SharpSpring Is In A David Vs. Goliath Battle

SharpSpring needs to work on improving on customer attrition and lowering SG&A expenses before an investment makes sense.

SharpSpring, Inc. (SHSP) is a small fish in a big pond. With Sales TTM of $21 million and a market cap of $108 million, SharpSpring is competing against the juggernaut HubSpot (HUBS) which has sales TTM of $591 million and a market cap of more than $8 billion.

SharpSpring has been able to compete and grow by offering its cloud-based marketing and sales platform at a fraction of the price of its competitors.

(Source: SharpSpring)

While I find that SharpSpring stock is quite undervalued, I am not overly excited by the underlying fundamentals. In particular, the low net dollar retention rate and rising SG&A expenses are of concern. For these reasons, I am giving SharpSpring a neutral rating. I intend to review this rating in future quarters to see if the company is able to improve the retention rate and reduce SG&A expenses. Also, I want to see if the new product offering called Sales Optimizer is gaining traction and having a positive impact on the company fundamentals.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 82 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Excel)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV, "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, SharpSpring is significantly below the trend line, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is lower than its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that SharpSpring is undervalued relative to the average stock in my digital transformation universe.

Company Fundamentals

High-growth companies generally sacrifice profits for growth, and traditional value factors such as P/E ratio are not meaningful. Therefore, I focus on other metrics such as the "Rule of 40," free cash flow margin, and cash burn to evaluate software companies.

The Rule Of 40

The Rule of 40 is a metric used by software companies to help them achieve a balance between growth and profitability. The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus profit adds up to 40% or more, then the company has balanced growth and profit and is financially healthy.

There are several different ways of calculating the Rule of 40:

Growth - The standard growth metric is to use the Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth rate. For my Rule of 40 calculation, I use percentage sales growth TTM. There are three reasons for this: (1) ARR is not always available, (2) most SaaS companies grow not only organically but also by acquisition, and (3) many companies are in the middle of a transformation to SaaS and have a significant amount of product sales.

Profit - I have seen many variants for the profit metric. Some analysts use EBITDA margin, others use operational cash flow margin or free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin, as I believe that is the most meaningful factor from an investor perspective.

Revenue Growth

SharpSpring's revenue grew by 32% for the most recent twelve months, up from 10% in January 2018.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Free Cash Flow Margin

SharpSpring exhibited a poor free cash flow margin of -41% for the most recent twelve-month period.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Rule Of 40 Applied To SharpSpring

SharpSpring's YoY revenue growth was 32%, while free cash flow margin for the trailing twelve months was -41%. Therefore:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 32% - 41% = -9%

Since the Rule of 40 calculation comes out significantly less than 40%, I conclude that the company has work to do to bring growth and profitability into balance.

SG&A Expense

Note that the Rule of 40 should be taken with a grain of salt when analyzing such a small company. It is generally more important for companies under $100 million in sales to grow revenue as fast as possible using every sales and marketing dollar available. And that is what SharpSpring is doing. You can tell by examining the SG&A expense relative to sales.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Excel)

In the case of SharpSpring, the SG&A expense is 113% of the total revenues. This means that SharpSpring is spending 13% more on SG&A than revenue intake. Curiously, SG&A to Sales TTM has been increasing since 2014, the early stages of the company and product. My understanding is that the increase is meant to address the high customer attrition rate by increasing sales staff and assigning account managers to interface with agencies.

Another way to look at cash burn is to create a scatter plot that shows the operating margin/EV versus forward sales growth for SaaS stocks. The operating margin for my purposes is calculated as follows:

Operating Margin = Gross Margin TTM - SG&A Expense Margin TTM

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Excel)

The operating margin is well below the trend line suggesting that cash burn is much greater than its peers. In fact, SharpSpring is one of the worst stocks in my database for cash burn.

Comparison to HubSpot

I can put the high level of cash burn aside given that this is a small company trying to make it big. But I do want to make sure that the investment makes sense by doing a side-by-side comparison of some key metrics against the company's main competitor, that being HubSpot.

Metric SharpSpring HubSpot Sales TTM $21 Million $591 Million Sales Growth TTM 32% YoY 34% YoY Free Cash Flow Margin TTM -41% 14% Net Dollar Retention Rate 94% 100.7%

Given that HubSpot has a similar rate of revenue growth as SharpSpring, I am struggling to come up with a reason for giving SharpSpring a buy rating. The free cash flow margin is terrible and so is the net dollar retention rate.

Hopefully, company management will be able to turn around the customer attrition rate soon, and maybe their new product, Sale Optimizer will assist with that.

Summary

SharpSpring is David, HubSpot is Goliath. Unfortunately, David's sling isn't big enough to slay Goliath. SharpSpring has poor fundamentals, but I am OK with that given this is such a small company looking to grow as fast as possible. The problem I do have is that HubSpot is a much better prospect on a side-by-side comparison. With similar revenue growth, HubSpot is capturing more market share due to sheer size. HubSpot has positive free cash flow while SharpSpring's free cash flow is very negative. Finally, SharpSpring's net dollar retention rate is substandard and customer attrition is high. I am, therefore, giving SharpSpring a neutral rating. I'll check back in a few months to see how the company is progressing with new product offerings and metrics.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.