A Response To The Turtle Beach Bulls

There is no correlation between the number of console gamers and Turtle Beach sales; There is a strong correlation between Fortnite popularity and Turtle Beach sales.

Thesis

I recently expanded my bearish thesis for Turtle Beach (HEAR). Shortly after, bullish contributor WY Capital offered their take. While not naming my article directly, they attempted to dismiss my idea that Fortnite has been the primary reason behind increasing gaming headset sales for Turtle Beach. Turtle Beach faces numerous headwinds, and one of my main points was the assertion that Fortnite was the primary growth driver. In this article, I will push back on the grounds that my argument is flawed. I welcome any criticism that will further strengthen my thesis.

The underlying reason is this - HEAR was dependent on console headset sales in 2017 and Fortnite was the first extremely popular multiplayer game that came to console. The increase in the number of gamers on console led to an increase in headset sales, leading to huge overall sales increases for HEAR. Therefore, HEAR's revenues don't depend on the popularity of Fortnite, but rather on the number of gamers on console. Although Fortnite's popularity may have declined, the number of gamers on console should have remained roughly the same, even if they switch to other games. We believe very few gamers buy a console just to play Fortnite for a year. -WY Capital

I would be very hesitant to call Fortnite the first extremely popular multiplayer game on console. In fact, I find that to be a gross exaggeration. Almost all video games in modern times involve some multiplayer modes. Yet, Turtle Beach saw revenues increase in tandem with the rise in popularity of this one particular game.

I question how bulls draw the conclusion that Turtle Beach has correlation to console gamers. The assertion that console gamers will not buy a system to just play Fortnite is correct. What should also be mentioned, is that Fortnite did not cause a sudden shock in the total number of active gamers, as represented by the chart below. So trying to go A to B by saying that increasing numbers of gamers on consoles would in turn increase Turtle Beach sales has very little substance behind it.

So, if we want to draw yet another conclusion that Turtle Beach is dependent on console sales, revenue numbers should be less volatile. Only subject to the popular 24 month upgrade cycle number. Recognizing that Fortnite was a catalyst, yet has little impact on total popularity is contradictory.

Active console gamer numbers are relatively flat. There's no relationship between the small growth in console gamers and Turtle Beach's climb. The video game industry has been on the upswing since for some time. Yet, Turtle Beach has sat out the rally. It doesn't make any sense that all of a sudden, Turtle Beach would begin benefiting from a macro trend that has been going on for years. So equating Turtle Beach sales to more players on console is flawed logic. Believing that Turtle Beach has all the benefit of the rise in popularity of Fortnite, but none of the drawdowns due to the subsequent decline is not rational. If that was the case, console gamers would have been snapping up headsets for years prior to Fortnite's rise.

Turtle Beach has clearly, very specifically benefited from Fortnite, or "Battle Royale" games in a broader sense. But, even other popular games such as "PUBG" don't hold a candle to Fortnite's popularity. So, I don't think it's unreasonable to associate the entire Battle Royale phenomenon with this one particular game.

Cyclicality

We can look at the past to gain insights into Turtle Beach's cyclical nature. If we want to believe some macro, industry related tailwinds would drive Turtle Beach higher, we can backtest this strategy.

Minecraft, the best selling video game in the history of the world (which is intriguingly seeing a revitalization in popularity as seen above) was at peak popularity in July of 2013. In regards to the previous argument, Minecraft was released on consoles in 2012. So, perhaps there could some validity in this game causing increasing headset sales, but if so, the impact was short lived, as naturally the gaming industry changes quickly. The X-BOX One (MSFT) and the PlayStation 4 (SNE) were then released in November of 2013.

Yet, the business contracted over this period. Sales declined over 2013, and picked up marginally over 2014. Why would the next cycle be any different? It's not as if the market isn't anticipating the next wave of consoles. If there indeed would be some type of pick up, it would be priced in. That is information everyone has.

I would argue that 2018 looks much like 2012, a cyclical peak. While Turtle Beach was flying high into the last console release, the market has wised up this time around.

Going further out in time, we see the company proceeded to lose money until the Fortnite boom of 2018. Before then, 2012 was the last profitable year. The business appeared to be in a terminal decline, which explains why the company was nearly delisted from the Nasdaq as the stock cratered. A reverse stock split kept the stock off the pink sheets.

The ridiculous parabolic move in 2013 was not supported by any fundamental metrics. When the market recognized there would be no benefit from this cyclical gaming boom, the stock fell hard.

This was not quite the case in 2018. The fundamentals did support the price spike, but only because a short-term demand shock. For that, I congratulate those who saw the Fortnite shock coming after understanding the fundamentals. Speculators who made huge sums of money simply got lucky. Now, we are on the downslope having hit a cyclical peak, just this time the market isn't in euphoric pandemonium over new console releases. Primarily because, just like 2013 into 2014, new consoles will not draw out the masses to buy Turtle Beach headsets.

Valuation

I despise the use of multiples in determining whether or not a stock looks like a good deal. In 2011, the company did $1.70 in EPS, again, at $12 a share or so, looked incredibly cheap. Had you bought and sold at the peak, you could have patted yourself on the back for buying a so called cheap stock, but that would be incredibly wrong. This is an example of a poor decision with a desired outcome. Investing is all about decision making.

This graphic comes from an article discussing decision making in terms of fantasy football. But, it draws comparisons to investing. While making a lot of money in a particular stock is a desired outcome, a bad outcome with a good process would be preferred. The only thing that investors can do is improve the process, luck will do the rest.

It may have been difficult to foresee console sales not improving Turtle Beach's fundamentals in 2013, which is why the stock was bid up so much. But, now we have past evidence to rely on. The fundamentals were not swayed by console sales.

While cheap on a trailing basis, future cash flows turned out to be losses following 2012. Making money on a stock where the price becomes detached from reality is speculation. If someone wants to have a go at trying to time another cyclical boom, that's on them. When looking at the long-term, there's little appeal here.

PCs & ROCCAT

The bulls argue that expanding into other avenues will also be huge drivers of growth. It's a bit like the old infomercial tagline, "But Wait...There's More!" The bulls make a broad claim that by somehow increasing TAM will drive growth for the business.

There are no specific examples of catalysts that will propel the company towards profitable growth. One of the biggest lessons I learned from watching Shark Tank was Kevin O'Leary's skepticism surrounding market share. O'Leary hates when entrepreneurs use TAM as a reference to just how small their business' share has to be to make lots of money.

There appears to be no specific qualitative understanding that will cause gamers to overwhelming choose Turtle Beach headsets in masses. There simply is no differentiation between Turtle Beach and the competition that will make gamers come out in droves to buy Turtle Beach products. Nor any specific catalyst that will increase headset sales after debunking the console myth.

This leads us to our next problem.

Competitive Landscape

Despite the company's 46% market share, competition is ample. In fact, top Fortnite streamers use a wide variety of headsets. The idea that Turtle Beach has any competitive advantages over these brands is a weak argument.

Call it a commodity, or not, Turtle Beach has little in the wake of technology that cannot be duplicated. Companies that have competitive edges are known for high margins and pricing power. Turtle Beach is one player amongst the fray. Any large hardware manufacturer could replicate Turtle Beach with the snap of a finger.

Coca-Cola (KO) and Pepsi (PEP) have a duopoly in a commoditized industry. They're able to charge more than unknown store brands. With many top gamers preferring others brands, Turtle Beach clearly doesn't have that type of branding stranglehold, despite the 46% market share number that is tossed around. Turtle Beach also does a vast majority of sales offline. Thus any advantages in relation to shelf space and distribution is eroding as brick and mortar retail suffers. Distribution is possibly the one thing that would be in Turtle Beach's favor. Customers more likely to buy headsets just because they are in front of their faces. This advantage is negated online, Turtle Beach is a lost amongst a sea of competition on Amazon (AMZN) whereas it may be front and center at GameStop (GME). But, GameStop has been a disaster.

Competitive advantage is in the front of investor's minds when thinking about long-term investments. The short-term is unpredictable, but quality businesses with defendable advantages have proven to succeed over time. There's no difference in Turtle Beach's business over the past several years. The company's success was related mostly to factors outside of its control, not because of some product innovation success.

Again, Turtle Beach did a brilliant job at capturing the Fortnite shock. In doing so, the company improved its balance sheet and did what it needed to do to strengthen the business. Unfortunately, the industry is far too commoditized to gain significant advantages that build value. The company lacks key advantages that make it a suitable long term investment, trading Turtle Beach should be left to speculators.

