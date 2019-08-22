Tesla's Robotaxi Red Herring

If autonomous vehicles are anywhere close to the capability of human drivers, the crash, injury, and fatality statistics would be staggering.

Some analysts have issued sensationally high price targets on Tesla, primarily based on the prospect of a "robotaxi" business in the near term.

“We hope you enjoy the ride”- Johnny Cab, Total Recall

Hundreds of years ago in Britain, herring would be preserved via salting and smoking. In addition to giving the fish a pungent odor, it would turn the herring a deep, brownish red. In 1807, a nutty journalist named William Cobbett, in an article about the English press mistakenly reporting that Napoleon had been defeated, recounted a story of how, as a boy, he used one of these stinky red herrings as a decoy to deflect hounds that were chasing a hare. Since then, the term “red herring” has been used to describe something that “misleads or distracts from a relevant or important question”, to lead an audience to a false conclusion.

Intentional and inadvertent red herrings are quite common in the stock market. Management teams are happy to point to you their janky KPIs like “community adjusted EBITDA”, or “lifetime value of a pet” to distract you from horrendous financials.

In the case of Tesla (NASDAQ: TLSA), there are so many red herrings (ranging from fake buyouts, to cave pedos, to boneheads, to Chicago-style Dig Dug), that it’s difficult to focus on one simple fact: the automobile industry, in general, sucks. Cyclicality, capital intensity, operating leverage compounded by financial leverage, industry overcapacity, labor issues, government interference, and cutthroat competition make it difficult for car companies to earn their cost of capital over an economic cycle. Most have gone bankrupt at some point. Electric vehicles add even more challenges, including the enormous cost of batteries that is only partially offset by government subsidies. Don’t take my word for it, the chart below shows Tesla’s quarterly net income (err, losses) for the past decade:

Source: Bloomberg

It’s also a business that is difficult to forecast: Source: Keubiko annotation, Tesla conference call Jan 30, 2019

Source: Tesla Lost $702 Million Last Quarter and Says It Won't Turn a Profit This Quarter , Keubiko annotation

Another red herring, in my opinion, is the notion that in just a few quarters, or even years, autonomous vehicle technology will be so good that your Tesla will become a “robotaxi”, and earn you so much money driving people around while you are asleep or at work that the car will not only pay for itself, but appreciate in value.

Let’s ignore the fact that many, if not most, industry participants believe that such technology is many years away, that LiDAR is likely to be required, that independent researchers have ranked Tesla almost dead last in terms if its self-driving strategy and execution. Or that (as of October 2018), Tesla doesn’t even have a permit to test driverless cars in its home state of California (only Waymo does), or that the insurance and regulatory environments are murky at best. I’ll leave such debates to others, at least here.

Recently, the investment firm ARK has put forward a much-publicized $4,000 target price on Tesla, and later released its valuation model on the software development website GitHub. You can find some commentary on the model here and here. Slightly less publicized is that their bull target price is actually north of $6,000 now, per the most recent (3 month old) version of their model.

Source: Tesla could go even higher than our $4,000 price target, says fund manager Cathie Wood

I am not one to critique another’s model, so I won’t do so here. I would simply point out that about 80% of their bull target price is based on the “robotaxi” business that they expect to be in full swing starting in 2021. Two key assumptions for 2023 include 5,040,000 cars (70% of a 7.2 million robotax-capable fleet), driving 116,100 robotaxi miles, each, per year.

Source: ARKInvest/ARK-Invest-Tesla-Valuation-Model

Now let’s put on our reasonableness pants and ask ourselves what would have to be true for that to play out, using some actual real-world data. The explicit assumption is that 585 billion robotaxi miles will be driven in 2023 (7,200,000 X 70% X 116,100).

When I first saw this figure, the question that immediately popped into my head was: what kind of accident and death rate could we see given the staggering number of miles in that assumption? Recall the notoriety of the single death of Elaine Herzberg, who was killed by an Uber self-driving test vehicle while jaywalking, attracted massive media attention, which continues to this day:

Source: www.google.com

Source: www.google.com

For Tesla, even its driver-assist system “Autopilot” makes international headlines when there are deaths involving the system, or it is otherwise abused.

How many accidents, injuries, or deaths could reasonably be expected with 585 Billion annual robotaxi miles driven? How many would be tolerated by consumers, insurance companies, or regulators? These questions are critically important.

Fortunately, it’s a relatively straightforward exercise to make reasonable estimates based on data provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The NHTSA maintains high quality crash, injury, and fatality data from police-reported traffic crashes across the United States. You can find the most recent data here.

Source: https://cdan.nhtsa.gov/tsftables/National%20Statistics.pdf

The table below shows key data points from NHTSA that I will use in my estimates:

Using this NHTSA data, and assuming that autonomous Tesla vehicles have reached human driver parity by that 2023 time frame, we can easily estimate crashes, fatalities, and injuries one might expect. This data is shown below:

Source: Keubiko calculations

Let’s take a step back and just look at these figures. Even if autonomous cars are as good has human drivers by 2023, is it reasonable or feasible to think that the news flow, consumer acceptance, politicians, and regulators will accept anywhere near these numbers? If a single Uber test vehicle death can send the industry into a tizzy, what would thousands of crashes per day and a death every 90 minutes or so look like? This even ignores the stats on the miles that would be owner-driven (in autonomous mode) and not “robotaxi”.

As an analogue, look at what Boeing is dealing with on its 737 Max. Air travel is still statistically very safe, and the 737 Max had well over 40,000 flights before the two crashes within 5 months grounded (justifiably so) the fleet.

Does anyone honestly believe that a newly emerging industry can withstand the news flow anywhere close to these numbers?

Source: ImageChef.com, Keubiko musings

Here is another problem: At 116,100 miles driven per car, that is roughly 9 times the current annual driver average. On a per-vehicle basis, that is 9 times as many chances to experience a crash. Based on the human parity assumption above, nearly a quarter of the fleet (23.3% ,or 1,175,262 / 5,040,000) will crash every year. That is a statistic we can all, ahem, appreciate. What becomes a one in 40-year event, becomes a one in 4-year event.

By now some irate Tesla bull is surely thinking “yeah but the cars will be safer than human drivers, FUDster!!”. Fine, so pick your number. Below are the same statistics calculated based on AVs being twice as “better” as a human driver, and even five times. The numbers, while of course lower, are still outrageously high:

Source: Keubiko calculations

In my opinion, the only way that autonomous vehicles, let alone robotaxis, will be able to gain acceptance, is through a combination of a hyper focus on safety, and slow trust-building over many, many years. This is the approach that Waymo (the acknowledged leader in the space, yeah I said it) and others are taking. Waymo CEO John Krafcik says that it will be decades before self-driving cars are ubiquitous.

Even uber Tesla bull, Pierre Ferragu of New Street Research, recently published a report which was made open to the public (see here) in which he calls the self driving fleet concept “bollocks” and states “The technology required to deploy full autonomy at full scale doesn’t exist today, won’t exist in 5 years and may well never exist.” He then bizarrely (in my opinion) praises this as “smart marketing” on Tesla’s part, which I guess it might be, although the people that have shelled out thousands of dollars already for “Full Self Driving” and are expecting their cars to appreciate in value based on robotaxi lucre might feel differently if they start sharing Pierre’s views.

My own conclusion and opinion is that based on just the expected crash, injury, and fatality statistics alone, the extreme $4,000 or $6,000 price targets are sufficiently skewered that one doesn’t even need to get into the actual technological hurdles or financial assumptions behind such targets. Another red herring may be required to keep investors from seeing Tesla as the automobile manufacturer that it is.

“I got some bad ideas in my head”- Robert Deniro as Travis Bickle, Taxi Driver

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article represents my personal opinions only. It is not a recommendation to buy, sell, short, hold, or avoid any security. It should not be relied upon for any purpose other than entertainment. Numbers and analysis presented have not been proof-read or independently verified. I may be underestimating autonomous vehicle technology by orders of magnitude. Despite my best efforts I make mistakes. I do get it wrong sometimes. I welcome comments and corrections. Do not assume I will update or comment further on a name. Always consult a financial advisor. Better yet, buy an index fund.