PG&E Shareholders Are Worried That They Now Might Be Wiped Out

After the market closed on August 16, Judge Montali, who is presiding over the bankruptcy of PG&E Corp. (PCG), issued his decision (docket 3571) to grant relief from an automatic stay filed by Tubbs Fire victims, which will allow the trial to proceed in California Superior Court for those victims seeking billions in damages caused by the 2017 wildfire. Some PG&E shareholders are worried that a runaway California jury could grant huge damages to victims that could wipe-out shareholders under a reorganization plan. The judge also ruled on Friday against two motions (dockets 3569 and 3570) to terminate the exclusive period for PG&E to file a Ch.11 reorganization plan.

Automated Stay

Under section 362 of the Bankruptcy Code, various actions are automatically stayed when a company files for Ch.11 bankruptcy. Under section 362(d)(1), a bankruptcy judge may grant relief from the stay for "cause". The Code does not define standards for relief-it is by case by case basis. It is very common for motions to be filed requesting relief and the court fairly frequently grants these requests, but it is very rare for the granting of the relief from a stay to have such a dramatic impact. The market value for PG&E dropped over $1.3 billion on Monday following the filing. Judge Montali did not, however, rule on the specific merits of the Tubbs litigation.

Key Legal Issues for the Two Parties

I would expect PG&E to basically stick to findings of Cal Fire report from January, since they already “won”, in their opinion, the causation issue. I would be shocked if they wonder too far from the findings in that investigation.

The case for the fire victims, in my opinion, will be a three front attack

Problems With Cal Fire Report

1) Faulty Reasoning

On page 78 of the Cal Fire report the battalion chief stated:

The origin of the Tubbs Fire is the primary residential structure and immediate area surrounding the structure...During my investigation, I eliminated all the other causes for the Tubbs Fire, with the exception of an electrical caused fire originating from an unknown event affecting privately owned conductor or equipment.

The lawyers for the victims will go ballistic attacking the logic of this method used to reach Cal Fire conclusion-that since all the other potential causes were eliminated, the cause of the fire must be the one that was not eliminated. Isn’t there a potential new cause that was not considered by Cal Fire and thus not eliminated, to be the actual cause?

2) Lack of Evidence/Proof

The lawyers will assert that the investigation contains no specific evidence/proof the residential structure equipment caused the fire. There is no evidence, for example, that this wire in the structure did this or that, which sparked and caused a fire. The report even admitted it was an “unknown event”. There isn’t even evidence that I could find in the report that proves the power was actually energized at the residence at the time the fire started.

Bennett Lane Winery Video

There is a surveillance video (this the link to watch the actual video) at the Bennett Lane Winery that shows a spark about 18 minutes before the first fire was seen that could indicate that circuits failed and fuses were burned on PG&E pole #773, which may have been caused a high-voltage electrical event. This also could indicate that power lines to the residence were de-energized, which would mean the fire was not caused by some unknown event at the residence. The Cal Fire report did not address the issues raised in this new video. Lawyers for the victims will assert that events on PG&E infrastructure caused the Tubbs Fire and not at the privately held property. (Technical details regarding pole #773 are outside the scope of this general article, but will be covered at length during the trial.)

PG&E Should Have Cut Power

Because of local weather conditions, PG&E should have cut the power in the area. At the time of the Tubbs Fire, PG&E did not even have a procedure/protocol to de-energize local power lines based on weather conditions. Even if an "event" at the residence caused the fire, PG&E was negligent for not cutting the power.

Trial

The trial (Coordination Proceeding, Case No. 4955) is expected to be held in Superior Court in San Francisco with Judge Anne-Christine Massullo presiding. Victims lawyers will try to expedite the start of trial under California Civil Procedure 36, which could mean a trial would start very early in 2020. The trial would first try to determine if PG&E is actually liable and if they are liable, the jury would then determine the amount, if any, for damages.

Trial Judge

Judge Massullo was appointed by Gov. Schwarzenegger in 2006 and was re-elected twice. Her current term expires in 2021. Before her current position, she was an assistant U.S. Attorney. While I am not a lawyer, I could not find any rulings/decisions by Judge Massullo that indicate that she would be a worry for either side in this case.

Jury

The potential jury pool is huge because the court is in San Francisco County. While the trial/jury pool is not in either Sonoma or Napa Counties where the Tubbs Fire occurred, the potential jury pool could still be very liberal and anti-PG&E.

Given the huge amount of money involved in a potential verdict, I am expecting both sides will spend a lot of time/money doing jury selection telephone surveys/focus groups with residents of San Francisco. They will try to determine which demographic groups based on these studies to be most favorable to their side and which ones would most unfavorable. (Often real intense negotiation for settlements do not happen until after the actual jury is selected and the parties are better able to determine the strength of their "cards".

Potential Impact on PG&E Shareholders

There are media reports and court filings that indicate that PG&E could be liable for $18 billion in damages for the Tubbs Fire alone, but the actual amount would be determined by the jury. Even using half of this $18 billion ($9 billion), it is more than the current equity capitalization of $6.17 billion (using $12.25 share price). An $18 billion damage liability verdict would be about $34 per PG&E share.

I was already expecting massive dilution per current share under a reorganization plan, but any jury verdict with a major award for victims could dilute current shares even more.

In theory, before shareholders get any recovery under a Ch.11 reorganization plan, higher priority classes must receive full recovery unless they agree, as a class, to accept less than the total amount of their claim. Damage awards are classified as unsecured claims, but they do have priority over shareholders.

Trading in PCG stock already has wide price swings based on various filings with the bankruptcy court. The addition of actions in Tubbs Fire trial could cause extreme PCG price changes and increased trading the options.

Timeline

The California Public Utilities Commission wants to review the final Ch.11 reorganization plan by January 2020. With the Tubbs Fire trial not expected to even start by that time, it is hard to see how PG&E can meet that deadline. The company has stated they expect to file a plan, which I expect to be somewhat favorable to current shareholders, and disclosure statement by September 9. This plan most likely will be amended many times (each time more unfavorable for shareholders) before any plan is confirmed by the court. PG&E needs to exit Ch.11 by June 30, 2020 to be able to participate in the new state utility wildfire liability fund. This deadline may have to be amended by the state.

Conclusion

As I have stated in the comment area on my prior PG&E articles, I shorted additional shares of PCG stock as it rose this year after they filed for bankruptcy, increasing my average short price. On August 19, I closed out part of my short position, but I still have a large short position. I am expecting massive dilution under a confirmed reorganization plan even without a huge liability verdict from the Tubbs Fire. While I think the jury will find PG&E liable for the Tubbs Fire, each investor should make their own prediction.

Disclosure: I am/we are short PCG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.