Jay Don't Fail Me Now

There was a time for Powell to be a hero and push back against the bond market and President Trump.

Bad news, folks. The July FOMC minutes and comments from three regional Fed presidents all point in the same direction: Policymakers are, at best, not enthusiastic about the idea of bowing to pressure from the bond market and the White House on the way to telegraphing the onset of a prolonged, aggressive easing cycle.

At worst, the Fed seems dead set against the idea of letting market pricing and presidential tweets force them into abandoning the "mid-cycle adjustment" characterization of the July rate cut.

On Monday, Boston Fed chief Eric Rosengren told Bloomberg he "wants to see evidence that we’re actually going into something that’s more of a slowdown" before he supports rate cuts.

On Thursday, during an interview with CNBC, Rosengren's fellow July dissenter Esther George was blunt. "My sense was we’ve added accommodation and it wasn’t required," she told Steve Liesman, from Jackson Hole.

Shortly after George's interview, Liesman spoke to non-voter Patrick Harker and he was equally skeptical. "I didn't think the [July] cut was appropriate, necessarily, but I went along with it to get back to neutral."

The July Fed minutes out on Wednesday suggested a fairly broad consensus around the "mid-cycle adjustment" narrative. And while "a couple" of participants supported a 50bp cut in July, "several" thought policy should remain unchanged. The meeting minutes are stale in light of trade escalations and market turmoil that have unfolded since the July FOMC, but anyone hoping the account of the meeting would suggest Jerome Powell failed to communicate a more dovish underlying consensus was disappointed.

Why is this a problem? Well, it might not be. Again, the July meeting minutes are stale, and it is likely that the doves are more convinced of the need for stimulus following the latest trade escalations, the inversion of the 2s10s curve and the generalized tumult (see visual below) that's defined markets since the last meeting.

(Heisenberg)

Also, Rosengren and George dissented at the July meeting and they probably would have been inclined to do so again in September anyway, so while Harker's comments were a bit of a bummer for those betting on more easing, he's not a voter and the two dissents didn't say anything "new," so to speak.

Obviously, Powell's comments on Friday will set the tone and calibrate expectations, so if he comes out overtly dovish or says anything that definitively changes the game in terms of how the market perceives the Fed's thinking vis-à-vis "mid-cycle adjustment" versus "onset of easing cycle," the July minutes along with the rhetoric from Rosengren, George and Harker will be quickly forgotten.

However, allow me to make a couple of quick points for those anxiously awaiting Powell's "make-or-break" remarks.

If he does not indicate that the Fed is prepared to rethink the "mid-cycle adjustment" story, that will amplify the hawkish message from the regional Fed presidents the market heard from this week and, crucially, it will suggest that policymakers were not swayed by market volatility or by the President's efforts to inject uncertainty by announcing more tariffs the day after the July meeting.

Taking that latter point first, if Powell sticks to the script in terms of suggesting that while the committee will provide the accommodation necessary to prolong the expansion, the Fed doesn't view any rate cuts as a precursor to an honest-to-goodness easing cycle, it may be seen as the central bank rebuffing the White House's efforts to force rate cuts by escalating trade tensions. While that would be a positive development to the extent the Fed shouldn't enable trade escalations (because it could encourage still more tariffs), it would force markets to ponder a scenario where President Trump doesn't get, or is unwilling to accept, the message from the Fed and keeps pushing the envelope on China to test Powell's mettle. Nobody wants to think about that scenario.

On the former point (i.e., that the Fed wasn't swayed by market volatility), note that policymakers are doubtlessly aware of the dynamics I discussed here on Tuesday. That is, they know that some of the decline in long-end Treasury yields (and therefore some of the bull flattening pressure that forced the 2s10s to invert) was attributable to convexity hedging and a forced duration grab in an environment of low liquidity. By JPMorgan's estimates, 10-year US yields were roughly 25bp rich to fundamentals headed into this week. That could well cause policymakers to dismiss the signal from the curve, especially given that economists are already skeptical of yield curve inversions as recession predictors in the post-crisis world.

Remember, term premium spillovers likely contributed to downward pressure on US yields this month too, and although FX hedging costs more than eliminate the spread pickup for foreign investors in Treasurys, the appeal of USTs as a safe haven and a willingness to take currency risk (i.e., invest unhedged) has driven foreign inflows into the US long-end, pushing yields lower still amid the surge in negative-yielding debt abroad.

The point is, there are myriad factors to consider when it comes to why the 2s10s inverted and why the US long-end staged a rally that bordered on the absurd (30-year yields have fallen by eight or more basis points in a single day on multiple occasions this month on the way to record lows below 2%).

(Heisenberg)

Given all of that, and considering worry that the tail is now wagging the dog in terms of the bond market dictating Fed policy in "hall of mirrors" fashion (as illustrated in the visual below), policymakers could well decide that it is not prudent to tip a complete relent by suggesting that July's "mid-cycle adjustment" has morphed into "full-on easing cycle" just because the bond market and President Trump said so.

(Goldman)

However, the necessity of acknowledging everything noted above doesn't obviate the need for the Fed to concern itself with the bevy of macro factors arguing for lower yields. The growth outlook is tenuous, at best. Inflation expectations have plunged. Commodities are grappling with the prospect of demand destruction tied to a global slowdown. And central banks are pot-committed to more easing, while the market is openly questioning their capacity to reflate. It’s a perfect storm for a bond rally.

"[Breakevens] are flashing substantial skepticism" about the Fed's chances of hitting its inflation target, and that's a "recipe for a lower for longer" rates path, BMO's Jon Hill and Benjamin Jeffery wrote, in a Thursday note. Five- and 10-year breakevens have plummeted around 20bps each since the July FOMC.

(Heisenberg)

At the same time, relatively hawkish US monetary policy and ongoing economic outperformance versus the rest of the world (and we'll just pretend like Thursday's sub-50 IHS manufacturing PMI didn't happen for right now) means the dollar is likely to remain resilient. That, of course, is a recipe for imported disinflation.

If the Fed doesn't respect the fundamentals out of a desire to prove a point to the bond market and to President Trump, they risk a recession. In that sense, Powell really cannot afford to disappoint.

And on that note, I'll leave you with a quick excerpt from a Friday note from Deutsche Bank:

The current curve shape is a manifestation of the growth of the negative yield universe as well as the underlying disinflationary trends, which through compression of breakevens and strong USD could become a self-fulfilling prophecy that ultimately pushes the US into a recession.

