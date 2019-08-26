Hill International: Reaching An Operational Inflection Point

The increase in cheap computing power has substantially increased the amount of investment dollars looking for ideas using data screens and algorithms. Many, if not most of these screens, use backward-looking metrics such as earnings growth, sales growth, profit margins, Debt/EBITDA, EV/EBITDA, and various stock price momentum indicators. We believe that this trend can result in blind spots that can be exploited.

With that in mind, we are going to analyze Hill International (HIL), a company that:

Rejected a takeover bid that is over 80% higher than today’s price.

Rejected a second takeover bid that is over 55% higher than today’s price.

Recently restated three years of financials (2014-16).

Was delisted and relisted within the last year and kicked out of the Russell 2000 Index

CEO (founder's son) resigned in 2017.

Has shown YOY revenue declines in 10 of the last 11 quarters, including seven in a row.

Had only one analyst ask questions on last conference call.

Is owed $43M by Libya (nearly 25% of market cap).

Has nothing to do with the Internet or marijuana and pays no dividend.

Still interested? Here is why we are.

Four years of chaos distracted management and the Board, causing operations to suffer significantly resulting in terrible screenable metrics.

Backlog is increasing, foreshadowing eventual revenue growth.

Stabilized cost structure means high incremental profit growth on rising revenue.

Eventual sale of company seems likely.

Background

Hill International is a project and construction management services company primarily focused on the buildings, transportation, aviation, energy, and industrial markets. Two-thirds of their revenue is generated from governmental clients (25% non-US) and one-third from the private sector. The company is not a traditional E&C company like Jacobs Engineering (JEC) or Fluor (FLR) or KBR (KBR). This company works with clients on projects to reduce costs and keep E&C companies on deadline. This eliminates the cost overrun risk that hampers traditional E&C companies.

From HIL 10K:

As an example of the services HIL provides, the company was recently hired to provide services to the Port of Long Beach’s Pier B Dock Rail support facility. Here is how HIL describes its scope of work: The Hill team’s services will include program management, project controls and real estate management, project coordination, master scheduling review, third-party coordination, reporting to the Port, risk management, constructability review, grant management, permitting support, contractor prequalification, quality assurance, cost engineering, utility, oil field and real estate relocation, and acquisition support.

Four Years of Chaos Distracted Management and the Board Causing Operations to Suffer Significantly

For a detailed discussion of HIL’s background and recent problems, please click on the links below:

Hill Investor Presentation

Bulldog Proxy presentation

Since HIL received an unsolicited takeover bid of $5.50 in May 2015, it is hard to overstate the amount of chaos the company and the board have gone through. Below is a table that shows the major events that occurred subsequent to the unsolicited takeover bid.

Turmoil Timeline 2015 DC Capital offers $5.50/share for HIL Bulldog Investors starts proxy fight Bulldog Investors loses proxy vote DC Capital offers $4.75/share for HIL 2016 Bulldog Investors stars second proxy fight HIL adds two Bulldog directors 2017 Starts process to sell Construction Claims Group FX Accounting problems discovered FY' 16 results delayed Construction Claims Group Sold for 1X revenue David Richter out as CEO Ancora calls for sale of HIL Q2'17 filings delayed Announces 2014-2016 filings to be re-stated 2018 2014-2016 financials re-filed HIL stock suspended from NYSE trading HIL stock resumes trading on NYSE 2019 Presents at first investor conference Two new directors elected

The Middle East division suffered significantly during this period.

The combination of a decline in oil prices and proxy battle distractions of management contributed to a significant decline in Middle East revenues. In 2015, the Middle East represented 46% of total revenue. For the six months ended June 30th, 2019, those revenues were down to 28% of revenue. On an absolute basis, Middle East revenue declined 46% from 2015 to 2018. As revenue was falling, so was the gross profit margin (down 400bps), which led to a 50% decline in gross profit dollars. This caused significant deleveraging of costs and a 100bps decline in overall gross margins. (Revenue table below includes CFR + Reimbursable Expenses)

Geographic 2019 YTD % of Rev 2018 YTD % of Rev 2018 % of Rev USA/Canada $99,438 50.5% $103,337 45.7% $205,149 47.9% Latin America $4,345 2.2% $5,770 2.6% $11,503 2.7% Europe $21,956 11.1% $20,696 9.2% $41,259 9.6% Middle East $54,283 27.6% $75,722 33.5% $133,690 31.2% Africa $13,879 7.0% $13,567 6.0% $26,600 6.2% Asia/Pacific $3,039 1.5% $6,953 3.1% $10,478 2.4% Total $196,940 100.0% $226,045 100.0% $428,679 100.0% Geographic 2017 % of Rev 2016 % of Rev 2015 % of Rev USA/Canada $227,581 47.1% $204,035 39.5% $187,399 34.4% Latin America $11,722 2.4% $18,775 3.6% $26,350 4.8% Europe $43,179 8.9% $41,062 8.0% $42,635 7.8% Middle East $169,964 35.1% $213,613 41.4% $248,193 45.6% Africa $23,100 4.8% $24,037 4.7% $23,935 4.4% Asia/Pacific $8,140 1.7% $14,490 2.8% $16,248 3.0% Total $483,686 100.0% $516,012 100.0% $544,760 100.0%

Source: SEC Filings

Gross Profit 2019 YTD % of Gross Profit 2018 YTD % of Gross Profit 2018 % of Gross Profit USA/Canada $28,043.00 44.7% $30,601.00 45.1% $60,237.00 46.1% Latin America $1,512.00 2.4% $2,511.00 3.7% $4,799.00 3.7% Europe $8,087.00 12.9% $7,269.00 10.7% $15,083.00 11.5% Middle East $18,081.00 28.8% $20,528.00 30.2% $36,046.00 27.6% Africa $5,805.00 9.3% $5,298.00 7.8% $10,997.00 8.4% Asia/Pacific $1,210.00 1.9% $1,669.00 2.5% $3,529.00 2.7% Total $62,738.00 100.0% $67,876.00 100.0% $130,691.00 100.0% Gross Profit 2017 % of Gross Profit 2016 % of Gross Profit 2015 % of Gross Profit USA/Canada $66,117.00 45.0% $60,464.00 38.5% $55,362.00 32.3% Latin America $4,723.00 3.2% $7,304.00 4.7% $11,074.00 6.5% Europe $13,524.00 9.2% $13,465.00 8.6% $13,664.00 8.0% Middle East $48,221.00 32.8% $60,079.00 38.3% $76,816.00 44.9% Africa $10,284.00 7.0% $8,770.00 5.6% $7,169.00 4.2% Asia/Pacific $3,984.00 2.7% $6,987.00 4.4% $7,131.00 4.2% Total $146,853.00 100.0% $157,069.00 100.0% $171,216.00 100.0%

Source: SEC Filings

Middle East projects tend to be larger in scope and longer in duration. This provides opportunity for significant incremental work above and beyond the scope of the original backlog, leading to higher revenue over time. The decline of the number of projects reduced the opportunity for incremental revenue. As we will discuss in the next section, the Middle East backlog is now increasing.

Improving Backlog should translate into YOY revenue growth

As we mentioned earlier, we look for financial metrics that do not show up in generic computer screens but are significant. For a company like HIL, the backlog is a leading indicator of future sales. Approximately one-third of Hill’s backlog is converted to sales in the following twelve months.

While total consulting fee revenue ("CFR") has declined YOY, the backlog is flat YOY and has actually increased 11% since December 31st, 2018. To give investors some perspective on how to evaluate future quarters in terms of CFR revenue, each quarter equals approximately 9-10% of the previous quarter’s total backlog and 30% of the next 12-month backlog. The fact that the 12-month backlog as a percentage of total backlog has declined from 42% to 32% could be a positive because this means the contract lengths are longer, which could result in substantial incremental CFR revenue.

The company has $295M in new bookings YTD. With the major distractions of proxy battles and accounting restatements behind them ($25M in additional expense in 2018 that will not repeat in 2019), management is refocused on winning business. The last six months have shown that, fundamentally, business is improving. In addition, the company recently hired a new member to the aviation group (from Jacobs Engineering). There is currently $150M worth of aviation business in the backlog and over $400M worth of projects in the pipeline. We believe that CFR revenue will start showing YOY growth within the next few quarters. This will be the major driver of increased EBITDA and operating earnings.

Total backlog has increased 11% YTD

Backlog Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Total $824.00 $831.00 $740.00 $820.00 12 Month $264.00 $264.00 $259.00 $286.00 % Backlog 32% 32% 35% 35% Backlog Q2 2018 Q4 2017 Q4 2016 Q4 2015 Total $817.00 $846.00 $841.00 $812.00 12 Month $284.00 $312.00 $338.00 $342.00 % Backlog 35% 37% 40% 42%

Source: 10Q

Increase in Middle East backlog is a leading indicator of future improvement.

As we mentioned earlier, Middle East revenue has declined nearly 50% since 2015 and is down almost 30% YOY. However, we think investors are focusing too much on the past and are too skeptical about the magnitude of revenue improvement that could be on the horizon. For example, nearly two-thirds of the decline in Middle East revenue YTD is due to a 33% decline in fixed priced revenue (non-gross margin generating revenue). CFR revenue declined only about 10% in Q2. This is the type of information that computer screeners will generally miss. (Revenue table below includes CFR + Reimbursable Expenses)

Geographic 2019 YTD % of Rev 2018 YTD % of Rev 2018 % of Rev USA/Canada $99,438.00 50.5% $103,337.00 45.7% $205,149.00 47.9% Latin America $4,345.00 2.2% $5,770.00 2.6% $11,503.00 2.7% Europe $21,956.00 11.1% $20,696.00 9.2% $41,259.00 9.6% Middle East $54,283.00 27.6% $75,722.00 33.5% $133,690.00 31.2% Africa $13,879.00 7.0% $13,567.00 6.0% $26,600.00 6.2% Asia/Pacific $3,039.00 1.5% $6,953.00 3.1% $10,478.00 2.4% Total $196,940.00 100.0% $226,045.00 100.0% $428,679.00 100.0% Geographic 2017 % of Rev 2016 % of Rev 2015 % of Rev USA/Canada $227,581.00 47.1% $204,035.00 39.5% $187,399.00 34.4% Latin America $11,722.00 2.4% $18,775.00 3.6% $26,350.00 4.8% Europe $43,179.00 8.9% $41,062.00 8.0% $42,635.00 7.8% Middle East $169,964.00 35.1% $213,613.00 41.4% $248,193.00 45.6% Africa $23,100.00 4.8% $24,037.00 4.7% $23,935.00 4.4% Asia/Pacific $8,140.00 1.7% $14,490.00 2.8% $16,248.00 3.0% Total $483,686.00 100.0% $516,012.00 100.0% $544,760.00 100.0%

The backlog associated with the Middle East has nearly doubled since the end of the year. It is the highest it has been in two years. We expect Middle East revenue to be much more volatile than other regions (politics and oil prices are big factors), but the business is clearly improving. We encourage readers to read the last two conference call transcripts here and here for more detailed information on recent contract wins.

Middle East Backlog has increased 92% YTD

Backlog Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Middle East $225.00 $234.00 $117.00 $169.00 12 Month $82.00 $82.00 $71.00 $83.00 % Backlog 36% 35% 61% 49% Backlog Q2 2018 Q4 2017 Q4 2016 Q4 2015 Middle East $183.00 $250.00 $284.00 $306.00 12 Month $93.00 $127.00 $133.00 $157.00 % Backlog 51% 51% 47% 51%

Stabilized costs means high incremental profit growth on rising revenues

One of the main problems the activists focused on was the bloated cost structure of the company. DC Capital here, Ancora here, and Bulldog here all highlighted the excessive compensation and other costs in their takeover and proxy battles. For example, while gross profit dollars rose by $61M from 2009 to 2013, SG&A costs rose $52M, absorbing nearly all of the increase. For the last several conference calls, management has reiterated their goal of achieving a sustainable SG&A run rate of $120M (a 25% reduction from 2018). SG&A costs in Q2 were $27M and are clearly on a $120M run rate. For example:

Todd Weintraub CFO Q2 Conference Call:

SG&A was around $27.4 million for the quarter and $59 million for the first half of the year, well within our guidance of approximately $120 million for the 2019 full year. Next, our 2019 guidance is $120 million. Putting those together, that's a $40 million decrease or 25%. Our SG&A through the first half of the year is $59 million, less than half the $120 million dollar guidance. We continue to believe this level of SG&A is sustainable and the increases in CFR and gross profit will mostly flow right through to bottom line, increasing our EBITDA margin over time to approximately 10%. We're already seeing the results. Our adjusted EBITDA is almost $5 million, the highest level it's been in the past 5 quarters despite the increase in backlog not yet fully driving increases in CFR.

2019 2019 2018 2018 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 SG&A $27.00 $31.00 $34.00 $41.00 2018 2017 2016 2015 ANNUAL ANNUAL ANNUAL ANNUAL SG&A $146.00 $136.00 $153.00 $164.00

Note: 2018 SG&A included over $25M in costs associated with restatements

With SG&A costs finally under control, HIL could see substantial operating leverage on incremental increases in revenue. Management has stated that the long-term goal is an EBITDA margin of 10% on CFR revenue. Using a very simplified model, we believe that CFR revenue needs to reach between $350M and $375M (We estimate CFR revenue was over $600M in 2015) in revenue to achieve that goal. The company is currently running about $320M in annual CFR revenue. We would note this model assumes no improvement to gross margin or any reduction in interest expense due to delivering with free cash flow (Q2 FCF was $7M). Approximately 40-50% of the increase in revenue could fall to EBITDA if costs can continue to be held flat.

Simplified earnings model shows operating leverage potential.

CFR Only Sales $320.00 $340.00 $360.00 $380.00 GM 40% 40% 40% 40% Gross Profit $128.00 $136.00 $144.00 $152.00 SG&A $120.00 $120.00 $120.00 $120.00 Op Inc $8.00 $16.00 $24.00 $32.00 Deprecation $3.00 $3.00 $3.00 $3.00 Interest $6.00 $6.00 $6.00 $6.00 EBT $2.00 $10.00 $18.00 $26.00 EBITDA $11.00 $19.00 $27.00 $35.00 Incremental EBITDA Margin 40% 40% 40%

EBITDA at Various Margins and Sales

CFR Only Sales $320.00 $340.00 $360.00 $380.00 GM 40% 40% 40% 40% Gross Profit $128.00 $136.00 $144.00 $152.00 SG&A $120.00 $120.00 $120.00 $120.00 Op Inc $8.00 $16.00 $24.00 $32.00 EBITDA 8% $25.60 $27.20 $28.80 $30.40 EBITDA 9% $28.80 $30.60 $32.40 $34.20 EBITDA 10% $32.00 $34.00 $36.00 $38.00

Attractive acquisition candidate with motivated shareholders.

In spite of the failed acquisition attempt by DC Capital Partners in May of 2015 (at $5.50 per share and again at $4.75 in December), we believe HIL continues to be an attractive acquisition candidate. As a result of activist actions, the Board has several members who control nearly 25% of the shares outstanding. David and Irvin Richter control another 14%. With nearly 40% of the shares in the hands of motivated sellers, we believe a deal could be reached much easier than before.

Shares Owned (M) Percent Comments Engine Capital 5.5 9.98% Arnaud Ajdler Current Board Member Ancora 3.5 6.46% James Chadwick Current Board Member Acquired 884K shares at $2.52 since Proxy filing Current position 7.8% of S/O David Richter 4.07 7.32% Son of Irvin, Former CEO, Appointed "Board Observer" Irvin Richter 3.9 7.02% Company Founder, Former Chairman Crescendo Partners 2.8 5.03% Senior Director is Current Board Member Bulldog Investors 1.1 1.90% Activist Investor Nominated and elected 2 Board Members Raouf Ghali 0.645 1.16% Current CEO Total 21.515 38.87%

Source: HIL Proxy

Large shareholders are well-known activists with aligned interests:

DC Capital - Acquired competitor Michael Baker. We believe the previous offer of 0.65X total revenue (CFR + Fixed) was a lowball offer. The excessive costs and potential synergies with Michael Baker were very apparent. We believe the combination of those two companies continues to make sense.

Engine Capital - One current board member. Currently engaged in proxy battle with AECOM (ACM) (Listed as peer in proxy). From press release: Engine and its principals have significant experience investing in and engaging with engineering and construction (E&C) companies including: (1) gaining board representation at Hill International, Inc., a Philadelphia-based project management firm, and MYR Group Inc. (MYRG), a Chicago-based specialty contractor serving the electrical infrastructure market; (2) being an active shareholder of Michael Baker Corporation, a Pittsburg-based engineering firm, until its sale to DC Capital Partners; and (3) being part of the team that took Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM), a specialty construction and infrastructure company, public. New Board member Grant McCullagh worked at AECOM in the past. HIL has a JV with AECOM that recently won a major contact for new jails in NYC.

Ancora - Currently attempting to acquire J. Alexander’s (JAX). Currently involved with other activists pushing for changes at Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY). In last three months, acquired additional 884K shares of HIL at an average cost of $2.52.

Bulldog - Nominated two current board members, including Paul Evans, the former HIL CEO and current CFO of MYR Group. From Bulldog’s Special Opportunities 2018 Annual report:

"A number of large shareholders want to see Hill sold (which we think would be at a significant premium to its market price ($3.30)). Hill’s board has installed a new CEO whom we have met. His primary goal is to increase revenues, which would enhance Hill’s value and may prime the company for sale."

Crescendo Partners - Supported DC Capital's takeover of Michael Baker.

Irvin and David Richter - Father and Son. Former Founder and CEO. Own 14% and would need a liquidity event to sell shares. Irvin is 71 years old. David appointed “Board Observer” to look out for family interests after settling lawsuits with the company.

Miscellaneous - Board Member David Srgo served on board of Primoris. Board Member Grant McCullough founded firm acquired by AECOM and was VP at AECOM for 8 years. Craig Martin former board member and Chairman was also the former President and CEO of Jacobs Engineering (peer in proxy). $43M receivable valued at ZERO (25% of market cap). Management indicated that solvency of the counterparty is not an issue. A stabilization of the Libyan government is what is needed.

What could the company eventually sell for?

We have done some simple back-of-the-envelope calculations to provide a range of potential prices an acquirer might pay. Please note these calculations should be considered a starting point for further analysis. There are a significant number of EBITDA margin, EBITDA multiples that we have not included in our tables. While we do not think investors should invest in a company simply on the hope of an eventual acquisition, we have had many stocks we have owned be acquired, and if management can continue the turnaround, we feel that HIL would certainly qualify as an attractive candidate. Given the turmoil at the company over the last few years, we do believe the company needs to show sustained improvement in sales and margins to garner strong interest. It is not out of the question that the company could be acquired for $5-$6 per share within the next couple of years providing 60-100% potential upside.

Scenario A:

Based on other acquisition multiples and comps in the E&C space, we believe that HIL could be acquired for 1X TTM CFR revenue. We are excluding Fixed Price revenue because it carries no gross margin. The DC Capital initial bid was 0.65X total revenue.

Sales $320.00 $340.00 $360.00 $380.00 Multiple 1X 1X 1X 1X EV $320.00 $340.00 $360.00 $380.00 Cash $25.00 $25.00 $25.00 $25.00 Debt $50.00 $50.00 $50.00 $50.00 Market Cap $295.00 $315.00 $335.00 $355.00 S/O 56 56 56 56 Per Share $5.27 $5.63 $5.98 $6.34

Scenario B:

Based on other acquisition multiples and comps in the E&C space, we believe HIL could be acquired for somewhere between 7X and 12X EBITDA. For illustrative purposes, we are using 8X and 10X. Management has publicly stated that 10% EBITDA margins on CFR revenue is a long-term goal. We believe that CFR revenue needs to be at least $360M-$370M to start to reach that level. In these examples, we are being conservative and using less than 9% peak EBITDA margins. For additional conservatism, we are assuming NO FCF accumulation and NO payments on the Libyan receivable. Q2 EBITDA was $5M or $20M annualized.

Sales $320.00 $340.00 $360.00 $380.00 EBITDA $11.00 $19.00 $27.00 $35.00 Margin 3.4% 5.6% 7.5% 9.2% Multiple 8X 8 8 8 8 EV $88.00 $152.00 $216.00 $280.00 Net Debt $25.00 $25.00 $25.00 $25.00 Equity $63.00 $127.00 $191.00 $255.00 S/O 56 56 56 56 Price $1.13 $2.27 $3.41 $4.55

Source: Author's estimates

Sales $320.00 $340.00 $360.00 $380.00 EBITDA $11.00 $19.00 $27.00 $35.00 Margin 3.4% 5.6% 7.5% 9.2% Multiple 10X 10 10 10 10 EV $110.00 $190.00 $270.00 $350.00 Net Debt $25.00 $25.00 $25.00 $25.00 Equity $85.00 $165.00 $245.00 $325.00 S/O 56 56 56 56 Price $1.52 $2.95 $4.38 $5.80

Source: Author's estimates

Pre-Mortem - Things that could negatively impact the thesis

One thing our 70+ years of investing have taught us is that smaller companies are highly dependent on management for their success, and many things outside of their control usually come up at some point. We like to do what is called a Pre-Mortem, which tries to assess the problems and obstacles that could nullify the positive investment case. We always read the risk section to see if there are any factors that are company-specific.

While energy projects typically make up less than 5% of business due to the large exposure to the Middle East and Africa, oil prices do influence the budgets of government clients in those areas. Approximately 35% of CFR revenue is tied to countries based in the Middle East and Africa. There is no doubt that a global economic slowdown and lower oil prices would dampen growth potential. We believe this is the largest concern that potential investors have. The lower leverage and reduced cost structure would help mitigate some of this risk compared to several years ago, but the company would most likely be negatively impacted.

The company still has a “Material Weakness” disclosure in their 10K and 10Q.

Since poor accounting is what caused a significant amount of problems in the past, the sooner this is completely resolved the better.

Clients can terminate contracts with little or no penalty.

Liquidity risk is currently low.

The sale of their claims division in 2015 helped the company pay off $151M in senior debt and eliminated $13.9M in interest expense. The company currently has only about $25M in net debt. Company has $56M available under their credit agreements and significant room under the main covenant of Net Leverage ratio of 3 to 1 on a trailing twelve-month basis.

Downside price risk

It is entirely possible that HIL management will not be able to achieve their 10% EBITDA margin goals or reach a level of CFR revenue that is significantly higher than $320-350M a year. If sales stagnate in the $320M area and the company stays marginally profitable ($15-18M in EBITDA), then the company may only be worth 0.65X sales or around $3.00-3.25 per share. The stock has traded down to the $2.50 range where Ancora has been a substantial buyer. Using what we believe are conservative assumptions, it appears as though the upside is at least 2-3X the downside.

Summary

After four years of proxy battles and declining revenue, Hill International is a company that appears to be on the cusp of a turnaround. A temporary delisting due to financial restatements, lack of re-inclusion into the Russell 2000 Index, declining revenue and margins, concentrated stock ownership, and a lack of stock price momentum make HIL relatively unattractive in today’s investment climate. This is exactly the type of investment opportunity we look for. With costs under control and the backlog rising, we think it is only a matter of time before the company starts to show sustained increases in profitability (Q2 EBITDA of $5M is the highest in five quarters and $7M in FCF), which should attract investor attention.

If current management can achieve a sustained turnaround, we believe the company could once again attract interest as an acquisition candidate. However, this is a long-term possibility, and nothing appears to be imminent.

