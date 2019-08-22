More Sobering News From Deere

Source: Forbes

I have been bearish on the economy for a few years now. However, earnings and share prices of cyclical names like Deere (DE), CSX (CSX), and Caterpillar (CAT) have not cooperated with my pessimism. After a lingering trade war with China, that may be changing. In its most recent quarter, Deere delivered a revenue beat but missed on non-GAAP EPS and GAAP EPS. DE is up post-earnings by single digits, despite the earnings miss. Total revenue of $10.0 billion was down 3% Y/Y. The company had been growing revenue by double digits. Revenue growth fell to single digits for the quarter ended April 2019 and now it's in decline.

Agriculture and Turf Revenue fell 6% Y/Y due to lower shipment volumes, partially offset by price realization. According to Deere's management presentation, Agriculture and Turf revenue is forecast to grow about 2% for FY 2019. The segment represents over 60% of total revenue; if it grows in the low single-digits, then it could cause the company's total revenue to remain stagnant.

Poor weather conditions hurt the segment. The planting season was significantly delayed due to consistent rain. As a result, this quarter's revenue was likely not indicative of Deere's full potential. Equipment sales that would have been garnered this quarter could bleed into later periods. A silver lining is that Deere's most advanced technology has been embraced by larger farmers, leading to higher average equipment prices.

Nonetheless, the trade war with China still looms large. China is a major importer of agricultural products and the U.S. is a big exporter. It has traditionally been a symbiotic relationship. China placed a moratorium on U.S. agriculture purchases to punish farmers and, potentially, force President Trump to end the trade war. I am curious as to what happens to 2020 farm equipment purchases if commodity prices are hurt by falling sales to China.

Revenue from Construction and Forestry was $3.0 billion, up 1% Y/Y. The growth was primarily driven by price realization, partially offset by a change in sales mix. Growth was much less than the double-digit growth reported last quarter. Record low interest rates over the past decade drove a construction boom that inured to the benefit of equipment manufacturers. A 10-year treasury well below 2% has driven mortgage refinancing. If we are at peak economy, then the residential housing market could stall, creating headwinds for Deere. There is a school of thought that record-low rates have front-loaded demand for real estate and other assets; the best days for the Construction and Forestry segment could be behind it.

Can Government Aid Fully Offset U.S. Crop Receipts?

Demand for farm equipment is usually driven by cash crop receipts. If farmers do not find a replacement for Chinese demand for agricultural products, then cash crop receipts could fall. Management previously intimated cash crop receipts were expected to be about $117 billion, lower than previously forecast. The USDA announced trade retaliation relief packages of $12 billion in 2018 and $16 billion in 2019. The $16 billion package includes $14.5 billion of direct payments via a market facilitation program ("MFP").

Farmers' total farm cash receipts - crops, livestock, government payments, and USDA aid - could reach their highest level since 2014. That increase would be aided by higher USDA aid. Farm equipment purchases should be driven by growth in cash crops, not aid. Will rising aid spur farm equipment sales next year in spite of falling cash crop receipts? The answer to that question could determine whether Deere's sales continue to fall.

Conclusion

DE is down 6% Y/Y. The stock trades at nearly 15x earnings, which may not reflect its prospects for future earnings growth. Its construction segment could be next to face headwinds. Sell DE.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CSX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.