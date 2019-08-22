Thor: Attractive Valuations But Increasing Risks For The Global RV Leader

Investment Thesis

Thor Industries (THO) was a great compounder of wealth from the depth of the last recession until January 2018. The stock returned an incredible 35% per year excluding dividends in those 9 years. Shareholders also enjoyed a 20% CAGR dividend growth during that time, with dividend going from $0.28 to $1.48 and more than quadrupling income investors' yield on their initial investment. After the recent 70% drop in the share price, the largest global RV maker currently offers a 3.4% dividend yield and trades well below its average historical valuations.

The RV Industry

The RV market in North America is essentially a duopoly between Thor and Berkshire's Forest River, which puts those companies in a very strong position and has allowed Thor to generate an average ROIC of 18% since 2010.

However the RV industry cycle seems to have peaked, with sales declining rapidly across all segments. Thor's latest quarter showed that the North America Towable and Motorized segment sales both declined YOY by 23%. Gross margins also declined from 14.1% to 11.7% compared with the same quarter last year. Sales decline was mostly down due to the dealers overstocking in 2018 after the rapid sales growth seen in the years prior to that. As they work through their RV inventory, Thor expects the remainder of 2019 to be challenging, but the demand from dealers picking up again in 2020. If consumer sentiment remains strong that is a reasonable prediction, however if we run into an economic slowdown, do not expect a lot of people buying new RVs.

Source: Thor Industries Earnings Report

Valuation

The share price that had gotten ahead of Thor's growth prospects in the start of 2018 has now declined from $155 to $45. At current prices and the valuation of 9 P/E and 11 CAPE ratio you can make a good case that the selloff is overdone and Thor is offering good value and a decent starting yield. Normally I would feel the same way about investing at the bottom for such a cyclical company, especially when the company is predicting demand to increase in 2020 again and the long-term consumer trends are favourable. Also taking into account that the company has a 38-year history of being profitable and the management has over 20 years of experience in this field, it all seems investable.

Risks

However, for me the requirement for investing in such a cyclical company is that they have little or no debt at all. And for Thor that has usually been the case. They have historically had very little debt that has made it easier to weather the downcycle. This changed at the start of this year. The recent acquisition of Hymer Group and the large amount of debt taken on to finance that, has made investing in Thor much riskier. In Thor's defense, they actually have a very good history of making acquisitions work and the latest big acquisition was in 2016 when they acquired Jayco. The company took on around $500 million of debt to fund that merger, and quickly managed to pay it off by 2018. But sales were increasing during that time and the debt was a much smaller amount.

For the Hymer Group acquisition, the company took on around $2.85 billion in debt, which they have started to pay down. The debt consists of two credit facilities with the loans maturing in 2024 and 2026 respectively. At current interest rates in Europe and US we are looking at interest payments of roughly $115 million yearly. If we take into account the extra shares issued for the acquisition, the dividend payments will come close to $87 million at the current forward yearly dividend of $1.56. That makes it $202 million in total for interest and dividend payments. The trailing yearly earnings are $129 million. I am not saying the dividend is in immediate danger, as the company still has around $460 million cash in hand to cushion the blow and the Hymer Group acquisition will boost earnings. But at this point investors need to decide if this is an appropriate amount of risk to take on in their investment strategy to bank on the immediate turnaround in the RV industry.

Source: Simplywall.st

For a cyclical company such as Thor I would like to see debt-to-equity under 0.5, so the current level of over 1 does not fit my criteria.

Right now we have an unprecedented amount of debt for the company, taken on at the worst possible time. Thor has leveraged their BB rated balance sheet at the time when the sales and earnings are declining rapidly.

The company is making a big bet on the European market with the Hymer Group acquisition. The demand has held up much better there compared to North America, with first quarter registrations actually growing by 0.3%. But looking at the long-term trends, the amount of new RV registrations in Europe for 2018 was less then in 1989.

Source: Thor Industries Earnings Report

Summary

Investors putting their money in Thor at current depressed valuations might very well see great returns on their investment if the current RV cycle turns. For income investors it provides an opportunity to get an almost 3.5% dividend yield that has historically grown very fast. However with my personal investing goal and relatively short time until retirement, I feel Thor to be slightly too risky for me following the latest acquisition that leveraged the balance sheet at an unfavourable time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.