snap (SNAP)

KBL Merger (KBLMU)

Kellogg (K)

Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

Cardlytics (CDLX)

Ball (BLL)

Air Lease (AL)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Hudson Pacific (HPP)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW)

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Abdiel Capital Mgt BO Fastly FSLY B $14,777,148 2 Perceptive Adv DIR, BO MeiraGTx MGTX JB* $9,999,978 3 Foresite Capital Mgt II BO Aerie Pharmaceuticals AERI JB* $3,673,289 4 Thrivent Financial For Lutherans BO Thrivent Church Loan & Income Fund XCLIX JB* $3,100,000 5 Fertitta Frank J Iii DIR, BO Red Rock Resorts RRR B $2,436,255 6 Fertitta Tilman J DIR Waitr WTRH JB* $1,425,975 7 Balcaen Filip DIR Mohawk Ind MHK B $1,374,701 8 Stewart Jeffrey Ryan VP, OO AbbVie ABBV B $1,002,169 9 Peterson Adam K BO Nicholas Financial NICK B $662,363 10 Istar BO Safehold SAFE B $653,310

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Udvar Hazy Steven F CB, DIR Air Lease AL S $10,335,153 2 Kellogg WK Fdn BO Kellogg K AS $6,322,250 3 Baker Charles E VP, GC, SEC Ball BLL S $3,907,173 4 Deghetto Martin F VP TTEC TTEC S $2,421,001 5 Coleman Victor J CEO, DIR Hudson Pacific HPP S $2,289,799 6 Youngren Bryce DIR Cardlytics CDLX S $2,216,085 7 Colby Michael C PR, COO Goosehead Insurance GSHD S $2,204,818 8 Mizuho Securities Usa BO KBL Merger KBLMU JS* $2,096,000 9 Steel Partners BO Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises BW S $1,986,940 10 Hunter Jerry James VP Snap SNAP AS $1,896,295

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.