PLDT: A Good Dividend Play For Those Wanting Exposure To The Philippines Economy

Potential bad news of a third telecoms operator in the Philippines already factored into stock price.

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) has long been a laggard in the Philippines stock market.

It has recently announced quite strong Q2 2019 results. It continues to pay a regular high dividend. Currently, this is at 6.16%. All emerging markets carry some increased risk because of the Trump Administration's protectionist agenda. However, the Philippines has been a consistently strong growth economy. This is borne out most recently by the graph below from the Asian Development Bank:

This consistent growth is on the back of a growing and young population and low private debts. I covered this in a previous article.

I had previously recommended San Miguel (OTCPK:SMGBY) to my followers. That paid off handsomely to those who followed my advice.

Now, I believe is a good time to invest in PLDT.

The Company

PLDT has long been criticised for slow-moving management. This is perhaps typical of an once government company in a bureaucratic country. Finally, the company seems to be moving. Management performance may get improved by the fact that Chinese giant Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) took a stake in the company last year. They bought into Voyager, PLDT's loss-making subsidiary specialising in prepaid wallets, digital payments, and money transfers. This is likely to get a boost from connectivity with Tencent's wide-ranging "Tenpay" offering.

Traditionally, PLDT is the dominant player in its Fixed Line sector. This domination is expected to continue. It has invested heavily in its Wireless division. It is number two in the country behind Globe Telecom (OTCPK:GTMEF), but increasing its mobile share at last through its Smart Communications Inc. subsidiary.

Mobile data revenues now comprise about two-thirds of its total revenue. The company has 66.8 million mobile subscribers with a focus on mobile gaming and video viewing from channels such as YouTube.

It has created a strong position for itself in the country's growing home broadband market. Its "Others" division is also seeing some progress in the Enterprise field.

The stock price has been hamstrung by three main factors:

Solid revenue but a lack of growth.

The likely repercussions of the government opening up the country to a third telecoms operator. This third operator, Dito Telecommunity Corp., will finally start operations next year after many delays.

A decline in profitability due to worldwide changes in the telecoms business, especially from its international call business.

S&P recently re-affirmed the company's BBB+ credit rating. PLDT is well-funded for the continuing capex it will require. This is estimated to be Pesos 78.4 billion (US$41 million) this year. This is being expended primarily on:

LTE and 3G network services across the sprawling country.

Fibre broadband services.

Modernising the company's IT support system.

The Q2 2019 Results

Upon the results announcement, one of the main analysts following the company, Nomura, raised the company from Neutral to a Buy. They substantially raised their price target from pesos 1,150 to pesos 1,420. These are prices for the stock on the local exchange. PLDT is available on U.S. exchanges as an ADR. Analysts on average maintain a Hold rating on the company.

The full details of the results can be read here. Some major points of interest can be summarised as follows:

Reported net income + 4% on a year-on-year basis.

Consolidated EBITDA for 1st half of year + 15% on higher service revenues and lower cash OpEx. The forecast for EBITDA for the 2nd half is + 10%.

Dividends are maintained at 60% payout of core earnings.

Service revenues up 7% with wireless being the main driver of the increase.

Enterprise revenues were up 6%.

Net debt to EBITDA is at 2x. Consolidated net debt = US$2.8 billion. Gross debt = US$3.38 billion.

The company is getting back to its former revenue picture when the stock price was much higher. The slide from the company below illustrates this:

At the analyst call, management emphasised the new appointments and obviously painted these as a positive. Long-term watchers of the company will see if the new management really is more dynamic. Manpower costs continue to be cut. Most of the costs of this will be reflected in second half earnings. Management was optimistic that better profitability from the reduction of manpower will be reflected in 2020 results. Management's forecast of 2020 earnings will be given at the Q3 earnings announcement.

Valuations

On a valuation basis, the company looks attractive.

According to figures from Charles Schwab (subscription required), PLDT looks favourable compared to the S&P Global BMI Communications Services Sector.

Price to Forecasted Earnings = 9.47 (sector = 18.92).

Price to Sales = 3.40 (sector = 2.39).

Price to Tangible Book = 2.79 (sector = 2.87)

Price to Cash Flow = 3.80 (sector = 9.89)

Dividend Yield = 6.16% (sector = 1.98%)

The Price to Cash Flow would seem to be a particularly bullish indicator.

Risks

The main risk to PLDT would seem to be a macro one. Asian countries are at risk from The USA's trade war with China, though the Philippines is better positioned than most. For instance, Singapore has seen its GDP growth plummet because it relies so much on foreign trade. The Philippines is seeing healthy growth. The latest figures from government statistics show a growth rate of 5.5% in Q2 despite the problems in the world economy.

There is a currency exchange risk for foreign investors, especially those working on a US$ basis. As I wrote about in a previous article on the Philippines, there is a long history of currency instability between the Philippine peso and the US$. The future is likely to be similarly rocky. Whether the peso rises or falls against the US$ though is, for me, a 50/50 call.

There is always something of a political risk in the Philippines. However, the bad old days of coups seem a distant memory now. The country is becoming more of a heathy and vibrant democracy.

The telecoms sector worldwide on the whole has been a poor one for investors in the past couple of years. This negativity may persist. Investors worry about where profit growth can come from in a sector that is not growing much but which still requires high capex for infrastructure and spectrum.

Turnover on the Philippines Stock Exchange is quite low. It is thus subject to manipulation by a few big players.

A general emerging markets crisis, again brought on mainly by the Trump administration's economic policies. The Economist Intelligence Unit has highlighted this as currently the second greatest risk to the global economy. The Philippines would probably be less badly hit than most. This is because it does not have a large current account deficit compared to its inward flows of foreign direct investment.

Conclusion

The 5-year stock chart below does not paint a very happy picture for those who have been invested in PLDT:

However, a positive approach would be that the stock has a similar intrinsic value to what it had 5 years ago. At the earnings call, it was emphasised that the negative effects of the previously very profitable international business (traditional voice and carrier business) were almost all accounted for now. It was pointed out that revenues were now getting back to levels last seen in 2013 and 2014. That is, when the stock price was almost double what it is now.

So, an almost halving in value can be viewed as an investment opportunity and a play on the economy of the country as a whole.

The bad news seems to be baked into the stock price. Results have been healthy and the dividend maintained. Even without stock price uplift, healthy dividend returns seem fairly certain as core earnings look stable at worst. This should be a good time to invest for those who like dividends and are looking for a long-term emerging markets play.

