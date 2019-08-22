Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/20/19

Includes: ABBV, FSLY, MGTX, MHK, SAFE
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 8/20/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will continue increasing in August, and stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Mohawk Industries (MHK)
  • Safehold (SAFE)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Thrivent Church Loan & Income Fund (XCLIX)
  • Red Rock Resorts (RRR)
  • Nicholas Financial (NICK)
  • Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)
  • TTEC (TTEC)
  • Snap (SNAP)
  • KBL Merger (KBLMU)
  • Kellogg (K)
  • Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)
  • Cardlytics (CDLX)
  • Ball (BLL)
  • Air Lease (AL)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Hudson Pacific (HPP)
  • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW)

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Abdiel Capital Mgt

BO

Fastly

FSLY

B

$14,777,148

2

Perceptive Adv

DIR, BO

MeiraGTx

MGTX

JB*

$9,999,978

3

Foresite Capital Mgt II

BO

Aerie Pharmaceuticals

AERI

JB*

$3,673,289

4

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

BO

Thrivent Church Loan & Income Fund

XCLIX

JB*

$3,100,000

5

Fertitta Frank J Iii

DIR, BO

Red Rock Resorts

RRR

B

$2,436,255

6

Fertitta Tilman J

DIR

Waitr

WTRH

JB*

$1,425,975

7

Balcaen Filip

DIR

Mohawk Ind

MHK

B

$1,374,701

8

Stewart Jeffrey Ryan

VP, OO

AbbVie

ABBV

B

$1,002,169

9

Peterson Adam K

BO

Nicholas Financial

NICK

B

$662,363

10

Istar

BO

Safehold

SAFE

B

$653,310

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Udvar Hazy Steven F

CB, DIR

Air Lease

AL

S

$10,335,153

2

Kellogg WK Fdn

BO

Kellogg

K

AS

$6,322,250

3

Baker Charles E

VP, GC, SEC

Ball

BLL

S

$3,907,173

4

Deghetto Martin F

VP

TTEC

TTEC

S

$2,421,001

5

Coleman Victor J

CEO, DIR

Hudson Pacific

HPP

S

$2,289,799

6

Youngren Bryce

DIR

Cardlytics

CDLX

S

$2,216,085

7

Colby Michael C

PR, COO

Goosehead Insurance

GSHD

S

$2,204,818

8

Mizuho Securities Usa

BO

KBL Merger

KBLMU

JS*

$2,096,000

9

Steel Partners

BO

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

BW

S

$1,986,940

10

Hunter Jerry James

VP

Snap

SNAP

AS

$1,896,295

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

