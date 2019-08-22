Sell California Water To Double Your Dividend Income

Dividend investors should make the most of this opportunity to sell Cal Water and double their dividend income.

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

Over the course of the past 12 months utilities have soared. In the process some have become overvalued. Investors who own many utilities need to take a close look at their positions, and consider whether they can use recent price movements to their benefit.

While I wouldn’t suggest that investors reduce their exposure to utilities, I would suggest investors move out of overvalued positions and into relatively undervalued positions.

Doing so can significantly increase your income, even if you have to pay capital gains tax.

California Water (CWT) is a utility that has become overvalued.

CWT is currently trading at $55.55 and yields 1.42%. Based on my M.A.D Assessment CWT has a Dividend Strength score of 54 and a Stock Strength score of 49.

This article will present and discuss the factors that show why I believe that dividend investors should sell California Water, and replace with a higher yielding utility stock. I will suggest two alternatives at the end of the article.

Source: mad-dividends.com

I will first demonstrate why CWT lacks the potential to significantly contribute to your dividend portfolio. I will then look at CWT’s fundamentals and demonstrate its overvaluation.

Dividend Strength

Many investors could think that CWT is a strong dividend stock. After all it operates in a super stable, super predictable sector, and has increased its dividend for 51 years. This contributes to the stock’s dividend safety, which is essential. But a strong dividend stock also has the potential to generate significant amounts of income.

Dividend Safety

58% of California Water's earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 31% of dividend stocks.

Dividends represent 22% of CWT’s operating cashflow, which puts the company in front of 61% of dividend stocks.

This would suggest that CWT can largely pay its dividend. The company generates enough operating cashflow to pay the dividend more than 4x. Like most water utilities, the company spend large amounts on capital expenditures. This is acceptable given that the price of water is set by regulatory bodies to provide CWT a certain return on equity.

30/06/2015 30/06/2016 30/06/2017 30/06/2018 30/06/2019 Dividends $0.6600 $0.6800 $0.7000 $0.7400 $0.7775 Net Income $1.18 $0.92 $1.20 $1.21 $1.33 Payout Ratio 56% 74% 59% 62% 59% Cash From Operations $2.78 $3.23 $2.83 $3.36 $3.59 Payout Ratio 24% 21% 25% 22% 22% Free Cash Flow $-0.95 $-1.94 $-2.49 $-3.33 $-2.71 Payout Ratio -69% -35% -28% -23% -29%

Source: mad-dividends.com

CWT can pay its interest 2.47 times, which is better than 30% of stocks. This level of coverage isn’t great. The sector median is 3x coverage. Utilities are usually quite leveraged. The interest is manageable because of the stability and predictability of revenues.

Overall, CWT’s dividend seems very safe, and earnings have been growing steadily over the 5 past trailing twelve month periods.

Dividend Potential

But CWT’s dividend potential is just downright disappointing.

Source: mad-dividends.com

California Water's dividend yield of 1.42% is better than 25% of dividend stocks. But the stock has never yielded so little in the past 10 years. The stock’s median dividend yield over the past decade is 2.8%, or twice as much as the current yield. The average is slightly lower at 2.6%. For a short period of time, the stock yielded over 3.8% in late 2012. But now the stocks yields much less. For such a stock to contribute significantly to your portfolio, the dividend needs to grow at sky high double digit rates. (To learn more about this, read: “Dividend Investing Strategy For Individuals Like You & Me”)

This last year, the dividend grew 5% which is slightly higher than their 5 year CAGR of 4%.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Over the previous 3 years California Water has seen its revenues grow at a 5% CAGR and net income by a 13% CAGR. The company has been increasing its dividend at the same rate that top line has increased.

Source: mad-dividends.com

While these levels of dividend growth might be acceptable on a stock which yields more than 3.5%, for a sub 1.5% yielder they are plainly insufficient.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives CWT a dividend strength score of 54 / 100. The dividend is well covered and has been growing for what seems forever. Yet the current yield offers only half the stock’s 10 year median yield. Given the stable operations, 4-5% dividend growth is very reasonable, yet it simply isn’t sufficient to back up the stock’s dead low dividend yield.

Stock Strength

Purchasing a stock with such low dividend potential shouldn’t ever be considered by any dividend investor. With the yield being so low compared to historical yields, CWT shareholders might consider selling their shares to increase their income.

The mechanics of how to do this are explained in the following article “How To Sell Stocks To Increase Your Dividend Income”.

While I usually look at four factors - value, momentum, financial strength & earnings quality - to assess what shareholders should do with a security, I’ll only focus on the two first here: value & momentum.

When deciding whether to sell a position opportunistically to increase your income, these are the two factors you should focus on. If a stock has become overvalued because of stellar momentum in the past 12 months, then the stock might be a good candidate to be sold. Sure the momentum could still push such a stock higher, but when valuation becomes disconnected from reality, and dividend yields hit rock bottom, investors would be well served by selling the stock and replacing it with a relatively undervalued stock which yields more. This allows them to reduce risk in their portfolio, by tilting it towards value all by increasing their dividend income.

Value

When looking at the ratios below, you’ll be quick to conclude that CWT’s valuation seems quite rich.

CWT has a P/E of 41.77x

P/S of 3.83x

P/CFO of 15.47x

Dividend yield of 1.42%

Buyback yield of -0.13

Shareholder yield of 1%.

And you’d be correct. These values would suggest that CWT is more undervalued than 46% of stocks, making it slightly overvalued compared to the median US stock.

But this is a water utility stock we’re talking about, not a mega growth stock with the potential of massive returns.

When you look at the chart below, you’ll notice that during the past 5 years, CWT has never traded at such a high multiple of earnings. A reversal to historical multiples of earnings would suggest a decrease of 33% in the share price.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Comparing CWT to its peer group, you’ll note that it has the lowest dividend yield among its peer group. But except Artesian Resources (ARTNA), none of the peers have a higher value score.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Looking at the multiples at which CWT’s peers trade, it will become apparent to investors that many of these stocks have become overvalued. If we exclude ARTNA, which is a much smaller company, all of the stocks have a value score below 50 and a dividend yield below 2%.

It would seem that the whole industry has gotten overvalued, and CWT’s dividend yield is now the lowest among its peers.

Value Score: 46 / 100

Momentum

CWT’s momentum has also been phenomenal in the past 12 months.

California Water' price has increased 10.15% these last 3 months, 7.66% these last 6 months & 34.02% these last 12 months and now currently sits at $55.55.

Source: mad-dividends.com

CWT has better momentum than 86% of stocks, which shows the stock’s great performance.

The company’s peers have also had great momentum.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Two stocks in the peer group have had better momentum than CWT: American States Water Company (AWR) & American Water Works (AWK).

As long as utilities continue to do well, these stocks could make new highs. The only problem is that investors, in the search of safety, have now bid these stocks up to prices where the valuations and dividend yields no longer make any sense.

Momentum score: 86 / 100

Financial Strength & Earnings Quality

While I won’t analyze financial strength and earnings quality in detail, since it isn’t relevant to the decision process here, I have included the tables of peer data for both factors below.

Source: mad-dividends.com

You’ll note that CWT’s financial strength is on the lower end of its peer group because of its higher gearing ratio.

Source: mad-dividends.com

However, the stock’s asset turnover is on the higher end of its peer group, as are the amount of negative accruals. Among its peers CWT has relatively good earnings quality. Note that utilities usually have lower earnings quality using the MAD scores, and it is important that investors compare these numbers with peers to get more context.

CWT’s fundamentals offer anything that peers don’t offer, which should confirm an investors motivation to sell such a stock to increase their dividend income with a new position.

What should you replace CWT with?

When selling a stock, you’ll want to make sure you have a replacement lined up which will provide: better value, a better dividend yield, and possibly better dividend potential.

Capital gain tax needs to be taken into consideration. I’ll show you how to do that below.

Looking at CWT’s peers doesn’t offer many opportunities to significantly increase dividend income.

ARTNA offers a higher dividend yield, but lacks dividend potential to justify purchasing at current prices. The other stocks only offer a marginally higher dividend yield.

Source: mad-dividends.com

So investors will most likely have to look outside of the company’s direct peers. In the current economic context, I see no reason to reduce exposure to utilities, so investors will probably want to look at other utilities. Better yields can be found in power utilities for example.

In late April / early May, we analyzed 10 power utility stocks. Since then utilities have continued to overperform as we expected. We suggested buying 4 different utility stocks:

WEC energy and Southern, while still worth holding, don’t offer as attractive an investment opportunity as they did when we recommended purchasing them.

However, our thesis on DTE and D remains much unchanged, and the current prices could be appealing replacements for CWT. Both stocks are different, while DTE has a lower yield it has better dividend strength and potential.

Assuming you have no capital gains taxes to pay, replacing your CWT shares by DTE shares would increase your income by 105%, while replacing with shares of D would increase your income by 235%.

Depending on which stock you choose to replace you could double your dividend income or even triple it. And this isn’t by buying speculative stocks. You’re buying power providing utilities which also have established histories of paying and growing their dividends.

If you have to capital gains to pay, you need to assess the after tax purchasing power per share of CWT.

If you bought CWT in 2000 for $10 and pay 40% capital gains tax, for every share of CWT you own, your after tax proceeds would be:

10 + (55 – 10) * (1 – 0.4) = $37.

$37 means you’d recover $0.67 on the dollar of the shares face value. This means that investing the proceeds in DTE would increase your income by 38%, and investing in D would increase your income by 125%.

And this is assuming that you pay very high amounts of capital gain taxes, and that your average purchase price is super low.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 54 & a stock strength of 49, California Water is a stock dividend investors should sell. When picking a replacement, always factor in any capital gains tax due, and make sure that in replacing stocks you tilt your portfolio towards value and increase your dividend income.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WEC, DTE, D, SO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.