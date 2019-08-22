Splunk To Acquire SignalFx For Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Tech

With the deal, SPLK continues to focus on obtaining a higher percentage of its revenue from cloud customers.

SignalFx has developed real-time monitoring capabilities for cloud-based IT infrastructure systems.

Splunk said it will acquire SignalFx for approximately $1 billion in total consideration.

Quick Take

Splunk (SPLK) announced a deal to acquire SignalFx for just over $1 billion in cash and stock.

SignalFx has developed real-time IT infrastructure monitoring and metrics tracking for cloud, microservices, and applications.

With the acquisition, Splunk is doubling down on cloud-based solutions as it seeks to diversify its revenue streams and take advantage of the historic shift of the enterprise to the cloud.

Target Company

San Mateo, California-based SignalFX was founded in 2013 to provide IT infrastructure monitoring services to enterprises.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Kathik Rau, who was previously VP Products at Delphix and VP Product Management at VMware.

Below is an overview video of SignalFx’ approach to microservices monitoring:

Source: SignalFx

SignalFx’s primary offerings include:

Microservices APM

Infrastructure Monitoring

Investors have invested at least $178 million and include Tiger Global Management, General Catalyst, CRV, and Andreessen Horowitz.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Zion Market Resarc, the infrastructure monitoring market is expected to reach nearly $15.2 billion by 2024.

This represents a forecasted CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of a very strong 28.32% between 2018 and 2024.

The main drivers for this expected growth include an increase the use of data by organizations and growing Internet of Things deployment.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest by region, while North America will remain the largest region by total demand.

Major vendors that provide monitoring services include:

Cisco (CSCO)

Zenoss

CA Technologies

Fata Informatics

Cloudaware

SolarWinds (SWI)

Microsoft (MSFT)

Oracle (ORCL)

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms & Financials

Splunk disclosed the acquisition price and terms as ‘$1.05 billion…, approximately 60% in cash and 40% in Splunk common stock.’

Management reaffirmed its full-year non-GAAP operating margin expectations post-closing of the transaction.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial figures indicate that as of April 30, 2019, Splunk had $1.67 billion in cash and investments and $3 billion in total liabilities of which $1.65 billion were convertible senior notes.

Free cash flow for the three months ended April 30, 2019, was $20.1 million.

In the past 12 months, SPLK’s stock price has risen 19.2% vs. the U.S. Software industry’s rise of 19.1% and the broader overall U.S. market’s increase of 0.2%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Earnings surprises versus consensus estimates have been positive in twelve of the last twelve quarters, as shown in the chart below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has been relatively stable, as the linguistic analysis shows below:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

SPLK is acquiring SignalFx for its monitoring and metrics tools for cloud-based infrastructures.

As Splunk stated in the deal announcement,

The combination of Splunk and SignalFx will give application developers and IT departments a unified data platform that allows them to monitor and absorb data in real-time, no matter the infrastructure or scale, in order to cut costs, boost revenue and improve the customer experience.

Splunk CEO Doug Merritt described the deal as an acceleration acquisition designed to speed Splunk’s buildout of its cloud infrastructure business.

In its recent earnings call, SPLK highlighted that ‘25% of [its] business was cloud this quarter [Q2], and we expect it will grow to 50% over the next few years.’

So, the acquisition of SignalFx will play a meaningful part in the firm’s diversification of revenue streams into cloud-based customer services.

Management believes the firm will reach $2 billion in revenue by the end of its current fiscal year. With the deal for SignalFx, the firm is positioning itself for continued growth in the near future.

I research IPOs and technology M&A deals. Members of my proprietary research service IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends, and industry analysis for all U.S. IPOs. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.