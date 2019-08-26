GEO Group: Another Mispriced Bond Opportunity +9% YTC

Whatever change that comes down the pike, little will change before 2026 and GEO will be able to easily repay or roll the current bonds.

If the next US President does make ending private detention facilities a priority, we look at a few of the options the government has.

With plenty of unencumbered real estate and contracts guaranteed by the US government, GEO will have no problem finding financing.

Mr. Market fears that banks will refuse to refinance them and that the government will summarily end their contracts.

Introduction

At High Dividend Opportunities, we have been increasing our exposure to bonds as part of our overall portfolio strategy. With declining interest rates and increased stock market volatility, our bond portfolio has provided us with stability as well as a high level of income.

Since bonds tend to have less volatility than common, finding deals is rarer. However, we have had some success in taking advantage of fear in the market to invest in bonds at a steep discount to par.

Earlier this year, we recommended Uniti Group (UNIT)- UNITI (Communications Sales & Leasing) 2023 Notes 8.25% which were offering an 11% yield with a Yield-to-Maturity (YTM) in excess of 15%. The bond has significantly recovered and is trading in the low $90s with a YTM of 11%.

Just a couple of months ago, we recommended a bond from Coeur Mining (CDE) Coeur Mining Inc 2024 Notes 5.875% which were trading in the mid-$80s. Just two months later, those bonds are trading near par value.

Both of these opportunities came about due to a temporary drop in bond prices caused by unreasonable fear. It was our ability to identify that the decline in price represented temporary fear as opposed to a fundamental change in risk that allowed us to take advantage and get a better price. At this point our members enjoy the luxury of choosing to continue getting a better than average return on capital, or recycling the investment into new opportunities.

Today, we look at a bond that has similarly been impacted by fear. We recently discussed the 10.75% yielding common equity for The GEO Group Inc (GEO), a REIT that specializes in correctional and detention facilities.

Geo Group Inc 2026 6.0% Bonds CUSIP# 36162JAB2 have been trading at a discount to par and a Yield-To-Call in excess of 9%.

The sector has been the subject of news reports, attacks from presidential candidates and the ensuing political controversy. Additionally, several banks have publicly stated they will not lend money to the industry in the future. These news items have driven down the price of common shares as well as the bonds.

This creates a unique scenario where the financial metrics or underlying safety of GEO bonds has not changed. Yet due to the news, the bonds are trading at a lower price.

Bailing Banks

Perhaps the most serious issue on the surface is the number of major banks that have come out with announcements that they will not finance or renew financing for GEO or CXW. Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) is the latest in a string of banks making such an announcement, joining Bank of America (BAC), BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), SunTrust (STI), and Wells Fargo (WFC).

This is not an immediate problem for GEO, as they just recently extended their revolving line of credit in June. That means they have until 2024 to figure out how to refinance their line of credit or for BNP Paribas to change their mind. We don't think it was a coincidence that the bank chose to take their moral stand after they inked a deal to extend the revolver.

The banks have absolutely no obligation to stick to their announcements in the press releases, nor would they be required to make an equally big announcement if they suddenly decide to change their policy again in the other direction. BNP Paribas decided to extend the term when the actual paper was in front of them and they had the power to decline. Instead, they signed the extension, then 1-month later declared they would not be issuing any new loans to private prisons. When 2024 comes around, it will be interesting to see if they stick to their statement, or if policy quietly gets changed back and the loan is extended.

For GEO, we have to consider the potential impact if the major banks stick to their guns.

Source: GEO Supplemental

The big concern is 2024 when GEO has a $746 million term loan and their revolver maturing, plus $250 million in senior notes. As GEO uses their revolver, it is likely that they will have more than $1.5 billion in debt that will have to be rolled. No doubt, it is this wall of debt that has driven down the price of the 2026 bonds relative to the 2022 or 2023 bonds.

Fortunately, GEO has numerous options to deal with that debt even if the major banks remain closed.

Source: GEO Supplemental

GEO's "ace in the hole" is that they have substantial real estate holdings that are unencumbered. The only properties that currently have mortgages are two properties in Australia. Their entire US portfolio is unencumbered and could easily be used as collateral if necessary.

As long as the properties remain operating, there is little reason to worry about GEO being able to find someone to lend money on the real estate.

Contract Cancellations

The second major risk being pushed by the headlines is the risk of contracts being canceled. In early August, the Denver City Council voted not to renew their contracts with GEO and CXW for halfway houses that housed approximately 500 inmates transitioning back into society.

That contract on its own is insignificant to GEO, the fear is that there might be significantly more in the future. Over time, GEO has had a 97% retention rate, with most of the variability being in contracts where GEO did not own the property.

Source: GEO Supplemental

Losing the occasional small local contract is neither unusual nor concerning. Rhetoric from presidential candidates about ending contracts at the federal level though, poses a more meaningful risk.

Source: GEO Supplemental

GEO's top three tenants are ICE, the Federal BoP and the US Marshals Service. It would be a crippling blow if all 3 suddenly ended their contracts. That is also an incredibly unlikely (maybe impossible) event no matter who wins the presidential election.

For starters, a new President will not have the power to do anything until 2021. Nor can a President unilaterally decide to default on a contract. At most, a President can seek to prevent future contracts from being written/renewed.

Source: GEO 10-K

That provides GEO with a runway - the cash flow is not going to simply end overnight.

Even then, there are considerations that need to be made such as what to do with the people currently held in the facilities.

Government's Options

The government is not going to just let all the detainees free and they do not currently have the facilities to house them as most Government run prisons are at overcapacity. So let's look at potential options from the government's perspective-

The government builds brand new facilities. The government buys GEO's current facilities and operates them. The government rents the facilities from GEO and operates them.

All of these options would require new legislation, which even in a relatively united Congress takes time. If there is any significant division in Congress that could easily take many years.

Second, all of these options would require the government to hire and train an adequate level of staff. That would also take time.

Option 1 would be the worst for the future of GEO, but it would also take the most amount of time and be an incredible waste of taxpayer resources. GEO already owns specially built buildings that are more than adequate for the purpose. To find the perfect locations and to replace all of GEO's buildings, would be a very long process and could easily take a decade or more. That is a very unlikely option due to the time and expense involved.

Option 2 is somewhat more likely. For GEO, that would mean that they have a set buyer for their facilities, and it is just a matter of determining fair value. GEO’s properties produce about $670 million of net operating income (NOI). Some of this comes from “managed-only” side but the vast majority comes from owned and operated real estate. It is likely that even the common equity would experience a gain from liquidation. The end amount would certainly be enough to make all of GEO's debt-holders whole.

Option 3 would be the most efficient for the government and would also be beneficial for GEO. There is plenty of precedent for government agencies to lease and operate properties such as Easterly Government Properties (DEA) and Postal Realty Trust (PSTL). GEO's revenues would decline as rent would be lower than their current contracts, however, they would also be reducing their expenses substantially.

In all three cases, there is little reason to fear that GEO will be forced into default on their bonds.

Coverage

Source: GEO Supplemental

GEO has strong cash flow, with net interest coverage at a comfortable 3.9x. As discussed above, there could be events that might impact cash-flow like failure to renew contracts, but GEO has plenty of cushion to service their debt while they either liquidate the properties or find an alternative use. Beyond 2020 GEO could start to deleverage their balance sheet as cash flow handily exceeds dividend payouts.

The big contracts are at the federal level, where a new President is not even a possibility until 2021 and the winner of the 2020 election may or may not oppose the current system. On top of that, any significant changes are going to have to be done with the cooperation of Congress. GEO has already gone through 8-years of a President who opposed the current system, and the impact was minimal.

Change is much more likely to occur slowly as even those who are absolutely dedicated to ending private management of detention facilities will recognize the need to do something with the detainees. GEO's role could change from operator to landlord, or they could have their facilities bought out, but either way, it is a process that will take time and will allow GEO to manage their debt appropriately.

With the current cushion, any pain from changes, or more likely the fear of changes, will be borne by the common equity.

Redemption Terms

The bond matures April 15, 2026 and is callable after April 15, 2021. If the bond is called before maturity, the Prospectus details early redemption pricing (expressed as percentages of principal amount) set forth below, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if redeemed during the 12-month period beginning on April 15 of the years indicated below:

Conclusion

GEO's 2026 Bonds have been hit by fears that they will have trouble refinancing their 2024 debt due to banks saying they will no longer finance the segment and fears that the government will end their contracts. We believe it is noteworthy that BNP Paribas waited until after they signed an extension to declare their moral high-ground. We believe it is very possible that if private detention facilities are no longer in news, that banks quietly change their policy again and decide to lend to GEO after all.

Even if banks remain stubborn, there are numerous other entities that will be willing to lend to them. They can still issue private notes, they could consider convertible notes, issue preferred equity, turn to a BDC, smaller banks, CMBS loans or other forms of private capital. At the end of the day, GEO holds billions of dollars in unencumbered real estate and government contracts are generally regarded as very safe investments.

State and local contracts have always come and gone for GEO. Some states/cities might move away from companies like GEO, while others are going to increase their reliance on them. The real risk comes from the federal level, where a very large portion of their revenues could be impacted by a single piece of legislation.

Even if the winner of the Presidential election campaigned on ending these contracts, do we need to remind readers of the long list of broken presidential campaign promises? Even if the candidate has full intentions, just closing these facilities is not so easy.

To illustrate how difficult it can be for a President to simply close a prison, President Obama ordered Guantanamo Bay closed in 2009, his 3rd day in office- "as soon as practicable, and no later than one year from the date of this order." More than a decade later, the prison is still open.

Transferring the operation of these facilities or transferring detainees to a new location is a very complex, complicated and time-consuming task. It will not be done by simple executive order. It will require the cooperation of Congress to draft legislation that maps out the change. In this article, we detailed the government's options, all of which would take a significant amount of time- well past 2026. It is very likely that whatever form such a change would take, it would continue to involve GEO to some extent or result in them selling the facilities to the government. Either way, the bonds would be repaid or refinanced.

We are bullish on the common equity, as we believe the most likely result is that the Federal Government does nothing and the status quo will remain. The common equity could continue to be susceptible to wild swings if political rhetoric heats up. For investors who want to avoid that kind of volatility, but still enjoy a strong return created by unreasonable fear, should consider the 2026 GEO Bonds.

