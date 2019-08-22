TLT: Bond Bulls Being Led To The Slaughter

Long-term sovereign bonds have rallied in front of these forthcoming easing campaigns, however, as this is happening, all the kindling is in place for a surge in inflation.

Fear, and falling long-term sovereign interest rates, has caused the Federal Reserve, and other central banks, to reverse course on monetary policy normalization programs, and embark on another easing round.

I will go to my grave… believing that really loose monetary policy greatly contributed to the Financial Crisis. There were obviously problems with regulation, but when we had a 1% Fed Funds rate in 2003 after, to me, it was pretty obvious that the economy had turned (up) and I think the economy was growing at 7% to 9% nominal in the fourth quarter of 2003 and that wasn’t enough for the Fed. They had this little thing called ‘considerable period’ on top of the 1% rate just so we would make sure that their meaning was clear. And it was all wrapped around this concept of an insurance cut… I’ve made some money predicting boom-bust cycles. It’s what I do. Sometimes I am right. Sometimes I am wrong, but every bust I had every seen was proceeded by an asset bubble generally set up by too loose policy… —Stanley Druckenmiller

Bond bulls have had a field day in 2019, with the iShares 20+Year Treasury ETF (TLT) up 20.7% year-to-date, with TLT outperforming the S&P 500 Index, as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which is up 18.1% YTD.

This has led to the out-performance of interest rate sensitive sectors, with the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) up 24.9% YTD, the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) up 24.4% YTD, and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU) up 19.1% YTD, with all returns updated YTD through Wednesday, August 21st's, closing price.

Why are sovereign bond prices, and interest rate sensitive sectors surging in 2019?

There is a palatable fear in the markets, highlighted with the recent inversion of parts of the yield curve, that a recession in around the corner, and inflationary measures are destined to roll over.

However, if you look at the data, inflation is percolating below the surface, and economic data is now surprising on the upside versus expectations.

In summary, bond bulls, alongside most market participants that have positioned for an inevitable recession, have together created one of the most crowded trades in the market today, which can be unwound just as quickly as the euphoria that catapulted prices higher gives way to the reality that the bond market is more overpriced than the U.S. stock market, which itself is currently historically overvalued, with the caveat that some sectors of the U.S. stock market are historically undervalued.

Investment Thesis

Inflation readings are at the highest levels of the current economic expansion, and cyclical economic data is turning higher, removing the support right from under the feet of the overpopulated bond bulls, who have benefited from a panic into bonds.

Inflation Data Is At The Highest Levels Of The Expansion

Wages are rising at their fastest levels, or near the fastest levels of the economic expansion, and this is shown in the recent monthly Employment Report, in hiring managers expectations of wage increases, and in the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta's Wage Tracker, which is shown below.

(Source: Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta)

Referenced above, and equally important, is the expectations of hiring managers, which shows an expectation of further increases in wages from already elevated levels, at least on a comparative basis in the current economic expansion.

(Source: SHRM)

Anecdotal signs of increasing wage gains across the pay spectrum are evident too, meaning not just at the higher end of wage earners, with a recent report illustrating that Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), has increased its minimum wage roughly 50% from January of 2018, going from $12 per hour to $18 per hour, with many regional bank peers following suit, not to the same degree, but with a similar trajectory of wage increases.

Adding to the inflationary narrative, both median CPI, which is at its highs of the current expansion with a reading of 2.9%, and core CPI, which just made six-month highs of 2.2%, are above the Fed's 2.0% inflation target.

(Source: Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland)

With wage gains, and expected wage gains, at the highest levels of the current economic expansion, why is the Fed cutting short-term interest rates, and why are future rate cuts being so aggressively priced in by the financial markets?

Long-Term Sovereign Interest Rates Have Collapsed

The answer to why the Fed is cutting short-term rates, is that longer-term sovereign interest rates around the world have collapsed.

German 10-Year Treasury Yields are the poster boy for the rush into sovereign bonds, with the yield closing at -0.67% yesterday, Wednesday, August 21st.

(Sources: Author, StockCharts.com)

Germany, and mainland Europe is leading the plunge lower in longer-term sovereign yields, and other countries are following behind.

Japanese 10-Year Treasury Yields are firmly back into negative territory, however there is a positive divergence developing.

(Sources: Author, StockCharts.com)

Specifically, Japan's 10-Year Treasury Yields are still above their 2016 lows, which is pretty remarkable given the magnitude that Germany's 10-Year Treasury Yields have broken below their 2016 lows.

In England, 10-Year UK Treasury Yields are now below their 2016 lows, down sharply from the 1.73% yield on these Treasury's printed less than a year ago.

(Sources: Author, StockCharts.com)

In the United States, the picture is similar to Japan, where yields have plunged, however there is a positive divergence developing versus 2016, at least thus far with respect to U.S. 10-Year Treasury Yields, which are shown below.

(Sources: Author, StockCharts.com)

Looking at U.S. Treasury 10-Year Yields, it will be interesting if they hold above their 2016 lows, given the panic in bonds right now.

30-Year U.S. Treasury Yields have actually made new lows, and this has propelled the iShares 20+Year Treasury ETF to new highs on a adjusted, and un-adjusted (for dividends) basis, with both charts shown below.

(Sources: Author, StockCharts.com)

Ultimately, the parabolic move higher in TLT does not reconcile with inflationary data that is printing its highest readings of the economic expansion.

Thus, I think one of the best trades in the market today is to be short TLT, which I am through TLT put options.

Adding to the narrative, William R. Cline, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, authored a white-paper in May of 2015 titled, "Quantity Theory Of Money Redux? Will Inflation Be The Legacy Of Quantitative Easing?"

Participants on both sides of the inflationary and dis-inflationary/deflationary debate should read this piece, which comes to a conclusion, while examining both sides of the issue.

Importantly, I want to highlight one paragraph from this white-paper, because I believe it is pertinent today (emphasis added is mine).

This Policy Brief examines the basis for the original concerns about inflation in terms of the classic quantity theory of money, which holds that inflation occurs when the money supply expands more rapidly than warranted by increases in real production. The Brief first reviews the US experience and shows that whereas rapid money growth might have been a plausible explanation of inflation in the 1960's through the early 1980's, thereafter the data have not supported such an explanation. It then shows that the quantity theory of money has not really been put to the test after the Great Recession, because the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet has not translated into money available to the public in the usual fashion. The Brief concludes that the most likely aftermath of quantitative easing remains one of benign price behavior. It warns, however, that if nascent inflationary conditions were to materialize, the Federal Reserve would need to manage adroitly the large amounts of banks’ excess reserves that have accumulated as a consequence of QE in order to limit inflationary pressures.

Clearly, in this article, I have showed that inflationary pressures are at the highs of the current economic expansion, however, ironically as this is happening, recessionary fears, and the price action at the long-end of the bond market is forcing the Federal Reserve, and central banks around the world, including the ECB with their recently released meeting minutes, to reverse a campaign of monetary policy normalization, and go back to easing monetary policy, both via interest rate cuts, and a return of quantitative easing.

Interest Rate Expectations

The CME Group's (CME) FedWatch tool is currently showing a 98.1% probability of a additional 25 basis point cut in the Fed Funds rate at the September FOMC meeting.

(Source: CME Group)

More importantly, there are three additional 25 basis point interest rate cuts priced in by the January 2020 FOMC meeting.

(Source: CME Group)

Thus, the financial markets are pricing in an aggressive interest rate easing cycle from the Federal Reserve, yet this is happening at the same time that the cyclical downturn that began in early 2018 may be transitioning to a cyclical upturn, and inflationary pressures are at the highs of the current economic expansion (yes I am reinforcing this point by mentioning it again).

Retail Sales and The Citi Economic Surprise Index

There is a lot of doom and gloom right now around economic data. Some specific examples include the decline of the German manufacturing sector into contraction territory, a visible slowdown in China, and slowdown in both global and U.S. automobile and housing sales.

However, outside of these gloomy headlines, there are positives, including strength in U.S. retail sales, which have come in materially ahead of expectations for three months in a row (May, June, & July), and the July data was particularly strong, with retail sales up 0.7% in July, which was more than double the median consensus forecast for a 0.3% rise in retail sales.

Building on the narrative, retail sales for the month of July were even stronger ex-autos, with retail sales ex-autos up 1.0% for the month of July, far ahead of the consensus expectations of 0.5%.

Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) had a nice summary of the strength in U.S. retail sales data, including a key implications section, the first bullet point, which I have re-posted below.

The American consumer continued to power through in July, with retail sales coming in well above expectations on the month and extending their winning streak to five months. While the high bar for consumption that was set in the second quarter (4.3% annualized) will be a hard act to follow, a solid start to third-quarter retail sales suggests that consumers will remain an integral part of the growth story. Today's report brings our tracking up for third-quarter consumer spending to around 3% annualized.

Does this sound like an economy rolling over into recession?

Adding to the narrative, U.S. retail leaders like Target Corp (TGT), which saw its shares rise 20.4% yesterday on the back of stronger than expected earnings, are exhibiting strength. On this note, Target shares are up 59.9% in 2019, and TGT shares are at new all-time highs, as the long-term chart below illustrates.

(Sources: Author, StockCharts.com)

Target, which is thought to be positioned at the middle to upper-end of the retail space is not alone, as Walmart (WMT), who recently raised profit expectations too, has seen its shares rise 22.2% YTD, and WMT shares have recently made new all-time highs too.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

The list of retail strength goes on and on, with Lowes (LOW) shares up 18.7% in 2019 YTD, after a big gain yesterday, Home Depot (HD) shares higher by 30.1%, and Amazon (AMZN) shares higher by 21.4% in 2019.

Bigger picture, the surprising strength in U.S. retail sales is only part of a trend of positive surprises in economic data, with Yardeni Research's tabulation of Citigroup's (C) Economic Surprise Index, showing a notable pick-up in positive economic surprises.

(Source: Yardeni Research)

While this data set is not about the "0" line yet, clearly there has been an upturn in positive economic data, which means the Fed, and other central banks, are being forced to ease monetary policy, shepherded on this course by the price action in longer-term sovereign bonds, even though economic data is clearly forming a cyclical bottom right now.

Closing Thoughts - The Bond Market Is Sending The Wrong Signal

Absent a unknown catalyst that sparks a recession, the cyclical downturn in that began in 2018 appears to be ending, with economic data now surprising versus expectations on the upside. This good economic surprise data should be spurred on further by a series of interest rate cuts, which are already priced into the futures market right now.

Somewhat ironically, the Fed, and other central banks, including the European central bank, which is poised to embark on an aggressive easing campaign, are easing monetary policy at the start of a cyclical upturn, and this is happening, as both wage and inflation data are printing their high readings in the current economic expansion.

Thus, the current easing cycle should provide further positive momentum to both wages and inflation, and continued rises in both these barometers should bring an end to the seemingly never-ending continuous rise in long-term sovereign bond prices.

From my perspective, this makes shorting longer-term Treasury's, especially given the current bond panic, one of the best potential trades in the market today. I am short TLT personally, through put options, and I ultimately expect TLT to go below its 2018 lows.

(Sources: Author, StockCharts.com)

For those not keen to shorting bonds, as this is not for everyone, simply reassessing your asset allocations to stress test positions for sharply higher long-term interest rates is a prudent move here, in my opinion, as interest rate sensitive sectors, including REITs, utilities, and larger-cap technology growth stocks like Amazon, Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), Facebook (FB), and Netflix (NFLX), which are really the longest duration assets in the market today, have been relentlessly bid higher, buoyed by the collapse in long-term interest rates in 2019.

Alternatively, embracing shunned economically sensitive assets, including energy equities, which I have written about recently (extensively), with a public article on Exxon Mobil (XOM), an article providing a historical comparison of the natural gas industry in the United States, and another public article on Antero Resources (AR), all providing perspective on the historic opportunity, from my vantage point.

In summary, given the current expanded size of central bank balance sheets, and the amount of excessive reserves in the system today, all the kindling is there for a sustained move higher in inflation, which ironically is something almost all market participants, including the central banks that have the power to engineer inflation via money printing, want to see.

Ultimately, this is going to result in much lower long-term sovereign bond prices, and much higher long-term yields, however, the market has panicked into the exact opposite position, creating a historically good opportunity, in my opinion, to be short sovereign bonds, which I am expressing via a put position in the iShares 20+Year Treasury ETF, meaning I am effectively short TLT via the put options.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TLT VIA PUT OPTIONS, SHORT SPY AND AMZN IN A LONG/SHORT PORTFOLIO, AND LONG C, AR, AND XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Every investor's situation is different. Positions can change at any time without warning. Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.