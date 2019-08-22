Trade On Amarin Weakness

Amarin's shares have tanked from its $23.90 peak to as low as $14 and this is a good opportunity to buy call options post November 14.

It has been a long time since I last wrote on Amarin in 2014. This is a stock I owned since 2013 riding its highs and lows and that was one roller coaster ride that paid off handsomely. I have since divested partially and have a third of my Amarin Corporation (AMRN) position left in my portfolio.

There are plenty of reasons why there is lots to like about the product and plenty to worry as an investor, about the company. However, the vast potential of Amarin's Vascepa is phenomenal! And the company's management had the courage and guts to speak freely about the product because they were confident about the product. In 2015, they took the company's right to freedom of speech to challenge the FDA and won. Battling through a hard fought and treacherous journey and finally in this year, the vision of allowing more in need, to have the product was achieved. However, as with all heroes in an epic movie, the battles are being won, but the campaign ahead is not uncontested. Suggestions about the use of mineral oil as a placebo was challenged in the REDUCE-IT trial outcomes published late 2018 and of course the upcoming Adcom which was not fast tracked.

Let's set the drama aside for now, and focus on the trade idea. I remained long Vascepa for the medium term since late 2013, reviewed my position and remain bullish.

The trade idea is to purchase in the money call options with a strike of $15 at current bid price of $2.88 or better. The options expire on 15th of November, just a day after the tentative date for the adcom.

Source: Brokerage account

Amarin shares have fluctuated quite a lot which makes for good trading opportunities along the way, prior to option expiry. However, the target price using a reference of $23.90 at its high just after REDUCE-IT results, and that is roughly $22.45 after adjusting for a 6% dilution impact due to its $400 million offering.

Alternatively I would pay a higher price of $4.27 (last done) to have the exercise date in March, which is after the expected time line for sNDA results.

Source: Brokerage account

On August 8, 2019 John Thero, president and CEO of Amarin was quoted in an Amarin announcement saying "We plan to continue to work collaboratively with the FDA on the pending REDUCE-IT sNDA while we prepare for a robust launch of REDUCE-IT data assuming approval of Vascepa before the end of 2019 for a cardiovascular risk reduction indication based on REDUCE-IT."

Although the Adcom date has been delayed from initially planned in September, Amarin's preparation would not have stopped. I am hopeful more time allows management to put together a robust presentation of the results and put forward a strong case to the Adcom.

TipRanks has an average price target for Amarin Corporation at $31.71 and a low estimate of $23. Assuming the $22.45 target price I had in mind, a positive news before March 20th, 2020 would yield $3.20 or 75% gain. A robust case brought to the Adcom and stronger data released prior to Adcom could potentially bring the gain on the November 15, 2019 option to $4.57 on a cost of $2.88.

This is highly speculative, but this also represents a less capital intensive way of establishing a long position in Amarin Corporation. A negative result or feedback post Adcom probably would result in a total loss on this position so the risk of this trade is high. However, going long in a volatile stock like Amarin Corporation is also risky on its own, so I still believe this is a reasonable bet to make.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMRN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.