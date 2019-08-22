Sarepta May Have Lost The Battle For Latest FDA Approval Of DMD Drug, But It Will Win The War

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) announced that the FDA had given them a complete response letter (CRL) for golodirsen to treat patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). I believe the items noted in the CRL concerning safety can easily be addressed and fixed over the next few years. The negative stock reaction was not necessary, because golodirsen would only have added a small group of DMD patients to bottom-line revenues. In my opinion, the main focus should be on micro-dystrophin gene therapy, which has already shown to be superior over a competing product from a big pharmaceutical company. Having said all that, the stock will recover, and the company remains a good buy for the long term.

Unexpected Complete Response Letter

Sarepta had received a complete response letter (CRL) from the FDA for golodirsen. The CRL stated that the two issues involved renal toxicity in preclinical models and risk of infection for intravenous infusion ports. There are several items on here to unpack. The first involves renal toxicity observed in preclinical models. Toxicity for any type of treatment is always a risk in a hard to treat population. The problem is that while I understand the FDA's concerns with respect to this issue, it doesn't apply to golodirsen. Not because I don't believe safety issues shouldn't be taken seriously, but based on the facts. The problem cited was with respect to preclinical dosing causing renal toxicity. However, it is important to cite that such renal toxicity was only observed in a preclinical setting when a ten-fold dose was used. Then, a second piece of evidence involves Study 4053-101. Why is this important? That's because this was used as the basis for the application for golodirsen. However, in this study, there was no renal toxicity shown. The bottom line here is that the CRL was unexpected and makes no sense. There is a factor that is more important than what was stated in the CRL itself. That is the fact the FDA never brought up any of these issues in discussions with Sarepta. If these issues were so crucial for the application, why were they never raised as a concern to the company so it could address them? This is shown in the quote below from the CEO and President of Sarepta Doug Ingram:

"We are very surprised to have received the complete response letter this afternoon. Over the entire course of its review, the Agency did not raise any issues suggesting the non-approvability of golodirsen, including the issues that formed the basis of the complete response letter"

For argument's sake, even setting this CRL aside, the stock should not have reacted as negatively as it did. The reason why is because even if golodirsen was approved, it would have only treated 8% of the DMD population. The currently approved drug from Sarepta, Eteplirsen, targets 13% of the population. On August 19, 2019, the stock traded at $120.31, which was before the CRL was given. Since then, the stock has lost 15.6%. Even upon considering the worst-case scenario, appeasing the FDA's safety concerns, that should only take a few years. That means there is a good chance that ultimately the drug will be approved regardless a few years from now. Plus, Sarepta will likely meet with the FDA in the coming months and provide an update to investors by the end of 2019 on a possible pathway forward.

Main Product Still Remains On Track

No matter how you view the latest CRL, Sarepta remains on track to be the leader in the DMD space for the time being. There are two reasons why I believe this will be the case. The first reason is that Sarepta is highly focused on developing a gene therapy treatment for DMD. Gene therapies are starting to become highly popular for a lot of pharmaceuticals to treat many types of rare diseases. For instance, Novartis (NVS) spent about $8.7 billion to acquire AveXis for its Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) gene therapy treatment AVXS-101. This gene therapy has now been approved by the FDA and is marketed by the name of Zolgensma. Pfizer (PFE) just the other day spent $500 million in North Carolina to expand its gene therapy manufacturing plant. This will be used to provide gene therapies for its clinical trials and commercial grade opportunities. Pfizer has really implanted itself into the gene therapy space. For instance, below are some of the companies it has acquired to become an R&D focused pharmaceutical:

Pfizer buys stake in Vivet for Treatment of Wilson's disease for upfront payment of $51 million, paying up to $635.8 million in development, regulatory milestone payments plus the option to acquire the company in full

Pfizer pays upfront $20 million to Spark Therapeutics for Hemophilia B gene therapy, then to pay $260 million in milestone payments

Pfizer bought initial stake for Bamboo Therapeutics for $43 million, then bought the rest of stake in company for $150 million. Bamboo investors could also receive up to $495 million upon milestones being met

Pfizer is in partnership with Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) for Hemophilia A gene therapy treatment. Sangamo received upfront $70 million payment; to earn up to $475 million for milestone payments, $300 million for development and commercialization of SB-525, $175 million for additional Hemophilia A gene therapy products

The bottom line is that gene therapy is the next hype in the biotech space. There is another reason why I brought up Pfizer specifically, besides highlighting growth in the gene therapy space. Pfizer is working on its own DMD gene therapy product known as PF-06939926, which is a competing product to Sarepta's micro-dystrophin gene therapy. Thus far, it seems that Sarepta's gene therapy has been doing better in terms of safety and efficacy. For instance, Pfizer had 2 doses that were used which were: 1E14 vg/kg of PF-06939926 (lower dose) and 3E14 vg/kg PF-06939926 (higher dose). Dose dependent detectable mini-dystrophin immunofluorescence signals of positive fibers were 38% and 59%, respectively. It was good to see such a dose dependent improvement with this gene therapy. The issue is that 2 patients out of 6 that were evaluable had adverse events after 2 months of dosing. Both were eventually absolved of these adverse events and were okay. Further dosing was also halted until things can be fixed to get back on track. The thing is that this means that a higher dose may probably not be utilized later on. Especially, if such adverse events are observed with the higher dose of 3E14 vg/kg. On the other hand, Sarepta has done quite well so far in terms of both safety and efficacy. Those treated with micro-dystrophin gene therapy achieved an increase in dystrophin-positive fibers by a mean of 81.2% over a 90-day period in 4 patients. This is just positive preliminary data, but it does show thus far that Sarepta has a leg-up with its gene therapy product. On the flip side, Sarepta had an additional month in measurement of its treatment and fewer patients. Also, both sets of results can't be compared in a confirmed fashion because each company used a different testing method for dystrophin levels. Therefore, an exact comparison can't be made. Still, it seems that Sarepta is in the lead when it comes to a gene therapy treatment for DMD. Which is why when Pfizer's data was released, shares of Sarepta traded higher by 15% that very same day. To date, Sarepta has completed dosing in 24 patients in the placebo-controlled micro-dystrophin trial. It will be important to see if similar dystrophin levels can be achieved with a larger patient population when results are released.

Conclusion

While the CRL for golodirsen didn't go as planned, I still see a pathway forward for FDA approval. This will be achieved by discussions with the FDA to rectify the safety issues associated with the application. This could possibly be achieved in a few years. The risk is that the FDA may play hardball even further, and it could possibly take longer to receive approval for golodirsen for DMD. Despite that, an approval would only give Sarepta the ability to add 8% of the DMD market, which will not cripple its revenue in the DMD space. Not only that, but the company is focused on getting its gene therapy through trials towards FDA approval. Thus far, based on 4 patients evaluable, the micro-dystrophin gene therapy has shown impressive percentage increases of dystrophin-positive fibers in DMD patients. The risk with this gene therapy treatment from Sarepta is that it was only preliminary data that was revealed with only a pool of 4 patients. That means it's possible that the gene therapy may not yield similar or better results in the remaining patients. It announced that enrollment of 24 patients in the clinical study, with a placebo control in place, has been fully dosed. That means a major catalyst would be an update on the remaining DMD patients given micro-dystrophin. As long as Sarepta remains on track with its gene therapy, I believe this golodirsen issue with the FDA will be in the rear-view mirror in the coming months.

